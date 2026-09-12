Spurs v Everton team news: Porro + Udogie out, Grealish still a sub

The penultimate Premier League fixture of the day sees Tottenham Hotspur entertain Everton.

Kick-off in north London is at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are out through injury as Roberto De Zerbi is forced into two changes at full-back. Andrew Robertson and Archie Gray come in.

There are two unenforced changes for the hosts, too, as Mateus Fernandes and Dominic Solanke oust Conor Gallagher and Mathys Tel from the side.

James Maddison is among the Lilywhites’ substitutes on his return from injury.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles for Merlin Rohl is David Moyes’ only alteration from last weekend.

Jack Grealish has to content himself with a place among the substitutes again, then.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Gray, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Robertson, Tonali, Bentancur, Fernandes, Savio, Solanke, Marmoush.

Subs: Dubravka, Adarabioyo, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Tel, Bergvall, Kudus, Davies.

Everton XI: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Brathwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Keane, Grealish, O’Brien, Dibling, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 4 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!