Leeds v Newcastle team news: Dedic fit, Fernandez-Pardo starts

Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this evening with Leeds United v Newcastle United.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

After making a raft of changes for the EFL Cup tie against Chelsea in midweek, Daniel Farke reverts to the side he sent out in Gameweek 3.

As for Newcastle head coach Matthias Jaissle, he makes two changes from his team’s last Premier League game.

Mathias Fernandez-Pardo gets his first Newcastle start, while Jacob Murphy comes in on the right flank.

Joe Willock drops to the bench, while Anthony Elanga is absent.

Amar Dedic is fit enough to start at right-back.

LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Bijol, Longstaff, Aaronson, Wilson, James, Bahoya, Nmecha.

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Gonzalez, L Miley, Murphy, Wissa, Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo.

Subs: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Willock, Ramsey, M Miley.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 4 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!