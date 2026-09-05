Hull v Aston Villa team news: One change apiece

Hull City v Aston Villa rounds off the day’s Premier League action.

Kick-off on Humberside is at 17:30 BST.

If you’d said before the start of the season that one of these teams would be boasting a 100% record and two clean sheets after Gameweek 2, and the other would be pointless and goalless, most of us would have thought the hosts would be languishing at the foot of the Premier League table.

Instead, a three-goal win tonight moves the Tigers to the top of the division. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves…

TEAM NEWS

It’s one change apiece at the MKM Stadium.

Hull’s Sergej Jakirovic makes one alteration in midfield, bringing in one summer signing, Lucas Gourna-Douath, for another, Hidemasa Morita.

Deadline-day captures Christos Mouzakitis, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Robinio Vaz and Sorba Thomas are all on the bench.

And, as happened in Gameweek 2, all of Hull’s first-choice bargain-bin defenders shrug off knocks and niggles to start.

Unai Emery’s only tweak sees Tyrone Mings come in for Pau Torres at centre-back.

One of Villa’s own deadline-day signings, Ibrahim Mbaye, is among the substitutes.

£4.5m midfielder George Hemmings starts again.

LINE-UPS

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Coyle, Egan, Mendy, Ajayi, Giles, Belloumi, Slater, Gourna-Douath, Stroud, McBurnie.

Subs: Phillips, Thomas, Hjerto-Dahl, Norton-Cuffy, Herrington, Targett, Mouzakitis, Vaz, Cho.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen, Barkley, Kamara, Buendia, McGinn, Jackson, Hemmings.

Subs: Bizot, Ruggeri, Torres, Garnacho, Abraham, Mbaye, Bogarde, Wan-Bissaka, Alysson.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!