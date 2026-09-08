UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Predicted Matchday 1 line-ups for all 36 teams

Matchday 1 is almost here, so UCL Fantasy managers need to know which players are likely to start before locking in their squads.

We take a look at the predicted line-ups for all 36 Champions League teams, covering every Matchday 1 fixture and highlighting the players expected to make each starting XI.

The latest team news could still change things before the deadline, so make sure to check back for updates.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the deadline!

AEK ATHENS

ARSENAL

ASTON VILLA

ATLETICO MADRID

BARCELONA

BAYERN

BODO/GLIMT

DORTMUND

CLUB BRUGGE

COMO

FENERBACHE

FEYENOORD

GALATASARAY

INTER

LASK

LENS

LILLE

LIVERPOOL

MANCHESTER CITY

MANCHESTER UNITED

NAPOLI

PORTO

PSG

PSV

LEIPZIG

REAL BETIS

REAL MADRID

ROMA

SABAH

SHAKHTAR

SLAVIA PRAHA

SLOVAN BRATISLAVA

SPORTING CP

STUTTGART

VILLAREAL

VIKING