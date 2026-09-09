Scout Notes

FPL notes: Haaland double, no Cash + Cherki subbed early again

9 September 2026 119 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy is back, beginning with Tuesday’s two away wins for English clubs Aston Villa and Manchester City.

These Matchday 1 notes could prove useful ahead of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4.

CLUB BRUGGE 2-3 ASTON VILLA

  • Goals: McGinn, Buendia, Jackson
  • Assists: Pau x2, João Gomes

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Wan-Bissaka (Bogarde 68’), Lindelof, Pau, Maatsen; Kamara (Barkley 68’), João Gomes; McGinn, Buendía (Alysson 68’), Hemmings; Jackson (Abraham 81’)

NO CASH WHEN TRAVELLING

Right-back Matty Cash (£4.5m) needed to be left at home due to muscle discomfort, although the club are confident he’ll be fine for Saturday.

It allowed Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) to make his first start since joining on loan, one of three changes as Pau Torres (£4.5m) and João Gomes (£5.5m) came in for Tyrone Mings (£4.5m) and Ross Barkley (£5.0m).

BUENDIA JOY

Speaking of firsts, the evening kick-off brought a much-needed win and some goals for Villa.

“Today was a very important step forward, being resilient when we were struggling. It is very important to start with three points. Hopefully it gives us confidence for the next matches, in the Premier League this Saturday against Nottingham Forest.” – Unai Emery

Centre-back Pau was allowed the space to run quite far with the ball, sauntering to the edge of Club Brugge’s penalty area before laying it off to a John McGinn (£5.4m) curler that somehow snuck in. The Scottish international is now Villa’s all-time leading scorer in major European competitions (12).

Three minutes after Hugo Vetlesen swept in an equaliser, João Gomes twisted around in the box and played the ball across for Emiliano Buendia‘s (£5.9m) close-range goal.

The 29-year-old is yet to deliver an FPL return despite 0.94 expected goal involvement (xGI). Here, his five shots totalled 0.96 expected goals (xG), while George Hemmings (£4.5m) fired out four attempts.

TIME TO BUY JACKSON?

By half-time, Unai Emery’s lot were 3-1 up, as Pau’s long pass drew out the onrushing goalkeeper Yann Sommer, allowing Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m) to go past him and tap in.

When FPL was launched for 2026/27, the club’s main centre-forward Ollie Watkins was priced at £8.0m. Now, in Jackson, managers can buy a Champions League side’s lead striker for considerably less.

Once Villa start scoring league goals, will we soon see his 1.1% ownership escalate?

FPL notes: Bouaddi Cherki early

There was still a Belgian job to complete in the second half, though. Nicolo Tresoldi’s 61st-minute penalty came from a Wan-Bissaka handball and, as seen above, momentum swung in the host’s favour.

Thanks to the five saves of new goalkeeper Zion Suzuki (£5.0m), Villa were able to hang on.

FC PORTO 0-2 MANCHESTER CITY

  • Goals: Haaland x2
  • Assists: Enzo, Ait-Nouri

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Ruben, Gvardiol (Khusanov 48’); Bouaddi (Kovacic 75’), Enzo; Foden (Ait-Nouri 75’), Cherki (Anderson 62’), Semenyo (Ndiaye 62’); Haaland

BOUADDI IN FOR ANDERSON

Meanwhile, there were also three changes in Man City’s lineup: Elliot Anderson (£6.3m), Iliman Ndiaye (£5.9m) and Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.5m) stepped aside for Phil Foden (£7.0m), Matheus Nunes (£5.9m) and new big-money 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi (£5.5m).

It was the latter’s first start, one which brought an impressive 98% pass accuracy rate.

Centre-back Marc Guehi (£6.0m) played well, but the yellow-carded Josko Gvardiol (£5.6m) was flirting with a second one, causing an early second-half removal. A back issue kept Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m) out.

HAALAND DOUBLE

FPL notes: Guehi OOP, Haaland blank + Anderson update 4 Cherki early

Days after ‘only’ scoring once past Coventry City, Gameweek 3’s Triple Captain users had to witness Erling Haaland (£15.5m) scoring twice on this occasion.

An early Foden cross found the Norwegian’s head, but Diogo Costa did well to stop it. Another of eight saves came soon after from a low Foden shot that was placed too centrally.

Haaland then struck a cutback straight at the goalkeeper, before breaking the deadlock in the 47th minute when softly heading Enzo Fernandez‘s (£6.9m) cross in off the post.

Then, in stoppage time, Haaland successfully side-footed Rayan Ait-Nouri‘s (£5.3m) pass from the left.

This puts him level with Sergio Aguero as the club’s all-time top UCL scorer (36) and, importantly for FPL managers, he’s scored their last four goals in all competitions.

