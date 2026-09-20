2pm team news: Gakpo + Ndiaye start, O’Reilly benched again, no Kluivert

Three Premier League matches get underway at 14:00 BST this afternoon.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola makes three changes from Gameweek 4.

Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch and Victor Munoz drop to the bench.

Milos Kerkez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo come into the side.

For Bournemouth, Marco Rose brings in Ryan Christie for Justin Kluivert, who is absent from the matchday squad.

At Elland Road, Leeds United are unchanged from Gameweek 4 for their meeting with Crystal Palace.

The Eagles’ two alterations see Tahehiro Tomiyasu and Jaydee Canvot replace Honest Ahanor and Axel Disasi, who is suspended.

Finally, at the Etihad Stadium, it’s one change apiece from last weekend.

Iliman Ndiaye is in for Manchester City in place of the banned Phil Foden.

Jeremy Doku is among the substitutes – along with Nico O’Reilly – upon his return from injury.

Dayann Methalie meanwhile gets his first Premier League start for Sunderland. Reinildo, who is suspended, makes way.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Rayan, Christie, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Di Gregorio, Cook, Soler, Brooks, Doak, Diakite, Sanchez, Toth, Jebbison

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Tsimikas, Munoz, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Zetterer, Bijol, Bard, Longstaff, Aaronson, James, Gruev, Nmecha, Bahoya

Crystal Palace XI: Benitez, Richards, Tomiyasu, Canvot, Khalaili, Wharton, Timber, Mitchell, Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Matthews, Chilwell, Doucoure, Mingueza, Lerma, Osorio, Sarr, Nketiah, McNeil

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Enzo, Anderson, Ndiaye, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Khusanov, Lewis, O’Reilly, Ait-Nouri, Bouaddi, Kovacic, Allan, Doku

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Danso, Ballard, Methalie, Xhaka, Sadiki, Meunier, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Alderete, Hume, Ahoka, Rigg, O’Nien, Talbi, Isidor, Fofana

LIVE GAMEWEEK 5 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!