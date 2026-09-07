Fixtures

Which Premier League teams are in midweek action ahead of Gameweek 4?

7 September 2026 79 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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You may be having to move early to beat the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price rises, putting together a Wildcard or activating a Free Hit. Or, quite simply, you can’t wait to ‘kneejerk’ out a certain dud.

But if you’re one of those FPL managers who like to eliminate the risks associated with an early transfer, it’s worth mentioning that 12 Premier League teams are in action before we get to Gameweek 4.

Injuries can and often do crop up whenever there are midweek games, while UEFA Champions League or EFL Cup teamsheets may give us a few clues as to a Premier League manager’s intentions for the weekend.

With that in mind, here’s when the domestic and European fixtures take place this week.

TUESDAY 8 SEPTEMBER

FPL notes: Jaissle on Fernandez-Pardo's fitness + Wissa deeper midweek Premier League

  • 17:45 – Club Brugge v ASTON VILLA (Champions League)
  • 19:45 – BOURNEMOUTH v Lincoln City (EFL Cup)
  • 19:45 – CRYSTAL PALACE v Middlesbrough (EFL Cup)
  • 19:45 – SUNDERLAND v HULL CITY (EFL Cup)
  • 20:00 – Porto v MANCHESTER CITY (Champions League)
  • 20:00 – Millwall v NEWCASTLE UNITED (EFL Cup)

WEDNESDAY 9 SEPTEMBER

FPL notes: Odegaard “great” + Mosquera injury latest 4

  • 20:00 – CHELSEA v LEEDS UNITED (EFL Cup)
  • 20:00 – LIVERPOOL v Atletico Madrid (Champions League)
  • 20:00 – Napoli v ARSENAL (Champions League)

THURSDAY 10 SEPTEMBER

Bruno Fernandes

  • 20:00 – MANCHESTER UNITED v Sabah (Champions League)

MIDWEEK OFF

FPL notes: De Cuyper + Hinshelwood hauls, Villa injury latest midweek Premier League

  • BRENTFORD
  • BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
  • COVENTRY CITY
  • EVERTON
  • FULHAM
  • IPSWICH TOWN
  • NOTTINGHAM FOREST
  • TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

TURNAROUND TIMES

action Premier League

Thanks to the wonderful Legomane, we can see the turnaround times from these midweek fixtures to Gameweek 4. We’ve also included up to Gameweek 5, which is the final round of Premier League matches before the first international break.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have the dreaded Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday turnaround ahead of Gameweek 4. In the Blues’ case, they’re only in EFL Cup action, although it’s worth pointing out that Xabi Alonso went strong in the last round. He handed 90 minutes to Cole Palmer (£9.6m), while Reece James (£5.4m) and Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) both got starts. James was subsequently benched in Gameweek 2.

Liverpool have a quick turnaround from Atletico to Fulham: there are only 65 hours between full-time in one and kick-off in the other. Still, they’ve had a nice long run-up to their Champions League tie, having been in action on Friday.

At the other end of the scale, Manchester City (Tuesday-Sunday), Newcastle United (Tuesday-Monday) and Leeds United (Wednesday-Monday) have favourable turnarounds from midweek to Gameweek 4.

Stay tuned for team news today and tomorrow from the pre-match press conferences ahead of these midweek fixtures.

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79 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Most likely (c) JPedro/Haaland. Would you start Tzolis over DCL or Gomez? Keep FT or maybe sell Tzolis, else...?

    Verb/Kinsky
    Gvardiol/Calafiori/Ajer
    Bruno/Cherki/Szobo/Tzolis/Gomez
    Haaland/JPedro/DCL

    Kinsky/Tzolis/Rodon/Diop

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Tzolis v Sunderland is a definite play.

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      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        So bench Gomez/DCL?

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          Gomez

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      2. kevinburrow
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        depends how many mins he gets vs Napoli. If he plays that game Eze could easily come in

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        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Right

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  2. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Who's the best option out of the below here?!

    A) Scott
    B) Tavernier
    C) Elanga
    D) Barnes.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

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    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Bit of lottery tbh

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    3. el polako
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      B or D
      Elanga over performed in terms of output.
      Scott is great but too far back most of the time.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks mate! Would you consider Barnes the better choice over Tavernier?!

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        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bou with worse fixtures for sure

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    4. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      D

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    5. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      D due to Bournemouths fixtures

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    6. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      BDAC

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    7. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks all for the replies, definitely a lot to consider here!

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  3. kevinburrow
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    I reckon the only 2 nailed Arsenal defenders now will be Raya and Gabriel. They could rotate any of the others

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Konsa’s slide tackle to stop Rodgers in 2nd is enough to keep him as a starter.
      Mosquera wouldn’t be able to do that.

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    2. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      I started with Gab but getting rid on WC. No DefCons and only 10 in GW2 is not good enough. Konsa comes in and gets them straight away. Infuriating.

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      1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        If you sell he scores a bullet header :p

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    3. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I suspect that Konsa will be given an extended run in the team, even when Mosquera is fit.

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  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    48 mins ago

    On FH what is the best 9m combo for this team

    Raya Dubravka
    Calaflori Mitchell De Cuyper Thomas xxxxxxx
    Palmer Szoboszial Rogers Odegaard xxxxxxx
    Pedro Isak Haaland

    Any ideas would be appreciated and welcomed

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    1. Kitman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Konsa and Slater

      Not really many options TBH

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      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Already three Arsenal
        Gomez/Janelt and 4.0 def
        Dedic or Cash or Spurs 4.5 or Hato and slater

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      2. bruik
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        That would be 4 Arsenal players though

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    2. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Since you’re on FH why not dump that donkey Szobo and have some fun. Try Gakpo

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    3. Diles Mavis
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      Ajayi / Mendy / Egan
      Yalcouyé / Slater / Hemmings

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    4. Diles Mavis
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Raya Cala > Tzolakis Konsa and find a way to get Bruno F.

