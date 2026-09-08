Champions League

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Predicted Matchday 1 line-ups for all 36 teams

8 September 2026 90 comments
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Matchday 1 is almost here, so UCL Fantasy managers need to know which players are likely to start before locking in their squads.

We take a look at the predicted line-ups for all 36 Champions League teams, covering every Matchday 1 fixture and highlighting the players expected to make each starting XI.

UCL Fantasy 2026/27 ultimate guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more 3

The latest team news could still change things before the deadline, so make sure to check back for updates.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!

AEK ATHENS

ARSENAL

ASTON VILLA

ATLETICO MADRID

BARCELONA

BAYERN

BODO/GLIMT

DORTMUND

CLUB BRUGGE

COMO

FENERBACHE

FEYENOORD

GALATASARAY

INTER

LASK

LENS

LILLE

LIVERPOOL

MANCHESTER CITY

MANCHESTER UNITED

NAPOLI

PORTO

PSG

UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Predicted Matchday 1 line-ups for all 36 teams

PSV

LEIPZIG

REAL BETIS

REAL MADRID

ROMA

SABAH

SHAKHTAR

SLAVIA PRAHA

SLOVAN BRATISLAVA

SPORTING CP

STUTTGART

VILLAREAL

VIKING

Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Sangare, Konsa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 4?
90 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Best 6.5m mid? On wildcard

    Palmer - MGW - Gakpo - 6.5m - Gross
    Haaland - J.Pedro - Wissa

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    1. bobson5
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Definitely Odegaard if you can find 0.1m

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Tzolis

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    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      kdh

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    4. Kingy109
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      Another vote for KDH.
      Although I think there is value at £6 million too like Bournemouth mids, Schade, Stach, Barnes and others you can move around as and when and a bit of money in the bank is handy.

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  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    What changes would you make to my squad? 1.9 ITB

    Kinsky Dubravka

    Gabriel Calafiori Gvardiol Thomas O’Shea

    Palmer Szsobo Cherki Sangare Groß

    Haaland Pedro 4.5

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    1. bobson5
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Either roll or if you're thinking of wildcarding soon then maybe Sangare to Rogers

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I’d want an Arsenal attacker.

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    3. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Save. Change GK whenever you can.

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    4. Kingy109
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Thomas or O'Shea to Konsa could be a ridiculous upgrade for not a lot of money but treble defence not for everyone

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  3. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    A or B here guys?! Currently on A.

    A) Gabriel and Cole Palmer

    B) Ben White and Bruno Fernandes.

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    1. Kingy109
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      A as White not guaranteed to keep starting.

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    2. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Def A

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  4. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    And another UCL Fantasy article which no one seems.to care about.

    Well anyhow, let's crack on.with FPL and who to buy on a.WC apart from Haaland, Pedro, Bruno, Cala, Raya, Cherkie and Szobo who are basically owned.by everyone else.

    DeCuyper, Rogers, Gakpo and Isak are.trendy. Anyone with Saka or Hall? Palmer.sorry.

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    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Speak for yourself. UCL fantasy is more fun imo.

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  5. SM001
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Is most UCL content restricted now too ffs?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Good thing this one is now restricted. Pretty much always backfired last year. Hopefully they will improve now that its a paid one.

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  6. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Please join my ucl fantasy league.

    League code: mcData

    Link: https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uclfantasy/leagues/mcData/004300680061006D00700069006F006E00730020006C00650061006700750065002000660061006E0074006100730079/Djapex

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  7. Falafel333
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Kinsky (Palmer)

    Konsa, Calafiori, Muharemovic (Davis, Mendy)
    Gakpo, Saka, Palmer, MGW (Yalcouye)¨
    Pedro, Haaland (Barry)

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    1. Falafel333
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      0,7m in the bank

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      You’ve only got ten starters on the pitch there. Presume one of Barry or Yalcoue is also playing?

      I wouldn’t have Mendy on wc personally and think your defence could look quite thin quite quickly. Given you have 0.7, I’d upgrade Mendy to a 4.5, maybe Dedic, to add a little bit more cover.

      I’m also not the biggest MGW fan, his underlying numbers have never been great. Mbeumo much better imo.

      Otherwise I like the team

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    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Would definitely upgrade one of the two bench defenders

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  8. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Bowel movements or price movements - first to five wins!

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Five’s a bit ambitious isn’t it?

