Fulham v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Fulham and Manchester United.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 20 September.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

FULHAM

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Man United 4 4 0 LWDL 18th Fulham 4 1 -3 LLLD

Over their last four Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):