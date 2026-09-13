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Man Utd v Man City team news: Enzo, Cherki + Foden start, O’Reilly a sub

13 September 2026 559 comments
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The penultimate match of Gameweek 4 sees Manchester United take on local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are three changes for Man Utd from the midweek win over Sabah.

Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford replace the benched Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Benjamin Sesko.

Luke Shaw misses out again due to injury.  

Man City bring in Elliot Anderson for Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Anderson partners Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, with Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo behind Erling Haaland.

Nico O’Reilly is on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Dorgu, Tielemans, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford, Cunha

Subs: Darlow, Heaven, Mazraoui, Yoro, Santos, Mount, Lacey, Sesko, Zirkzee

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Enzo, Foden, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Ndiaye, Kovacic, Reis, Bouaddi, O’Reilly, Allan, Khusanov, Lewis

LIVE GAMEWEEK 4 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Coventry v Brighton team news:

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

559 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    White to

    1. Konsa
    2. Gvardiol
    3. Hall

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      2

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  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    56 mins ago

    70 points and 6 off safety.
    Wissa to play

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      76nneeded for safety? Must be ranked high

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        not really
        Live Rank 1,164,440
        Dont have Gross

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  3. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    98 all out... should have played Yalc over Barry for the century. Looks like season might not have been over after all

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Thank fook for that. Well done.

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  4. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    I’d say that decision is worse than the hand of god one

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    1. Jebiga
      • 14 Years
      52 mins ago

      Finally LiVARpool seasons are happening again

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        My jaw is still on the floor, they must purposefully do this to get people talking about it surely

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  5. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    55 mins ago

    How var allowed this obvious offside. I'm still shocked as city fan. Buahahaha, looks like LiVARpool years with Salah

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  6. ZeBestee
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Keep O'Reilly or sell?

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      Gotta sell now that hes not nailed to start.

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      1. ZeBestee
        • 12 Years
        51 mins ago

        Is he not nailed now or the situation was the same before? Enzo pkaying well doesnt help, so does Gvardiol

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        1. Brosstan
          • 12 Years
          45 mins ago

          The situation was the same except we now have more info on how Marrsca is likely to line up with all his new players and NOR is not nailed in the first 11

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      2. el polako
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        You know he’s been injured right?

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        1. ZeBestee
          • 12 Years
          49 mins ago

          Do you think he is nailed?

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          1. el polako
            • 9 Years
            47 mins ago

            I don’t know.
            Willing to keep him for Sunderland game to find out.

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            1. OverTinker
              • 8 Years
              39 mins ago

              You can do that but in isolation he doesn't look nailed now

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              1. el polako
                • 9 Years
                35 mins ago

                4 games this season.
                He started 2
                Missed 1 due to injury (was warming up to start again)
                Came back today after injury

                How is that „not nailed”?

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                1. Brosstan
                  • 12 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  No space in midfield after Enzo arrived.. Gvardiol better at LB. So clearly not nailed

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                  1. el polako
                    • 9 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Clearly that’s why he was onto 3 straight starts, if it weren’t for an injury….

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                    1. Brosstan
                      • 12 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      That was before the late transfers in...

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                      1. el polako
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        So you think that Maresca brought in Enzo to replace O Riley?

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              2. TheTinman
                • 11 Years
                34 mins ago

                He is definitely not nailed. It may turn out he is preferred, but he is certainly not nailed with Enzo in the CM a Maresca favourite and Gvardiol better than him at LB. Starting 2 out of 3 would be his peak this year but I suspect it will be more like 1 out of 3.

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                1. el polako
                  • 9 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Enzo can play in Cherki’s position.
                  Nico alongside Elliot Anderson.

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                  1. TheTinman
                    • 11 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    That's very defensive which they dont need for 90% of games in the league. Can see that maybe in champions league latter rounds.

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                    1. el polako
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      How is that very defensive?

                      Enzo is more than capable to be playing as attacking central midfielder- that’s how he played under Maresca at Chelsea.

                      O Riley in his starts this season was taking up position as second striker.

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  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Need to find a new hobby

    75 points and no player left to play.

    Contemplated Gvardiol and Schade on wc.