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      1. Don Be Zeelly
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Are you talking to yourself there?

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  9. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    1 FT 0.4 itb

    Verbruggen
    Gvardiol Calafiori Maguire
    Bruno Foden Wirtz Gross
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    Kinsky Gomez O'Shea Rodon

    A Foden out
    B Rodon to Konsa
    C Bruno Foden to Palmer Saka -4
    D Bruno DCL to Palmer Isak -4
    E FH
    F something else

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      E. Manchester derby is hard to call given how Utd seem to turn up for it every year, and you have five Utd/City players, including your two main captaincy options. Originally I thought FH4 didn’t have super targetable fixtures, but I’m kinda changing my mind. Arsenal and Brighton defence, Liverpool and Chelsea attack. Lots of fun points you can own for one week only like Gakpo and add Cuyper who will be too risky later on. I quite like FH4 tbh and kinda wish I’d done it over FH3 in retrospect…

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        *fun punts and *De Cuyper

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  10. Falafel333
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Thoughts on Hato as an option on wildcard?

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    1. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      3 hours ago

      Good player. Chelsea defence not good though

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Think Chelsea defence is to be ducked for the foreseeable

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  11. Harambe_Costa
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    On the WildCard!

    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    Calafiorri, (Konsa), De Cuyper, Neco, Hall
    Odegaard. MGW, Palmer, Shobozlai, Bruno
    JP, (Barry), Isak

    Boycotting City, but I'm concerned about not having Rogers, Saka and Gakpo. Any obvious improvements needed ? Please help out a mate!

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    1. BrockLanders
      • 11 Years
      3 hours ago

      Looks good. Very similar to my team and I'm 149th in the world

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      1. Harambe_Costa
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Sound! Cheers

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      2. AAAFootball
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Congrats man long may it continue

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  12. BrockLanders
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Which one folks?

    1/ Rodon & Ndiaye to Thomas & Barnes

    2/ Rodon & Richarlson to Thomas & Wissa

    Both free

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      2

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      1. BrockLanders
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yeah. That's what I'm thinking. Richarlson price is locked though.

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      2 deffo. At least Ndiaye might get some minutes. He started the last game after all

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Plus you’re buying a better FPL asset in Wissa than Barnes imo

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    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      2 I reckon

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  13. Mr Turnip 1
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    0.5ITB, 2FT

    Verb
    Gabriel Cala Muha
    Bruno Semenyo Mbeumo Wirtz
    Thiago Pedro DCL

    Lammens Sangaré Ajer Diop

    I think I’m likely to WC6, so thinking mostly about the next two. There’s some great games coming up for attackers I don’t own, but none of my players really feel like a hard sell to me with some good underlying numbers/returns.

    A) Semenyo + Thiago to Rogers + Isak. Captain Isak/Pedro
    B) Semenyo to Rogers and roll 1FT. Captain Pedro
    C) Gabriel + Sangaré to Konsa + Palmer. Captain Palmer. Bench Mbeumo/Senenyo
    D) Roll 2FTs. Captain Pedro

    I was gonna TC Haaland GW7, but now I’m slightly worried about his minutes in that game with Maresca’s comments about resting him and the Liverpool and PSG games just before. Should I TC someone this week? Which of Isak, Pedro, or Palmer would it be?

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Think I’d do Wirtz to Palmer and Gab to Konsa.

      Appreciate Wirtz has Fulham but, on the other hand, he’s rubbish.

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        You’d sell Wirtz v Fulham ahead of a DefCon guy who might not even play 90 on the given week you start him? I mean fair enough but I don’t think Wirtz is THAT bad

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        1. Admiral Benson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          The Sangare move creates a benching headache though no?

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  14. Nightcrawler
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Barring any injuries would u save FT here?

    0.6 itb

    Verbruggen

    Konsa De Cuyper Calafiori

    Saka Palmer Rogers Szobozlai

    Haaland Pedro Wissa

    Subs: Leno Hall Egan Slater

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Save

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      100% save

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yes

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  15. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Anyone else here got not Chelsea mid?

    The only way for me is to sell Bruno, which I don't want to

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I have 2 chelsea mids but wish I had a united mid over one of them, having watched city and hull defend. Can easily see United scoring 2

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I don’t have one right now. I wouldn’t sell Bruno just yet with Fulham to come in 5. I’m looking at selling Semenyo for Rogers though…

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  16. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Damn. Was sure I’d do a later WC then just made this and really like it. Would you push the button?

