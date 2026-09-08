UCL Fantasy 2026/27: Matchday 1 projected team goals

Goals mean points in UCL Fantasy, so identifying the teams expected to score heavily can help us target the best attacking assets for Matchday 1.

So, here we take a look at our projected team goals for the opening round.

These projections come from our brand-new UCL Fantasy Toolkit!

There’s free stuff in there for every UCL manager but, as ever, Chief Scout Members can dig even deeper.

From player points projections and underlying statistics to the Fixture Ticker and Draft Tool, it’s all here to help you build your Matchday 1 squads.

TOP 10 PROJECTED TEAM GOALS

Note: You can access all 36 clean sheet projections in our toolkit

PSG lead the way for attacking potential in Matchday 1. The back-to-back European champions are projected to score 3.60 goals at home to Slovan Bratislava.

It is an extremely appealing fixture on paper. When Slovan last featured in the Champions League, they conceded more than three goals per game on average.

Bayern Munich aren’t far behind. They host Bodo/Glimt and are projected to score 3.52 goals. Their attacking credentials are already well established, with only Arsenal scoring more goals than the German giants during last season’s League Phase.

Barcelona and Manchester United are level on 3.41 projected goals. United could run riot against Champions League newcomers Sabah, while Barca have scored more goals per game (4.25) in 2026/27 than any of the other 35 Champions League teams:

Stuttgart are the only other side expected to reach the three-goal mark. The German side host Viking, who haven’t featured in the Champions League since 1992.

Elsewhere, PSV are ahead of even Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City. While the quality of the Eredivisie has to be factored in, they’ve had a free-scoring start to the season:

AEK Athens are a surprise name in the projected goals table but bear in mind that LASK just conceded four goals to Celtic in the play-off round.