Pro Pundits - Tom Hadley

Who are the best budget FPL midfielders right now?

17 September 2026 157 comments
Tom Hadley Tom Hadley
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Tom Hadley – a one-time world number one in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – is one of our regular contributors who has returned for 2026/27.

He’ll again be providing data-driven articles regularly this season, usually around defensive contribution points (DefCon).

In this piece, his focus is on budget FPL midfielders.

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We are in the era of the budget asset, and money has never been less of an issue in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this article, I’m going to dive into the wealth of midfielders that offer season-long value and provide the perfect platform to enable so much more elsewhere. 

THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF BUDGET MIDFIELDER

First of all, I want to divide all the midfielders under £6.5m into two categories and highlight why both aspects are extremely valuable when planning teams and targeting fixtures. 

(1) Lower floor, higher upside picks
(2) Higher floor, lower upside picks

Both categories are valuable, and both categories are worth factoring into all teams.

LOWER FLOOR, HIGHER UPSIDE PICKS 

FPL pre-season: Tavernier impresses, Muharemović defcon, Brobbey, Calvert-lewin + Gomez updates

Let’s start with the first type.

This is the FPL pick everyone is familiar with and something we’ve been choosing for years. The guy with the form or the fixtures and a simple goal to jump on and off to hit the big hauls.

This season, we have so many viable options in this bracket, so many players that are either extremely integral to their team and have incredible involvement or individuals that are just far too cheap whilst playing in great teams. I’m just handpicking the ones that are most appealing over the next few weeks.

MARCUS TAVERNIER 

midfielders FPL budget

Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m) is the standout budget upside pick at present. He’s not only started the season off fantastically, but the fixtures only get better and stay good right up until the festive period. He has three goals already and he had an incredible seven shots on target in his last two games alone. He just appears to be the main beneficiary of the majority of the Bournemouth attacks. 

Gameweek 7 is probably most people’s entry point for Bournemouth assets but there aren’t too many reasons why now can’t be a good time to buy, either. Bournemouth have Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United amongst their next four games before the best run starts in Gameweek 9. But you could very easily argue that these three sides haven’t exactly been inspiring defensively. It’s more than fine just to buy him now, especially if on a Wildcard. 

I suppose the main reason to wait and see with him is to get a little more information about what his minutes will look like around the European fixtures. He was subbed off with 10 minutes to go at the weekend, maybe it’s worth seeing what the minutes look like this weekend following the game against Sociedad. 

HARVEY BARNES

midfielders FPL budget

Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) is the next man on my list for the immediate future. He has always been a player capable of big hauls and long streaks of returns.

One of the main issues in the past was the uncertainty of minutes. However, he hasn’t played less than 89 minutes in a game yet and doesn’t have too much competition for his spot in the side. The great fixtures really start now for Newcastle United, and whilst Hull City have been impressive, that home game next up in Gameweek 5 is still an extremely targetable entry point. 

Newcastle didn’t play too great against Leeds United but Barnes did miss a big chance and create another gilt-edged opportunity. I feel like he’s a potentially fun asset to own for at least the next five weeks with a fantastic upside.

JOSH KING

midfielders FPL budget

The ultimate upside differential to jump on and straight off is Josh King (£5.5m) for Fulham. With the Cottagers facing all three promoted sides back to back from Gameweeks 6-8, it’s definitely worth considering a player from the Fulham attack.

King ticks a lot of boxes too because not only is he priced at a very modest £5.5m, he’s easily been the standout player in the Fulham side so far this season. He has almost identical xG stats to Cole Palmer (£9.7m), too.

The minutes have also been great; three 90-minute run-outs and only one slightly earlier sub around 75 minutes. I don’t think you can go too wrong with a short-term punt at this price, given the fixtures.

Gameweek 6 is the ideal entry point but again, it’s fine to go a week early, given how suspect Manchester United have looked.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 6?

Some honourable mentions and their best entry point:

  • Kiernan Dewsbury Hall (£6.5m) – Gameweek 5
  • Julio Enciso (£5.5m) – Gameweek 6
  • Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) – Gameweek 7

TWO EXCEPTIONAL CASES

 

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157 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Fuddled FC
    • 14 Years
    7 hours, 9 mins ago

    Morning folks, having trouble deciding on a Foden replacement.

    a) Foden & Pedro > MGW & Wissa/Delap/Barry (-4)
    b) Foden > Schade
    c) Foden > Gross

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    1. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      actually also
      d) Foden & Pedro > Rogers & Wissa/Delap/Barry

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    2. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      A could pay off this week but long term I think C is the sensible play.

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 3 mins ago

      B

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    4. Airsonicboost
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      I like Schade’s attacking play and lovely returns, gross on paper looks better but i like shade more. B is better, Chelsea are really bad defensively

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  2. The Iceman
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    FH5 RMT.

    Donnarumma
    Muñoz | Hall | Muharemović
    Saka | MGW | Rogers | Gakpo
    Haaland | Isak | DCL

    Any glaring omissions minus Arsenal defence? Constructive criticism welcome as not totally happy with it just yet 😀

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Is that FH team?

