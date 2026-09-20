Dugout Discussion

2pm team news: Gakpo + Ndiaye start, O’Reilly benched again, no Kluivert

20 September 2026 438 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Three Premier League matches get underway at 14:00 BST this afternoon.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola makes three changes from Gameweek 4.

Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch and Victor Munoz drop to the bench.

Milos Kerkez, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo come into the side.

For Bournemouth, Marco Rose brings in Ryan Christie for Justin Kluivert, who is absent from the matchday squad.

At Elland Road, Leeds United are unchanged from Gameweek 4 for their meeting with Crystal Palace.

The Eagles’ two alterations see Tahehiro Tomiyasu and Jaydee Canvot replace Honest Ahanor and Axel Disasi, who is suspended.

Finally, at the Etihad Stadium, it’s one change apiece from last weekend.

Iliman Ndiaye is in for Manchester City in place of the banned Phil Foden.

Jeremy Doku is among the substitutes – along with Nico O’Reilly – upon his return from injury.

Dayann Methalie meanwhile gets his first Premier League start for Sunderland. Reinildo, who is suspended, makes way.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Rayan, Christie, Tavernier, Evanilson

Subs: Di Gregorio, Cook, Soler, Brooks, Doak, Diakite, Sanchez, Toth, Jebbison

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Tsimikas, Munoz, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha

Leeds United XI: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic, Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Zetterer, Bijol, Bard, Longstaff, Aaronson, James, Gruev, Nmecha, Bahoya

Crystal Palace XI: Benitez, Richards, Tomiyasu, Canvot, Khalaili, Wharton, Timber, Mitchell, Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen

Subs: Matthews, Chilwell, Doucoure, Mingueza, Lerma, Osorio, Sarr, Nketiah, McNeil

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Enzo, Anderson, Ndiaye, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Khusanov, Lewis, O’Reilly, Ait-Nouri, Bouaddi, Kovacic, Allan, Doku

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Danso, Ballard, Methalie, Xhaka, Sadiki, Meunier, Le Fee, Angulo, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Alderete, Hume, Ahoka, Rigg, O’Nien, Talbi, Isidor, Fofana

LIVE GAMEWEEK 5 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

438 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Need a goal Haaland ffs

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ask and you shall receive

      Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    I beg... need that Gvardiol assist

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Or G

      Open Controls
  3. TheTinman
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Big goal Gvardiol owner Haaland (c)

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Me too

      Open Controls
    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 15 Years
      just now

      11points

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      just now

      \o/

      Open Controls
  4. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Yessssss

    Open Controls
  5. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gvardiol v O'Reilly not even a debate anymore

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      just now

      Pillar vs sand pit

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Hahahaha

        Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hauland

    Open Controls
  7. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wanted to avoid a Haaland mauling after captaining MGW.

    With Gvardiol getting the assist I think I’ll settle for it

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 goal is not too bad. I presume no bonus

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      It will still hurt rank

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Well obviously but could be worse. As long as there isn’t another in it!

        Open Controls
  8. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    4 mins ago

    Love Var

    Open Controls
  9. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    O'Reilly ON
    Cherki OFF

    Open Controls
  10. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Phew! Gvardiol to Haaland Captain! Just doubled my overall score.. Needed that big time

    Open Controls
  11. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    4 mins ago

    NOR cameo delights owners

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Should’ve probably scored just there

      Open Controls
  12. RICICLE
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    just heard the cheers from my garden at the Etihad, knew it'd be Haaland, get in!

    Open Controls
  13. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 mins ago

    O’Reilly the auto sub blocker

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      just now

      O'Reilly big chance missed

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 14 Years
      just now

      14 Gross points. Thank you.

      Open Controls
    3. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      just now

      Should have scored

      Open Controls
  14. Zalk
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    The triple up Gvardiol, Semenyo, Haaland has been immense for the start of the season

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 17 Years
      just now

      Took ‘yo out on WC, might get him back in for Slater over the break

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.