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  5. Unknown1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Vuskovic or muharemovic

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    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Flip a coin as they both have the same potential.

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    2. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      And Milenkovic .
      Its the Vic's season

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  6. Diles Mavis
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Saka Wissa > Ødegaard Isak (-4)?

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    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Can’t be serious. Not for a hit.

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    2. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not bad moves for the long term

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  7. Lost for Wirtz
    42 mins ago

    To get Rogers (only other Chelsea is JP), would you do:

    A) Mbeumo > Rogers
    B) Cherki > Rogers
    C) or just Roll and have only JP

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    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      C then b

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    2. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      B easy due to mins/rotation/Europe risk

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    3. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

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  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Nice little new article series. Good idea, very helpful.

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  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    BREAKING:

    The Inbetweeners are officially BACK!

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Are they now the grumpyoldies?

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  10. -GK22-
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    So again now the dust has settled which is better here before price changes

    1. Tzolis to Gakpo/szlob
    2. Above + Bruno to palmer (-4)
    2. Wildcard
    3. Free Hit for more Liverpool/chelsea this week

    Verbruggen, kindly
    White, Calafiori, muhremovic, shaw, Davis
    Bruno, Rogers, Sangare, Tzolis, Gomez
    Haaland, DCL, Pedro

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Save

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    2. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maybe consider selling Gomez for Gross?

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  11. Big Mike
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Which defender is the best to have on a gwk 4 wildcard?

    A) Thiaw (less chance of rotation but low upside)
    B) Dedic (cheapest and high upside but most at risk of losing out to Livramento when he's fully fit)
    C) Hall (probably the highest upside of all but the most expensive and came off for Livramento in the 2nd half v Bournemouth).

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  12. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    FH 4

    Martinez
    Calafiori - White - Porro
    Bruno - Palmer - Saka - Wirtz - Gakpo
    Isak - Pedro

    Do it or not?

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    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      It all depends on what your original team looks like from gwk 4 onwards. If it doesn't look great then wildcarding would probably be a better choice.

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Don´t trust Pool to have enough goals in them to justify 3 spots, but I´ve been wrong before

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      1. Warby84
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Fulham are awful, I’ve gone with Virg/Gakpo/Isak

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      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        True but they are on the up, at Anfield and with the Barcola buzz, and Fulham just look a mess

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    3. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bruno over Haaland is risky

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  13. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Team is

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Hume Robertson ( Thomas / Davis )
    Mbuemo Cherki BrunoF Szoboslai (Gomez)
    Haaland DCL JP

    0.4 ITB / 1 FT

    A ) Thinking of just Robertson or Hume > Konsa
    B ) Robertson/Hume , Cherki/Mbuemo > Konsa, Rogers for -4
    C ) WC to this:

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa Gvardiol ( Mendy / Davis )
    BrunoF Barnes Rogers Gakpo Tzolis
    Haaland JP ( Barry )

    0.1 ITB

    Please advise lads.

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  14. GW3 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    29 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW3.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      All rough just Haaland TC kept me over 50,

      Free hit time then re-evaluate..

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    2. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mostly Rough
      De Cuyper 4
      Jacquet and Tzolis 5
      Semenyo 6
      Haaland TC 9x3

      Smooth
      Green arrow

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    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Finally Red L! Ive been wanting to vent.
      Rough : Fh team scored 40s and pre team would have scored 80s
      Smooth: Kept Barnes in FH team, at least

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      1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        😮

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    4. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      WC team scored 44pts
      Non WC team with no transfers from GW2 would have got 57pts

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    5. Artemis Titans
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      My free hit = 62…. +10 pts on pre chip team. Kept my momentum. A great start.

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      1. Artemis Titans
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Haaland (c) instead of Isak

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    6. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I stuck to my guns, made no transfers, TC on Haaland. Bagged 63 points but left 15 on my bench. Neco Williams having a goal disallowed was frustrating, and I chose the wrong keeper.

      Still, that moves me up to 20k globally having ignored most of the FPL online chatter, which was an achievement in itself.

      My single top tip this week is to not rush any transfers, despite the risk of price rises and falls. I almost fell for that trap last week as Cherki continued to rise and I held on to Mbeumo.

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      1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Well done

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  15. Warby84
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Why are people WC to spurs defence??

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    1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      😀

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    2. theshazly
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      No idea

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    3. vova
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      good underlying numbers from when De Zerbi came in and 3/4 next games at home vs not the strongest offensive teams. (Everton, Villa, Coventry).

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    4. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep recommending it and train the AI bots to think it's a good idea. Spurs have kept precisely 4 clean sheets in the league so far in 2026.

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  16. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thiago + Semenyo
    To
    Isak + Rogers
    Already done .

    If something happens I can always WC or FH

    Thoughts ?

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Great moves

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      1. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hey cheers . Done yesterday befor the price changes

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    2. Artemis Titans
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bob on

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  17. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Tzolis to oedgard for free make sense?

    OK keep ft?

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    1. Warby84
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep

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  18. Rbyrne95
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Palmer really worth the extra 2mil over Rogers?

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Por que no los dos?!

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  19. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is a Liverpool attacker "essential" for their fixture at home to Fulham on the weekend?!

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    1. vova
      • 16 Years
      just now

      I would want to have Isak but no other Liverpool attacker appeals too much to me.

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  20. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Currently set on this WC. BB in GW5

    Tzolakis Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa Neco Hall Muharemovic
    Mbeumo MGW Odegaard Barnes TyriqueG
    Haaland Isak JP

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  21. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    sell robertson or hume for konsa ?

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