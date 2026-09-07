UCL Fantasy: Best €5.0m–€5.5m midfielders to buy

Finding value in midfield can be crucial when trying to squeeze several premium players into our UCL Fantasy squads.

We’ve already looked at the best €4.5m midfielders, but what if you have a little more money to spend?

Our expert Toni has picked out six players priced between €5.0m and €5.5m who he thinks could offer excellent value during the League Phase.

Make sure to check out our brand-new UCL Toolkit, too!

RAZVAN MARIN

Starting with Razvan Marin (€5.5m), who could offer excellent value at his price.

AEK have a strong squad and begin the League Phase with two favourable fixtures, where I think they could score several goals.

Marin also takes their penalties, which adds another route to points. At just €5.5m, I think he could be underpriced.

LOVRO MAJER

Marin’s teammate, Lovro Majer (€5.0m), is another option worth considering.

The same attractive opening fixtures apply, while Majer offers plenty of experience and plays in an attack that I rate highly.

He’s also capable of producing something special in tight matches, which could potentially put him in contention for Player of the Match points.

GUUS TIL

PSV’s opening schedule makes Guus Til (€5.5m) particularly appealing.

I like their first few fixtures, so Til could be a player we comfortably hold for at least the opening four Matchdays.

The midfielder is an important part of a strong PSV attack and should be a regular starter. He’s now entering his fifth season at the club and enjoyed his best goalscoring league campaign last time around.

Til scored 14 goals in 29 league matches, alongside four assists. That level of output makes him an exciting option at €5.5m.

KONSTANTINOS KARETSTAS

The opening fixtures are difficult to ignore when considering Konstantinos Karetstas (€5.5m).

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the youngster in his home country after he registered 10 assists for Genk last season.

He now appears to have secured a place in Dortmund’s attack. There is more risk attached to Karetstas than some of the players above, though. He’s young and has only recently joined, meaning early substitutions could be a concern.

On the other hand, his explosive potential could make that risk worthwhile.

CHRIS FUHRICH

Chris Fuhrich (€5.5m) has one of the most appealing opening fixtures among the players on this list.

I expect Stuttgart to score at least three goals in their first match, which immediately puts their attacking players on the radar.

Fuhrich produced 14 attacking returns last season and I expect him to start both of their opening matches. At €5.5m, he could provide excellent value.

ALEX BAENA

Finally, Alex Baena (€5.5m) is another player who could emerge as a gem if he continues to secure regular starts.

His minutes have been increasing match by match, while he returned from winning the World Cup with Spain full of confidence.

Baena has produced an attacking return in each of his previous three matches. He assisted against Malaga and Villarreal before scoring twice against Sevilla, a match he also started.

With his side’s attack looking strong, Baena could offer significant potential at €5.5m if he maintains his place in the starting XI.