Fulham v Man Utd team news: Shaw starts, no Sesko

The final match of Gameweek 5 – and the last Premier League fixture before the three-week international break – sees Fulham and Manchester United square off at Craven Cottage.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Man Utd boss Michael Carrick makes just one change from the Manchester derby.

Luke Shaw returns from injury and replaces Patrick Dorgu, who drops to the bench.

Benjamin Sesko is absent from the matchday squad. That means Matheus Cunha is likely to start up front for the visitors.

Carlos Baleba meanwhile is named among the substitutes.

Fulham are unchanged from their goalless draw with Liverpool in Gameweek 4.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Charles, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia

Subs: Lecomte, Andersen, Larsson, Smith Rowe, Palacios, Angel, Sessegnon, Muniz, Kevin

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Tielemans, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford, Cunha

Subs: Darlow, Dorgu, Mazraoui, Yoro, Baleba, Santos, Mount, Zirkzee, Lacey

LIVE GAMEWEEK 5 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!