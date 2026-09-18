Pro Pundits - Milanista

FPL Milanista’s Gameweek 5 team reveal

18 September 2026 0 comments
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The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 deadline is imminent, so it’s time for another contributor to reveal their team and thoughts.

This time, we hear from FPL Milanista (aka Obay), who you can find here on X. He has six top 10k finishes to his name, as well as a further five in the top 25k.

GAMEWEEK 5 PLANS

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