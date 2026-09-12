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Spurs v Everton team news: Porro + Udogie out, Grealish still a sub

12 September 2026 284 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The penultimate Premier League fixture of the day sees Tottenham Hotspur entertain Everton.

Kick-off in north London is at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are out through injury as Roberto De Zerbi is forced into two changes at full-back. Andrew Robertson and Archie Gray come in.

There are two unenforced changes for the hosts, too, as Mateus Fernandes and Dominic Solanke oust Conor Gallagher and Mathys Tel from the side.

James Maddison is among the Lilywhites’ substitutes on his return from injury.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles for Merlin Rohl is David Moyes’ only alteration from last weekend.

Jack Grealish has to content himself with a place among the substitutes again, then.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Kinsky, Gray, Van de Ven, Van Hecke, Robertson, Tonali, Bentancur, Fernandes, Savio, Solanke, Marmoush.

Subs: Dubravka, Adarabioyo, Senesi, Gallagher, Maddison, Tel, Bergvall, Kudus, Davies.

Everton XI: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Brathwaite, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Keane, Grealish, O’Brien, Dibling, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 4 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

284 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. WVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    F F S

    My highest scoring player Davis is first on my bench, of course my entire 11 start, it’s why I always have the cheapest bench possible

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    1. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      36 mins ago

      Same here, but still got 6 to play.

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    2. snow pea in repose
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      There's something to be said for a cheap bench, I already have 69 benched points so far this season

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      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Noice

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  2. SM001
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Incredible that Spurs haven't scored yet with Solanke up front!

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    1. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why do you find this surprising?

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      1. SM001
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Whoosh!

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  3. F4L
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    imagine saying before season started come GW5 when spurs play villa they'd have only 1 goal scored between them

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Was quite likely this could have happened.

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      Not as crazy as Hull having 8pts after 4 games.

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    3. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Villa last season didn’t score first five goals,!?

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Dont remind me…
        Watkins…

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        1. Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          I had rogers an Wirtz then !

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          1. el polako
            • 9 Years
            31 mins ago

            We are all scarred somehow.

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  4. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Rotating keepers eh !

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    1. Jay D
      1 min ago

      Killer. Game ain’t designed for them.

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  5. Nightf0x
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Kinsky clean on the bench means verbrugen will concede tomorow

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yep like last gw

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Thomas bullet header

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  6. simong1
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Best to bring in MGW (COV) or Rogers (bre) for next week? Already have Palmer and J.Pedro. Need to bring Rogers in tonight if I don’t want to be priced out as he looks to be rising

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  7. HadiSLIM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Spurs vs Villa next week is going to be the game of the year.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Another Kinsky CS please

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  8. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Just need Hume to stay on bench for juicy 14 points jam

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  9. Bavarian
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    MGW or Rogers?

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  10. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    #KeepHumeOnDatBench

    Let’s get it trending guys

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