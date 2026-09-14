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Leeds v Newcastle team news: Dedic fit, Fernandez-Pardo starts

14 September 2026 18 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this evening with Leeds United v Newcastle United.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

After making a raft of changes for the EFL Cup tie against Chelsea in midweek, Daniel Farke reverts to the side he sent out in Gameweek 3.

As for Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle, he makes two changes from his team’s last Premier League game.

Mathias Fernandez-Pardo gets his first Newcastle start, while Jacob Murphy comes in on the right flank.

Joe Willock drops to the bench, while Anthony Elanga is absent.

Amar Dedic is fit enough to start at right-back.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Longstaff, Aaronson, Wilson, James, Bahoya, Nmecha.

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, L Miley, Murphy, Wissa, Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo.

Subs: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Willock, Ramsey, M Miley.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 4 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

18 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Safety score 85. WTF is going on?

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    1. banskt
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      For me, it's only 78. amd I am close to 1m rank.

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      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Scores still very tight between ranks

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    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      It is a bit if a joke ain’t it

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      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 9 Years
        just now

        It is and Im not sure how to feel about it 😆

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    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      81 for me, live rank 261k

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    4. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      You bragging with good OR?!?

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      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I honestly never knew that the safety score differs for different ranks. But I get it now. Itsprobably to stay at your current rank? Never been ranked high enough to care 😆

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  2. romperstomper
    • 17 Years
    32 mins ago

    I've gone from bad to worse. Started with gravenberch as 6m mid and went to elanga. Is Schade more reliable?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Read the keep, buy, sell article.

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  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Wissa quite the big differential. Laat chance or he's gone for a 4th defender

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  4. Ten Hag of Bud
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Come on DCL give me at least a brace big man

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  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Double Arsenal, Gvardiol Tarkowski the best back 4 in the game?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      For next two, prolly.

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  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    If I want to get MGW in finally, for the Coventry game.

    I could sell Mbeumo, Semenyo, Palmer or BrunoF.

    As much as they all have positives, with fixtures is Mbeumo a sell before Semenyo or one of the others?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Semenyo plays too wide imo

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  7. Amartey Partey
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good defending from DCL there!

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  8. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    what a save that is

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