    All 50/50 desisions.gone wrong.

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    1. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Maybe next week they will go right. Dont be a crybaby

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  8. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Haaland over 100% EO at my 450k rank 🙁

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  9. Totalfootball
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Irrespective of price , pick 2

    MGW
    Palmer
    Morgan rogers
    Schade

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    1. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      I will go MGW and Palmer

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      53 mins ago

      AB

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    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      BC

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    4. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Palmer Rogers

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    5. One for All
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      A, B

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  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Calafiori.to Gvardiol tonight?

    Only way I can do it without a hit.

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      No lmao

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yes make sure it’s at least -8

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    3. SINGH
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      Do it man, Calafiori greatest Italian full back in PL history

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      1. TheTinman
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        Davide Santon says hi

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      2. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Yeah, he makes Maldini look like Gary Neville.

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  11. Slurpy
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Will ndiaye start vs Sunderland with foden out?

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    1. ZeBestee
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yes likely

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  12. have you seen cyan
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Insane wildcard, 109 points.

    Raya
    Konsa, Cali, Gvard
    Gross, Schade, Rogers, Palmer
    Haaland, Pedro, Isak

    Bench: Dub, Thomas, Ajer, Yalcouye

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    1. Jebiga
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      Amazing 🙂

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      1. have you seen cyan
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks!

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Awesome well played

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      1. have you seen cyan
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        ty! everything went right

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    3. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Nice, can’t wait to play my WC in that case!

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    4. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Top banana. Well done.

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  13. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Is Pascal Gross TC, FH a d WC killer this gw?
    Jebi jebi jebi

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      As a Brighton fan I did try and tell people he runs the show at our gaff, age is irrelevant as he's as fit as a flea. Is he in my team?, course not.

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      1. Jebiga
        • 14 Years
        34 mins ago

        Woooow. He's magician

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        1. Ball Ake
          • 2 Years
          32 mins ago

          He'd perk up your wand.

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  14. SINGH
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    All those Man Utd fans claiming they were going to challenge for the title this season just because they had 1 game a week for the 2nd half of last season, slap yourselves and support City. That red mickey mouse club won't be challenging for anything anytime soon

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    1. Jebiga
      • 14 Years
      50 mins ago

      Lol. They not exist from 2010 at all

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      I don't know any man united fans in the real world that thought they'd challenge for the title

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Obviously nobody genuinely believed that, isn’t worth engaging with such a brainless post.

        Even if there was a sliver of a chance to even challenge, it was piddled away by that woeful transfer window.

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        1. OverTinker
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          What's wrong with the transfer window?

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Did you not just watch us play 90 mins with Dorgu, Dalot, and Maguire, then bring Zirkzee on to try and win a derby?

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            1. TheTinman
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              Cunha looked dangerous mind

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    3. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      Literally havent seen a single one... made up by city and pool supporters

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    4. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Man Utd fans; "The same thing we do every weekend, Pinky. Try to take over the world"

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  15. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    Dreadful dreadful week. Was likely to wildcard but not sure I can stop it now, press the button?

    Lammens
    Ballard / white / calafiori
    Bruno / semenyo / tzolis / palmer
    Wissa / Pedro / Isak

    Verbruggen / le fee / Hume / rodon

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    1. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Yes. I presume you are a mackem, nobody else would triple up

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      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Ha ha I’m afraid not!

        Didn’t mind it for the opening couple of weeks and think it’s been a little unlucky. But certainly time to move on from them

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        1. TheTinman
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          I think there is 6-9 players i would want to change in that team so I would WC personally.

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  16. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Looking at a potential wildcard this week. Still 0.6 ITB.

    Kinsky Verbruggen
    Califiori Konsa Maitland-Niles Gvardiol DeCuyper
    Rogers Saka Tavernier MGW GroB
    JP Wissa Haaland

    Come at me.

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    1. SINGH
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Tbh decent team, remove Saka but rest are OK. Why do you want to WC this team?

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    2. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Wildcard to what? Team is pretty much on template

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      1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        @TheTinman & Singh.

        This is my WC team! Haha.