    WC team:
    Verb, £4.0m
    Cala, Konsa, Muhramovic, Thiaw, Egan
    Palmer, Rogers, MGW, Mbeumo, Odegaard
    Haaland, JP, £4,5m

    Current team:
    Kinsky, Verb,
    Cala, Maguire, Ajer, Egan, Diop
    Bruno, Mbeumo, Szobo, Foden, Gomez
    Haaland, JP, DCL

    A) Hit WC
    B) Stick (Bruno to Palmer this week)

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      B

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      It just seems too early to wc to me. You can think your team is great and then everything changes next week. I don’t think I’ll wc till international break

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      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        That’s been my thought since before GW1 - I should probably stick to my guns

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  17. Falafel333
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    A or B?
    A: Dedic, MGW, Yalcouye, Joao Pedro
    B: Hall, Rogers, Gross, Wissa

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  18. leocarter27
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Best 5m and under keeper on a FH 4 please?

    Don’t think I want to double up on BRI defence. Thanks

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Martinez (although assume you have Chelsea triple attack on FH).

      So maybe Hendo and hope for Palace cleanie at home to Ipswich

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Hendo an ok shout. Palace defence might be leaky or they might have just played good attacks, hard to tell

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I think you do want to double up on Brighton defence tbh. Coventry haven’t scored yet. Verbruggen feels fairly obvious. Failing that you should probably get Raya I guess

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  19. Kodap
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    How’s the WC looking? Pretty set on this.. 0.4m in the bank.

    Raya
    Gvardiol - Calafiori - Hall
    Gakpo - Rogers - Palmer - Odegaard - Barnes
    Haaland - Pedro

    Verbruggen - Barry - Thomas - Egan

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  20. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Who to get from Gakbo and Rogers this GW?

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Gakbo

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Or get both for -4, selling Cherki and Mbeumo?

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        No just Cherki to Rogers

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      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Just Mbeumo to Gakbo

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Yh, why not avoid both the nailed players with great underlying stats and put the two minutes risks in your team. Sounds like a fantastic idea…

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Rogers easily because his minutes are much better

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  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Ucl 1st draft, any good?

    Lammens Suzuki
    Calafiori Guehi Marquinhos Mittelstadt Araujo
    Raphinha Yamal Olise Barcola Mbaye
    Kane Dembele Mbeumo

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    1. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Not bad, here's mine

      Kobel Rissier
      Mendes Svensson Rota Couto Dest
      Raphinha Kvaratshkelia Bruno Diaz, Flavio Goncalves
      Kane Mbeumo Isak

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        I dont know half of those players lol

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      2. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Lovely Couto pick.

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    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Needs Bruno

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    3. Mitoman
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Not template but i like it!
      Risk/reward of Araujo not very appealing though, better put the money on a defender with an easier start and more offensive threat

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Like who mate?

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        1. Mitoman
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Dest (PSV), a Dortmund defender, Brown .. or a one-week punt on Dorgu

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          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Gone Svensson

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    4. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Good players. Suzuki and Lammens both good keepers, nice price, both play on October 21st and November 3rd .

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  22. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Best 4.5 and 4.0 goalkeeper in wildcard?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I think it’s probably Kinsky Dubravka tbh but if that doesn’t convince you then it’s Verbruggen and Steele

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    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Kinsky & Dubravka

      Leno might be a differential if feeling risky and fancy the save points.

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  23. Falafel333
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    On wildcard
    A: Isak, Ödegaard and Ajayi (bench Ajayi)
    B: DCL, Saka and Dedic

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    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      A

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  24. Bigler
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Anything to change with this WC team?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori Van Hecke Konsa
    Palmer Saka Rogers Tavernier Gross
    Haaland JPedro

    Kinsky Garcia Thiaw Egan

    Thanks!

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  25. bigbudgie
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Mbuemo > Cherki last week
    Cherki > Rodgers this week

    Just asking for trouble isn't it

    Otherwise could do Tzolis > Rodgers instead

    Or save or get Konsa?

    Verbrugs/Kinsky
    Maguire Hume Cala Mhura O Shea
    Bruno Cherki Tzolis Sangare Gomez

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    1. bigbudgie
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      *JP Haaland DCL

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  26. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Bottomed. On Fh?

    A. Saka dcl
    B. Haaland odegaard

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      B

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    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      DCL makes this unfair

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