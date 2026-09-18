Fulham v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Fulham and Manchester United.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 20 September.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
FULHAM
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Man United
|4
|4
|0
|LWDL
|18th
|Fulham
|4
|1
|-3
|LLLD
Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):