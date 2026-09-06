Arsenal v Chelsea team news: Konsa + Tzolis start, no Mosquera

Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a conclusion this afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v Chelsea gets underway at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta makes just one change from Gameweek 2.

Ezri Konsa comes in to replace Cristhian Mosquera, who isn’t in the matchday squad.

Christos Tzolis keeps his place in the starting XI ahead of Eberechi Eze, who is named on the bench with Bruno Guimaraes.

As for Chelsea, Xabi Alonso makes two alterations to the side that beat Brighton and Hove Albion.

Josh Acheampong and Reece James come into the team.

Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto drop to the bench.

Moises Caicedo is absent.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Madueke, Merino, Zubimendi, Guimaraes, Dowman

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Acheampong, Fofana, Lacroix, Neto, James, Lavia, Hato, Palmer, Rogers, J Pedro

Subs: Penders, Colwill, Gusto, Chavarria, Barco, Quenda, Gittens, Estevao, Welbeck

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!