CHERKI SUBBED EARLY AGAIN

In fact, although Man City’s four post-Community Shield wins haven’t always been convincing, this one was. On a rainy night, they became the first 2026 visitors to win at the Estádio do Dragão, denying Porto any shots on target and restricting them to 0.22 xG.

There was still an uncomfortable moment at 1-0 when Gianluigi Donnarumma‘s (£5.5m) pass hit William Gomes and went wide. But not much else.

This winning run surely makes them favourites for Sunday’s Manchester derby. It’s just about correctly guessing who’ll start in attack.

Will Rayan Cherki (£7.8m) make a third consecutive lineup? He again came off around the hour mark, and Enzo Maresca looked visibly frustrated with him at times.

Antoine Semenyo (£8.4m) attracted some external criticism, meanwhile, for having a heavy first touch, poor decision-making, and generally being a bit wasteful in possession – but you do sense that Maresca, like his predecessor, trusts him more than others.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

119 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Thanks for this.

    Haaland©️ in Dreamteam has served me well!!!

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  2. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Afternoon all,

    Two questions I would love some opinions on please:
    1) Would you wildcard the below team this week?
    2) If not, would you replace Rodon so that don't have to play Ballard? Would be for a -4 as already made two transfers

    Verbruggen
    Ballard / White / Calafiori
    Palmer / Bruno / Tzolis / Semenyo
    Wissa / Pedro / Isak

    Lammens / Le Fee / Hume / Rodon

    0.3 ITB

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      No and no

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Per Biffas.

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    2. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Think GW5 or 6 is the week to wildcard to jump off Isak and get Haaland (unless you’re planning on always avoiding him)

      I’d play Ballard, likely to get DEFcons at the very least so -4 becomes -6 that the new defender has to make up

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      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        thanks for the opinions, I am leaning that way aswell and will play with Ballard.

        and yeah WC in GW5 looks good (although then sunderland nice fixtures are on the horizon so maybe i try and muddle through and hold it.) Isak to Haaland is certainly on the radar

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  3. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    The best thing about owning Chelsea attackers is that their midfield is so lacking, they are forced to get the ball to their attackers every game. Its gonna lead to games like the Brighton game very often. They dont have the quality to control games even if they wanted to.

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    1. El_Matador
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I see them trying to outscore teams, hence me avoiding their defence. I have two of their attackers, have been tempted to to triple up for the fixture swing but keeping my options open, pending mid-week injuries and team news Etc.

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    2. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Im on free hit - gone with Martinez as not sure there’s a better GK option plus not sure Hull will try to do more than defend

      Plus the other option is Rogers. For me he’s too reliant on shots outside the box so is often a troll when i bring him in in the past

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        42 mins ago

        I agree with you on the Villa Rogers, but this Rogers seems different. It’s early doors, but his xG is much better than it ever was at Villa, and he seems to be involved in a lot of things from inside the box. I’m feeling quite encouraged to get him despite never owning him last season on account of the underlying data

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  4. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    So Cherki out of favour by Maresca - or just rested before Manchester derby?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      What makes you say that? (Non owner, just curious)

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        The article^ above.

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ah I can't read

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      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        55 mins ago

        RTFM

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    2. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Certainly not seen as a pillar, then again Foden was and still got benched

      Think we’ll get the same, start but early sub due to options

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        59 mins ago

        That's the most likely scenario, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if he doesn't start, 25-30% chance for that imo.

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        1. Nico.
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          Maresca’s favouritism for Foden aside, there is absolutely no chance Cherki is starting the derby with that performance vs Porto 😆

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Choose your narrative.

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  5. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Capt palmer or pedro?
    Also isak or gakpo?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I'd go Palmer

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        and Isak

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Isak, unless he plays 90mins midweek

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    3. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Palmer
      Isak (although he’s my captain)

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    4. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Palmer probably for me

      Haaland still in the goals , does ok v Utd who have conceded 6 goals so far, played two promoted teams to

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  6. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Spurs backline could become very solid with Porro VDV and Van Hecke. Only LB position is a bit iffy, with Udogie there.

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Udogie's a good player when fit and better defensively than Porro

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        They should've kept Spence imo.

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        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Agreed

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      It'll be a DeZerbi Spurs backline though. Might concede less goals to get results but not many cleansheets.

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    3. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      No, not yet. Will take at least a season for them to have an understanding.

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  7. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Thinking ahead a bit here...who would you rather have in GWs 5 and 6, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Harvey Barnes?! Thinking Harvey Barnes?!

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Barnes

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    2. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I’m thinking KDH unless that 0.5 can be used elsewhere (better third defender etc)

      Think he’s pretty close to DEFcon and some form of attacking return every game

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        Do you think KDH's fixtures of Ipswich (H) and Hull (A) are better than Barnes' fixtures of Hull (H) and Coventry (A)?! I think that's what it comes down to for me mate?!

