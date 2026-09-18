Brentford v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Brentford and Chelsea.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 18 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRENTFORD
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Chelsea
|4
|7
|+1
|WWLD
|7th
|Brentford
|4
|6
|+3
|WDDD
Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):