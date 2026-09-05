Newcastle v Bournemouth team news: Fernandez-Pardo a sub

It’ll have been an early start for Bournemouth fans as the Cherries make the 700-mile round trip to St James’ Park – the longest journey in the Premier League – for the 12.30pm BST kick-off.

But this is a fixture that the south-coast side has enjoyed in recent years.

Bournemouth are unbeaten, home and away, in their last eight Premier League meetings with Newcastle United.

They’ve scored nine goals in their last three trips to St James’ Park, too, including January’s FA Cup third-round tie on Tyneside.

Of course, much of that record came under the stewardships of Eddie Howe and Andoni Iraola – and both clubs have had managerial changes this summer.

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle’s new head coach, Matthias Jaissle, has unsurprisingly named an unchanged side after the victory over Tottenham Hotspur last week.

New signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo is named on the bench following his big-money deadline-day move.

Tino Livramento is also fit enough to take his place among the substitutes after months on the sidelines.

As for Bournemouth’s newly appointed boss, Marco Rose, he makes only one alteration from Gameweek 2.

Tyler Adams comes into the midfield to replace Lewis Cook.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Miley, Gonzalez, Elanga, Willock, Barnes, Wissa.

Subs: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Fernandez-Pardo, Murphy, Ramsey.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier, Evanilson.

Subs: Gregorio, Brooks, Gannon-Doak, Cook, Diakite, Soler, Christie, Jebbison, Juanlu Sanchez.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!