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Hull v Aston Villa team news: One change apiece

5 September 2026 95 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Hull City v Aston Villa rounds off the day’s Premier League action.

Kick-off on Humberside is at 17:30 BST.

If you’d said before the start of the season that one of these teams would be boasting a 100% record and two clean sheets after Gameweek 2, and the other would be pointless and goalless, most of us would have thought the hosts would be languishing at the foot of the Premier League table.

Instead, a three-goal win tonight moves the Tigers to the top of the division. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves…

TEAM NEWS

It’s one change apiece at the MKM Stadium.

Hull’s Sergej Jakirovic makes one alteration in midfield, bringing in one summer signing, Lucas Gourna-Douath, for another, Hidemasa Morita.

Deadline-day captures Christos Mouzakitis, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Robinio Vaz and Sorba Thomas are all on the bench.

And, as happened in Gameweek 2, all of Hull’s first-choice bargain-bin defenders shrug off knocks and niggles to start.

Unai Emery’s only tweak sees Tyrone Mings come in for Pau Torres at centre-back.

One of Villa’s own deadline-day signings, Ibrahim Mbaye, is among the substitutes.

£4.5m midfielder George Hemmings starts again.

LINE-UPS

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Coyle, Egan, Mendy, Ajayi, Giles, Belloumi, Slater, Gourna-Douath, Stroud, McBurnie.

Subs: Phillips, Thomas, Hjerto-Dahl, Norton-Cuffy, Herrington, Targett, Mouzakitis, Vaz, Cho.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen, Barkley, Kamara, Buendia, McGinn, Jackson, Hemmings.

Subs: Bizot, Ruggeri, Torres, Garnacho, Abraham, Mbaye, Bogarde, Wan-Bissaka, Alysson.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

Introducing our new UCL Fantasy toolkit! 7
95 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    This Hull is going to be hard to break down and they have an excellent keeper at the back...

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  2. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Three of my players have had disallowed assists in the last 24 hours.
    Sums up my luck with this game

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    1. Chester Pepperpot
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Luck is a concept my friend. If it's real tell me it's substance? What is it made of? There is no good luck or bad luck. There is only what IS.

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      1. adstomko
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thanks dad

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        1. The Philosopher
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Ask him to lend you some money while he's at it.

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  3. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Egan, Thomas and Davis alongside two Arsenal might not be the worst defense after all.

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  4. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Free hitted and I am on 48 with 1 to go.

    If I had left it and TC I would be in on 44 with 5 to go.

    Hate this game!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm on just that, 44 with 5 to go

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Posting the same comment 3 times has made us realise you truly hate this game, mate.

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      1. Garfield1001
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        ???

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  5. JBG
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hull keep on being a difficult team to break down

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Egan locked in on WC6.

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Unless Hull turn shite by then. In which case he won't be locked.

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  6. One Man
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who to bring in to replace Anderson.

    A. Barnes

    Or

    B. Elanga?

    Thanks in advance.

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    1. Not again Shirley
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Just brought in Elanga and already regretting it.

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      1. One Man
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Why?

        The fixtures are great. It’s a longer term purchase.

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  7. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Would you just hit WC here? 1FT.

    Verb/Kinsky
    Gvardiol/Calafiori/Ajer/Rodon/Diop
    Bruno/Cherki/Szobo/Tzolis/Gomez
    Haaland/JPedro/DCL

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    1. One Man
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      No. I wouldn’t WC that.

      Sell Tzolis for Barnes or Elanga.

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  8. One Man
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anybody fast from FPL from Monday to Thursday/Fri?

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  9. NoOneCares
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Which one would you leave out brining in for next GW. Saka, Rogers, Szob?

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    1. MBK 42
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka, Sunderland away will be tough

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  10. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any ideas for next week? Got 2FT, thinking of bringing in King and Joao Pedro:

    Kinsky
    Gabriel | Hume | Shaw
    Bruno | Palmer | Semenyo | Cherki | Groß
    Haaland | DCL

    Dubravka | Thomas | Davis | Walle Egeli

    2FT

    Thanks

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    1. MBK 42
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cherki to Rogers

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        And Joao Pedro?

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    2. One Man
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I like J Pedro.

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