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          54 mins ago

          Then you’ve made your choice!! Im just saying I think fixtures matter less for KDH than they do Barnes, although very marginally Newcastle’s are better

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          1. TafOnTour1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah I get what you're saying mate, is KDH on penalties for Everton now Ndiaye has left?!

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  8. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Foden owners. Are we keeping or selling before the Manchester derby? Good record against Utd but not sure he is nailed to start

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Not owner but if you brought him in for one game then that feels premature. Think I’d stick with him

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        I couldn't forsee the Maresca problem

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      He literally could have had yet another child in the time since his last goal

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      1. Ignasi M
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        It's so true - Foden's interview in People magazine said that his wife is relentless. That's the working class for you.

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    3. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Sold him to bring in Gakpo.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        Hahaha. Pretty aggressive trader you are. 0.2 short here

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        1. Ignasi M
          • 9 Years
          50 mins ago

          Yeah, I only brought him in for Coventry and he doesn't start! Maresca roulette is real.

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          1. PartyTime
            • 5 Years
            48 mins ago

            I took a hit for his soft English arse, look where that led me to

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  9. ΒAZEΛOS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Replaced Ndiaye with Sangare before end of GW.
    Kind of gutted i didn't go with Barnes.

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Over the whole season they’ll score at least the same, if not Sangare more

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  10. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    UCL.

    Guirassy (capt.) 13pts > 26.
    Stick or Twist?

    Have Raphina today and Kane tomorrow, if want to roll the dice.

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Think I’d twist, both good fixtures with good players. You have two chances to beat it, although I think the best shot is Kane

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      1. SM001
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        If Barca and Bayern go ahead by 2 or 3 early on then theres a good chance Kane and the like could be subbed.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Same boat, same boat, same forqin small boat. We had better not sink. Think I'll stick.

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    3. SM001
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Same here! Twist with Raphina and Kane left? What to do?!?!

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    4. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Best to hope for is a Raphina brace, Kane hattrick 15-17 points, so you're risking 13 points for a potential extra 2-4 points ...doesn't seem worth it

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  11. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    2 goals + MOM to beat.

    Trouble with these 'good fixtures' is if Barca, Bayern go 3 or 4 up, they can sub off and rest key players. It's not as if the replacements are rubbish.
    Dortmund v Villareal was a tight game and Guirassy went the full 90 minutes.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      We are likely not resting Kane if we go 5 goals up. He had his rest already.

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  12. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    On w/c

    A Saka & dcl/wissa
    B ode & and Isak ?

    Cheers

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    1. El_Matador
      • 15 Years
      57 mins ago

      B

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      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers

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    2. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      B though I'm leaning against bringing Odegaard in. I'd want Isak for GW4 and 5 and Saka can come in for Isak in GW6. Having Odegaard would lock me out of getting Saka unless I do Odegaard to Saka which feels a little sideways

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        Just because they play for the same team it doesn’t mean it’s sideways. Saka is the main goal threat at Arsenal for sure, and will probably take more pens than Odegaard I’d guess. Ignore the colour of the shirt and just focus on how good the picks are.

        Having said that, I don’t know about booking two transfers on wc after two weeks…

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    3. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'm on wc too and I've gone B

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    4. John47
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Definitely B

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  13. Ignasi M
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    De Cuyper triple captain versus Coventry. Let's do this.

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Haha GL!

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  14. Bleh
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A. Tzolis - SUN (A)
    B. Wilson - NEW (H)

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      A

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  15. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Which GW appeals for the FH chip if you won't use it this week?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      The GW City play Arsenal at home, if it's before new years.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        This isn't helpful

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      16? There could also be a lot rotation during festive period. Or perhaps the dgw because of a storm caused by Super Niño.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        16 looks good. Thoughts on GW 8? Thinking this GW or 8

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          31 mins ago

          I already have triple Che attack + Szobo, so no point to waste it this week because of Isak and one extra Liv player. Gw8 is a bit too soon for me, but will take a look at it.

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            27 mins ago

            Nothing in gw8 for my team that looks interesting. What would your gw8 FH look like?

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            1. PartyTime
              • 5 Years
              23 mins ago

              Haven't worked on a draft yet but definitely target those fixtures. Villa, Eve, Bou, Spurs, Bri. 5 fixtures unlike this week so I'm leaning towards 8

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          2. PartyTime
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            If you hold it for too long, there's also the possibility you end up using it in a low scoring GW lol

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Lots lol talking about gw12 or 14 but I’ve not looked into it massively because I FH3

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        39 mins ago

        *are talking

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    4. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      When MCI has plum fixture and we get leak that Haaland is ill because of food poisoning after eating oysters. Well... Perhaps Haaland doesn't get that, but little muscle tightness, knock or other illness is a possibility. For me it's still wait and see if the opportunity comes early. If it doesn't, I will start looking at the possibilities around gw10-12.