        My current team is:

        Kinksy Steele
        Konsa Calafiori Nilliams Diop VanEwick
        Bruno Tzolis Wirtz Cerki Sangare
        DCL JP Haaland

        MF is a mess and want to bring in De Cuyper / Gvardiol.

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        1. TheTinman
          • 11 Years
          22 mins ago

          Oh yeah 100% slam that wildcard button

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          1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
            • 14 Years
            20 mins ago

            @TheTinman HA! Thanks. Any changes you'd make?

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            1. TheTinman
              • 11 Years
              17 mins ago

              Yeah I dont know his price but Maitland Niles seems pointless given you have 4 very good options. Just get a 4m

              Would have to check fixtures but I am not sure about MGW.

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              1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
                • 14 Years
                12 mins ago

                Maitland-Niles is 4.5 and Everton have Ipswich, Hull, Coventry, and Brentford in their next 7.

                MGW next fixtures: COV (H), CRY (A), ARS (H), IPS (A), BRE (A), MCI (H), BOU (A), CHE (H), HUL (A)

                Could go Mbeumo instead, or Szobszlai.

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                1. TheTinman
                  • 11 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  If you want an everton defender find the money for Tark. Maitland Niles won't score again all season. Even with those fixtures youre still not going to play him when you have 2 arsenal and 1 city.

                  MGW vs Mbuemo personal preference. But not Szobo.

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                  1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
                    • 14 Years
                    1 min ago

                    @The Tinman - Appreciated. Could do MGW + AMN > Mbeumo + Egan.

                    Also curious about the keepers - could switch Verbruggen back to a 4.0 and just have Kinsky as my starting keeper. Or switch him to Tzolakis. Spurs/Brighton do not rotate well, Spurs/Hull do.

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                    1. Luis Suarez Ate My Homework
                      • 14 Years
                      just now

                      Would be:

                      Kinsky/Tzolakis
                      Calafiori Konsa DeCuyper Gvardiol Egan
                      Rogers Tavernier Saka GroB Mbeumo
                      JP Haaland Wissa

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    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Absolutely nothing wrong with that

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  17. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Some horrible officiating today. How VAR have looked at that and decided Enzo throwing himself towards the ball wasn’t playing the ball is baffling

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Cheque cleared at halftime

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  18. Eightball
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Kelleher
    Calafiori Hall Konsa Gvardiol
    Palmer Saka Sangare
    Pedro Wissa Haaland

    Bench: Grob DeCuyper Foden

    3FT 0ITB

    I was hoping to roll but Foden has to go now.

    A) Foden to KDH
    B) Foden to Garner
    C) Foden to Schade
    D) Foden to King

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      A

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  19. F4L
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    is there a good reason not to transfer tavernier in (not today) apart from European demands?

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    1. Eightball
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Next 2 fixtures aren't the greatest

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  20. _Ninja_
    • 16 Years
    44 mins ago

    Down to the bones bench wise, time to WC? 1FT

    Kinsky
    Calafori Egan Davies
    Bruno Mbuemo Szob Gross
    Haaland Pedro DCL

    Verb Foden* Shaw* Hume*

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    1. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      I would wildcard that yeah.

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    2. One for All
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes

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  21. One for All
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Start:

    A) King ( Man Utd)
    B) Grob ( Arsenal)
    C) Cuyper> Mykolenko

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  22. Firminooooo
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    So happy I bought in Gvardiol on WC and started him. 97 points.

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    1. One for All
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice one

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    2. Jebiga
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Booom

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  23. Slurpy
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Shaw replacement?

    A) Konsa
    B) AMN
    C) Aina

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    1. One for All
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

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  24. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    I'm happy with 80 + dcl

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    1. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      So 81 then

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      1. TheTinman
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        82 ceiling to be fair

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        1. Jebiga
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          It is what it is 🙂
          Almost benched gross this gw. Phew

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  25. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Give semenyo SUN then get rid of on wc6?

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  26. Pringle
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you use 3FT for these transfers before I wildcard next week?

    White + Maguire + Szlobo —>
    Konsa + N.Williams + Gibbs White

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  27. Jebiga
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    Is Ajer to Gvardiol for free ok?

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    1. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Definitely

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