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yes, now I saw it 😉

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        1. The Iceman
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 58 mins ago

          Yes 🙂 anyone in particular you'd go for instead?

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      Gakpo I don't love. I would attack Coventry harder.

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      1. The Iceman
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 55 mins ago

        Cheers - Delap maybe?

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    3. Tsparkes10
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      Double Liverpool is crazy imo. Bournemouth away is as hard as it gets atm. Mine is below…

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      1. The Iceman
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 55 mins ago

        Sociedad away for Bournemouth tonight and have a feeling they may be leggy for Sunday - expecting a high scoring game was my reasoning because on paper yes the fixture is tough.

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    4. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      Why so much Liverpool attack vs a stubborn and front-footed Bournemouth?

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      1. The Iceman
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 50 mins ago

        See above - Bournemouth's first European away game in Sociedad tonight then have to travel back etc. Something they are not used to.

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        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 41 mins ago

          Hmm it's really good logic, but not sure worth the double one.

          I'd said 1 is enough for the punt - many viable replacements with better fixtures like KDH, Odegaard, Barry, Delap

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          1. The Iceman
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 40 mins ago

            Good point. I could maybe shift Gakpo to someone like KDH.

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    5. Airsonicboost
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      HALL, is a great player.. wish united signed him, but Newcastle havent looked good. Would change to konsa, not a priority but Isak is a bit hit and miss maybe Emmerson? Is cheap and good returns

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      1. The Iceman
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        Hall > Williams to double up with Muñoz could work 🙂

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  3. F4L
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    about van hecke

    defcons look solid
    goal threat looks solid
    making tackles/good baseline bps
    attack might be crap but defence looks decent enough

    why did he drop in price? he looks kinda tempting

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      Better picks elsewhere

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 55 mins ago

        Konsa and de Cuyper at fault prolly, not forgetting Muremovic and Hall earlier.

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    2. Tsparkes10
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 56 mins ago

      Had him. Got rid

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    3. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      Better picks for similar price but he's not a bad option IMO.

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    4. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      He plays for spurs.

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  4. Tsparkes10
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    Thoughts on this 433 FH?

    Raya
    Bogle Myko Gvardiol Munoz
    Bruno Saka MGW
    Delap DCL Haaland

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    1. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yeah that's really good. Bruno I haven't really considered but it's Fulham?

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    2. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      Can you get Tark instead of Myko?

      Looks good otherwise!

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      1. Tsparkes10
        • 8 Years
        6 hours, 42 mins ago

        That’s the sacrifice for Saka… could go Enzo Tark

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        1. Utopsis
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 38 mins ago

          Hmm no I like the Saka pick.

          I've been thinking about how Brighton play - VERY high press out of possession, playing out from the back in possession.

          So more chance of close-to-penalty-area turnovers, and quick direct-pass breaks on transitions - both suit Saka's playstyle quite well.

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  5. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 57 mins ago

    Was thinking of taking out JP because I'm WC next week, or just roll my 1FT and use my bench?

    Kinsky
    Calafiori - Hall - Muharemovic
    Bruno - Cherki - N'Diaye - Tzolis
    Haaland - DCL - JP

    Verbruggen - Gross - Ajaer - Diop

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    1. Tsparkes10
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      Looks solid to roll

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  6. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 56 mins ago

    Benching dilemma on wc. Start one. Both is not an option.

    a. king
    b. muharemovic

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    1. Tsparkes10
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 55 mins ago

      Muh for sure

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 55 mins ago

      A

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    3. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      B

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  7. The Tonberry
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    Best option this week if Pedro is out?

    A - Roll and start De Cuyper
    B - Roll and start Egan
    C - Roll and start Hemmings
    D - Use 1FT to do De Cuyper to Gvardiol
    E - Use 2FT to do Isak and Hemmings to Gibbs-White and Barry

    Was hoping to get by rolling a transfer and going into GW6 with 4FT. Would have most likely downgraded Isak and used 2FT to bring in a premium midfielder and a 5.5-6m forward in GW6 but not sure if it's worth making the move now.

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    1. HODGE
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      E

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    2. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      A or D (depending on how long term you want to keep De Cuyper).

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  8. JayJay96
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 40 mins ago

    Hi All,

    Struggling to decide on 5th midfielder. Can go up to 6.6 mill. Would help if advs weren’t on here.

    Raya
    Gvardiol - Botman - Munoz - Van Hecke - Konsa

    Palmer - MGW - Dewsbury Hall - Barnes

    Haaland - Gonzalo - Wissa

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    1. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Pascal Groß.

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  9. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 hours, 34 mins ago

    Best 6.4 max midfielder punt for just this week?

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    1. The Iceman
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      Schade or Barnes.

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  10. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    With White and Pedro maby not playing, and my weak bench, could I get away with saving WC until the international break?

    In that case go White to Konsa, Gvardiol or other max. 6.0 def?

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori White Thomas
    Bruno Mbeumo Tzolis Rogers
    Haaland DCL Pedro

    Kinsky Slater Egan van Erwijk

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  11. Hosea Matthews
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Great article.

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