UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Predicted Matchday 1 line-ups for all 36 teams

Matchday 1 is almost here, so UCL Fantasy managers need to know which players are likely to start before locking in their squads.
We take a look at the predicted line-ups for all 36 Champions League teams, covering every Matchday 1 fixture and highlighting the players expected to make each starting XI.
The latest team news could still change things before the deadline, so make sure to check back for updates.
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 1 early Scout Picks
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy: Matchday 1 best captains
- READ MORE: UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Premium players to buy
Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!