Brentford v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Brentford and Chelsea.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 18 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRENTFORD

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Chelsea 4 7 +1 WWLD 7th Brentford 4 6 +3 WDDD

Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):