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    5. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Depends on your team.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Like I didn't already know? Dude just bugger off!!!

        You're beginning to irritate me with your constant tripe contribution

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          15 mins ago

          You knew but you asked anyway......

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          1. PartyTime
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            You don't get it. You're so obnoxious!

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            1. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              9 mins ago

              Run along now chap. Find someone else's team to claim as your own.

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              1. PartyTime
                • 5 Years
                6 mins ago

                Some joke for someone who has spent 14 years on this site. I thought you could do better. Oof!

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                1. GreennRed
                  • 14 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Aaaaaw! The man who lies about his team.

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  16. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Anyone for TC Palmer?

    I know Hull havnt conceded but they're due a trashing with the worst xG conceded

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      52 mins ago

      I’m considering it… don’t love that he currently has the worst xGI of the Chelsea front three, despite the small sample size. It feels like he’s been in the thick of everything making it all happen, but not actually been the one on the end of stuff as much. Then again he is the pen taker…

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      51 mins ago

      They're not. xG conceded is not goals conceded. Their keeper is one of the signings of the season. Not expecting a cleansheet v Chelsea but not a deluge of goals conceded either.

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      1. Mr Turnip 1
        • 1 Year
        46 mins ago

        Keepers can be good but Tzolakis would be the best keeper of all time if he could keep up this xG prevented…

        Remember that Hull have played a Utd team that couldn’t counter attack their low block, Coventry, and a decimated Aston Villa side

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Tzolakis is in form and even though Palmer has looked good or OK, captaincy is enough. Haaland looks still the most trustworthy TC.

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        2. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          37 mins ago

          He doesn't need to do that, but saving 2-3 great or good Palmer shots is enough to hurt those with TC Palmer.

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        3. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Tzolakis or Hull won't keep this defensive form too long. They may even be peaking too early, we'll know after GW38. But you're making decisions based on machine learning predictions and reliable machine trends can be beneficial. When the form is for human athletes not machines we could say the expected performances have been off, but only 3 GW of data.

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  17. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Play

    A) Sangare (Bournemouth away)
    B) Gross (Coventry away)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      B

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      B quite comfortably, and I say that as a Sangaré owner. I’m worried by the early subs he’s had, he needs 90 for the DefCon really.

      Groß on the other hand is an attacker playing a promoted team. Feels like the clear choice this week imo

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    3. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

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    4. Livinginapool
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

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    5. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      The gulf in quality between Brentford & Bournemouth is much, much larger than Brighton & Coventry.

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  18. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Anyone here playing Uefa CL?
    Who is the best captain for today? Raphina? Seems a bit measly sticking with 6pt Mbappe.

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    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Defo twist if you captained Mbappe. I'd go Raphina. Rumours that PSG bench a few stars later.

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      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        What do you mean by later? Today? I only have one of their defenders.

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        1. SM001
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Later today yes. If only one PSG defender then Raphina it is.

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      2. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        Typical of Enrique to do that, tbf.

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Kavartshelia.

      Definitely switch off Mbappe. Tomorrow too if captain today doesn't work out. Good luck.

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  19. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    On FH which option is best?

    A VVD and Rogers(have palmer and pedro)
    B Konsa and Saka (white only other arsenal)

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Calafiori and Rogers

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      1. Livinginapool
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 17 Years
        4 mins ago

        I agree

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  20. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts on my WC team?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori / Hall / Konsa
    Bruno F / Palmer / Rogers / Groß
    DCL / Haaland / J.Pedro

    Bench: Steele, Slater, Thomas, Egan

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Looks great. Don’t know how much I rate Newcastle defence so unconvinced on Hall rn but I could see him proving me wrong. Vuskovic/Muharemovic other great options imo. I also wonder about Gonzalo Garcia or Barry instead of DCL. Fixtures are better, and Fulham are more attacking

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  21. Livinginapool
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour ago

    Any thoughts?

    1) Mbeumo & O'Reilly to Palmer & Konsa
    2) Mbeumo, O'Reilly & Calvert-Lewin to Odegaard, Konsa & Isak (-4)

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      I wouldn't be selling Mbeumo before Fulham, especially not for a hit

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  22. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    55 mins ago

    Gakpo or MGW on WC?

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  23. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Gerard Martins benched ffs

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  24. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is BBgw9 the way to go?

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  25. Bobbyg1
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Tzolis and Cala to

    Konsa and Rogers 2 ft?

    A - Yay
    B - Nay

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

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      1. Bobbyg1
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks

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  26. Gross Misconduct
    • 11 Years
    just now

    New article folks! Also Raphina G Yamal A.

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