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Newcastle v Bournemouth team news: Fernandez-Pardo a sub

5 September 2026 133 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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It’ll have been an early start for Bournemouth fans as the Cherries make the 700-mile round trip to St James’ Park – the longest journey in the Premier League – for the 12.30pm BST kick-off.

But this is a fixture that the south-coast side has enjoyed in recent years.

Bournemouth are unbeaten, home and away, in their last eight Premier League meetings with Newcastle United.

They’ve scored nine goals in their last three trips to St James’ Park, too, including January’s FA Cup third-round tie on Tyneside.

Of course, much of that record came under the stewardships of Eddie Howe and Andoni Iraola – and both clubs have had managerial changes this summer.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle’s new head coach, Matthias Jaissle, has unsurprisingly named an unchanged side after the victory over Tottenham Hotspur last week.

New signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo is named on the bench following his big-money deadline-day move.

Tino Livramento is also fit enough to take his place among the substitutes after months on the sidelines.

As for Bournemouth’s newly appointed boss, Marco Rose, he makes only one alteration from Gameweek 2.

Tyler Adams comes into the midfield to replace Lewis Cook.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Miley, Gonzalez, Elanga, Willock, Barnes, Wissa.

Subs: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Fernandez-Pardo, Murphy, Ramsey.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Gregorio, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Cook, Diakite, Soler, Christie, Jebbison, Juanlu Sanchez.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

Introducing our new UCL Fantasy toolkit! 7
133 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Good game on our hands here.

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  2. NoOneCares
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Newcastle defence is garbage, no idea why folk have them.

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Shush you little fart

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  3. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Why aren't Newcastle playing their 50m new winger?

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    1. Raoul Nogues
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Not sure he 's worth it

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    2. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not match fit

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  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    21 mins ago

    https://x.com/OfficialFPL/status/2096197800816005355
    Rayan Cherki is the SECOND-most transferred in Fantasy Premier League player in #FPL history.

    Hands up if you need points from him today

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    1. 3 A
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cherki just need 20 minutes to score and assist

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    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      The higher the transfers in, the bigger the subsequent flop.

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  5. NoOneCares
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Palmer & Gomez or Rogers + 7.5 Mid?

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      P&G

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  6. Raoul Nogues
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Maybe Cherki talks too much and Maresca wanted to make a point "I don't always do what Cherki tells me to"

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  7. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bournemouth running the show - Scott dominating mf

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  8. have you seen cyan
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Anyway else think there is a chance Fulham get relegated this season? I'm sure they will be terrible, but the promoted clubs will probably be worse I guess.

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      I think they will come good. I think the promoted 3 go back down

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Hull look a bit better tbf

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Taking emotion out of it (O Riley owner) it makes perfect sense for Maresca to try out new signings today.

      Home game against Coventry is as close as to a friendly as it gets.

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Sorry meant to be individual post.

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        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          I said the same earlier

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          1. el polako
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Great minds…

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      2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hope they lose because of it, so he learns the hard way

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  9. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    I'd be way more interested in Scott and Tav if they weren't in Europa League. Love watching Bournemouth. Breathless game.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Really wanted Scott to MU

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      1. Moon Dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        England have an insane amount of depth at central midfield now.

        Rice, Anderson, Scott, Mainoo, Garner, Wharton

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    2. PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah same. Tavernier at £6m looks like great value right now.

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  10. JBG
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/2096205084975616225

    Ryan McAidoo starts for #ManCity against Coventry.

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    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      8 mins ago

      Someone said Cherki is benched

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        As a non owner, not sure I want him benched or 100% left out. Might lead to bench jam..

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    2. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      They're just making players up at this point

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    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have Egan coming in for Semenyo if he doesn’t play but also have Buendia and Cash…

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    4. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      McAidoo triple captainers in bliss

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    5. LarryDuff
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      McAidoo sounds like an Irish chap who deals gear

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  11. Pariße
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Shame, I didn't want to risk having any Bournemouth assets because of their GW1 game at the Etihad. Scott, Truffert, and Tavernier should be on everyone's watchlist.

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  12. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    When’s Wissa coming on?

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I wissa I knew.

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  13. el polako
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Tavernier with acres of space.
    Should have been 0-2.

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  14. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Elanga was a trap

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      *Newcastle

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    2. Not again Shirley
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Well it certainly rhymes with trap.

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  15. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Elanga YC

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  16. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    It's all Bournemouth so far

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  17. lilmessipran
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Yo Thiaw and Wissa do something

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No, no cards, please...

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Why not? Would be great for non-owners. Specially to Wissa

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He kind of did…

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  18. JBG
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bournemouth continue to be the better team

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  19. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    If and when do we think Barcola becomes a viable option?

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  20. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Need to decide on playing one of the following next gw.

    A) Kluivert (BRE)
    Or
    B) Calvert Lewin (NEW)

    This game is confusing me more. Bournemouth look good but Newcastle look meh. Both on penalties too.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

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  21. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Bournemouth 2-0. Big deflection. Alex Scott!!!

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  22. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    just now

    2-0 BOU

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    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thiaw OG

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  23. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Thiaw OG hahahaha

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  24. lilmessipran
    • 14 Years
    just now

    I punted on Alex Scott on a wildcard, unfortunately he is stuck 2nd on my bench behind JP.

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 14 Years
      just now

      And I have Thiaw in my 11 ofcourse .. fml

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