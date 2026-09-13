Man Utd v Man City team news: Enzo, Cherki + Foden start, O’Reilly a sub

The penultimate match of Gameweek 4 sees Manchester United take on local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes for Man Utd from the midweek win over Sabah.

Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford replace the benched Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Benjamin Sesko.

Luke Shaw misses out again due to injury.

Man City bring in Elliot Anderson for Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Anderson partners Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, with Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo behind Erling Haaland.

Nico O’Reilly is on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Dorgu, Tielemans, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford, Cunha

Subs: Darlow, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Santos, Mount, Lacey, Sesko, Zirkzee

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Enzo, Foden, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Ndiaye, Kovacic, Reis, Bouaddi, O’Reilly, Allan, Khusanov, Lewis

LIVE GAMEWEEK 4 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!