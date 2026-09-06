Dugout Discussion

Arsenal v Chelsea team news: Konsa + Tzolis start, no Mosquera

6 September 2026 528 comments
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Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes to a conclusion this afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v Chelsea gets underway at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta makes just one change from Gameweek 2.

Ezri Konsa comes in to replace Cristhian Mosquera, who isn’t in the matchday squad.

Christos Tzolis keeps his place in the starting XI ahead of Eberechi Eze, who is named on the bench with Bruno Guimaraes.

As for Chelsea, Xabi Alonso makes two alterations to the side that beat Brighton and Hove Albion.

Josh Acheampong and Reece James come into the team.

Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto drop to the bench.

Moises Caicedo is absent.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis, Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Madueke, Merino, Zubimendi, Guimaraes, Dowman

Chelsea XI: Martinez, Acheampong, Fofana, Lacroix, Neto, James, Lavia, Hato, Palmer, Rogers, J Pedro

Subs: Penders, Colwill, Gusto, Chavarria, Barco, Quenda, Gittens, Estevao, Welbeck

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Everton v Man Utd team news:

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

528 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Another horror GW with only 37 points. Another captain fail. Literally the only player in my team who pulled his weight was Gvardiol. Probably out of LMS early as usual

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Apart from that, are you having a good day?

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Everything outside FPL is irrelevant.

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  2. RedJive79
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Shaw to De Kuyper or Hall?

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  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    11 mins ago

    GW points
    Played wildcard - 36 points (18 off safety)
    If I left well enough alone - 54 points (evens)

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  4. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Will Barcola start over Gakpo soon, seems risky to go for Gakpo now?

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  5. Ballito
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    What is the safe score for LMS this week? Please

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  6. Pringle
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is DCL to Isak worth a FT you think?

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    1. _Ninja_
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

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