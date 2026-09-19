3pm team news: Timber starts, no White, Ipswich ‘keeper change

Three more Premier League matches to come now, including the strangely untelevised (in the UK) Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal.

Everton and Newcastle United also host newly promoted opposition in the form of Ipswich Town and Hull City

Above kick-off times in BST

TEAM NEWS

Jurrien Timber and Bruno Guimaraes are handed their first Premier League starts of the season as Mikel Arteta makes two changes from Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Sunderland.

Ben White misses out with an injury, while Myles Lewis-Skelly moves to the bench.

There’s again no Cristhian Mosquera in the squad but Piero Hincapie does make the bench, having missed the EFL Cup tie against Ipswich Town in midweek.

Pascal Struijk and Chema Andrés make their first league starts of 2026/27, too, with Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler also making a couple of alterations from Gameweek 4.

Lewis Dunk is absent with a stiff neck (!), while £4.5m midfielder Malick Yalcouye has to make do with substitute duty. Does this mean Pascal Gross will be in the ’10’?

At St James’ Park, injury-riddled Newcastle promote Sean Steur and Joe Willock to the starting XI in place of the sidelined Amar Dedic and Nico Gonzalez.

With Tino Livramento also unexpectedly missing, it looks like Lewis Miley will be operating at right-back.

One of Hull’s two changes is enforced as Lucas Herrington replaces the concussed Nobel Mendy.

In the other alteration, Sorba Thomas makes his full Premier League debut in place of Elliot Stroud.

It’s a straight swap on the left wing for Everton as Jack Grealish comes in for Tyrique George.

And despite winning at Crystal Palace last Saturday, Ipswich boss makes a couple of tweaks for today’s clash on Merseyside.

There’s a notable change between the posts as Kjell Scherpen is benched. Alas, budget goalkeeper fans, his replacement, Christian Walton, is £4.4m in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) and not £4.0m.

The other change comes in defence. Abdoul Ouattara replaces Jacob Greaves, so Dara O’Shea will presumably move from right-back to centre-half.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Struijk, Boscagli, Ayari, Gross, Andres, Gomez, De Cuyper, Kostoulas.

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Rutter, David, Osman, Costinha, Svoboda, O’Reilly, Yalcouye.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Guimaraes, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Tzolis.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Madueke, Merino, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

Everton XI: Pickford, Maitland-Niles, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Keane, O’Brien, George, Hackney, Alcaraz, Dibling, Graham.

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Ouattara, O’Shea, Diop, Davis, Lukic, Palacios, Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke, Emersonn.

Subs: Scherpen, Furlong, Greaves, Florentino, Nunez, Akpom, Flemming, Philogene, Maeda.

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek, L Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Steur, Willock, Murphy, Wissa, Barnes, Fernandez-Pardo.

Subs: Pope, Schar, Bamba, Toure, Thompson, Pivas, Salia, Mason Miley, Mills.

Hull City XI: Tzolakis, Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles, Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Thomas, McBurnie.

Subs: Phillips, Gelhardt, Hjerto-Dahl, McNair, Stroud, Gourna, Iroegbunam, Vaz, Cho.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 5 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!