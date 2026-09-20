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Fulham v Man Utd team news: Shaw starts, no Sesko

20 September 2026 268 comments
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The final match of Gameweek 5 – and the last Premier League fixture before the three-week international break – sees Fulham and Manchester United square off at Craven Cottage.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Man Utd boss Michael Carrick makes just one change from the Manchester derby.

Luke Shaw returns from injury and replaces Patrick Dorgu, who drops to the bench.

Benjamin Sesko is absent from the matchday squad. That means Matheus Cunha is likely to start up front for the visitors.

Carlos Baleba meanwhile is named among the substitutes.

Fulham are unchanged from their goalless draw with Liverpool in Gameweek 4.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Charles, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia

Subs: Lecomte, Andersen, Larsson, Smith Rowe, Palacios, Angel, Sessegnon, Muniz, Kevin

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Tielemans, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford, Cunha

Subs: Darlow, Dorgu, Mazraoui, Yoro, Baleba, Santos, Mount, Zirkzee, Lacey

LIVE GAMEWEEK 5 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Fulham v Man Utd team news: Shaw starts, no Sesko

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the all-new FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

Enjoy!

268 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    GW3 people were tearing up their teams for Bruno. This GW some were tearing it up for MGW. Who next after the IB?

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    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Semenyo I presume

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not with Liverpool away next

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    2. el polako
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Semenyo.

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    3. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Brobbery!

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    4. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Must be Gross

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        You don’t need to tear up your team for him.

        Guy costs less than a pint and packet of crisps.

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  2. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    ManU is just a hopeless, sad case.

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ole at the wheel.

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  3. el polako
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Tyrik Mitchell on WC.
    Play in good fixtures bench for others .

    Why not.

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Literally a few cm of Knee offside for his goal. More will come. Joke that Tuchel has overlooked him again (especially being at Fulham seeing his brace of goals and workrate on the left)

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      1. el polako
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’ll take is as a „yes” my man 🙂

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        1. Hughes Your Daddy
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep 😉

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  4. The Mandalorian
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Anyone remember Man Uniteds 'Mission 21' PR campaign to win their 21st EPL title by 2028.

    What an embarrassment.

    Should have stuck with Amorim, the guy clearly had a system that worked in Europe and was improving in the league.

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    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Not sure how he’s going now but last time I read his adventure in Italy wasn’t going so well maybe it’s improved since I don’t know

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      1. The Mandalorian
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        His system needs two top class CMs that are physical and quick otherwise the midfield gets overrun.

        In European cup game he didn't need the same physicality.

        AC Milan are broke he needs a purpose built team like at Sporting.

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    2. Three Pints of Schlager
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      They are still on track.

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      1. The Mandalorian
        • 14 Years
        12 mins ago

        The train track ?

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    3. Pariße
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Old Trafford is a black hole for any talent.

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      1. The Mandalorian
        • 14 Years
        11 mins ago

        And the rain.

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    4. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can tell the Yanks have woke up when rubbish like this gets upvoted

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  5. el polako
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    You know you’re in a deep doo doo when Joshua Zirkzee is your Hail Mary…

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  6. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    37 mins ago

    Have 3 FTs. Would like to let things play out but doing Bruno > gross would be a 0.3 swing over next two weeks

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  7. z13
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Boo, Fulham going ultra defensive after the goal and subbing off King.
    At least he looks good for the next 3

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah it’s between him and Gonzalo for me on WC.

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  8. The Mandalorian
    • 14 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any recommended non template mids for GW 6 onwards?

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    1. Calafiornication
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Belloumi

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  9. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Bruno's corners and crosses are completely useless. Too soft, not even close to a ManU player, predicatable, easy to defend, etc...

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Casemiro in MLS is the problem.

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      1. Three Pints of Schlager
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        How is that linked to.Bruno's poor crossing.

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        1. Three Pints of Schlager
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          ?

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          1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
            • 9 Years
            just now

            No target to aim for 😆

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        2. el polako
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          He was able to make use of them.

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  10. Esraj
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Eddie Howe in line to replace Carrick.

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    1. Capocannonieri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Sorry Coach for a Sorry Team, Howe is bona fide trash

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  11. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Penandes

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  12. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Just the 4 pts from 5 games for Man utd. Bolton wanderers level.

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  13. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Cunha G
    Dorgu A

    Dead for fpl

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Speak for yourself 😉

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  14. The Mandalorian
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    All those subbed in Grobs will be chaos

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  15. F4L
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    parking the bus tactics for no reason, hate it

    that second half might be the lowest quality half of football the prem sees all season

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      The lowest quality of football is always on display whenever manchester utd play. As a Bayern fan, I wouldn't want any of their players near my team.

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      1. Herger
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        You’re telling me if somebody offered you Sesko for Kane, you’re not taking that?

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  16. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Szoboslob is garbage

    How did I keep this waste of time on my team for 5 weeks.

    Then this punk gets a yellow. This dude is like owning TEMU version of Casimiro

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Overpriced Joe Allen

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  17. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Thank God for that Bruno blank

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  18. F4L
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    well spurs prop up the table then for a while

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  19. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    KDH > Gross/Schade/King or give him the Hull game?

    Or Sangare to one of the above and bench either KDH or DCL

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Latter

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  20. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    that Cunha goal was the worst possible outcome for United

    Enjoy another 3 months of this abysmal football until Carrick inevitably goes.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Blame it on Mourinho?
      - Hold on! Wait a minute
      Blame it on Gunnar Solskjaer?
      Maybe!
      Blame it on Ralf Ragnick?
      -Bleib ruhig
      " " on ten Haag?
      -FFS even Nistelrooy took a long piss
      " " on Amorim or Fletch?

      NOOOO we blame it on Carrick!!!

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Blame it on the Boogie.

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        1. PartyTime
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Hahahaha

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      2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mourinho the only manager in that list who wasn't 100% at fault and should've stayed.

        Carrick no different. Changed the entire style of play from what worked for him last season and it's backfired. It's ALL on him and his coaching staff - contrary to this BS "it's not the manager" narrative sprouted by ex-playing pundits stuck in the past days when managers were man-managers and not tacticians.

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    2. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Absolutely. Time for them to lose on purpose and get rid of him.

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    3. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      He’s clearly done now but he’ll stay til March at least

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  21. BrockLanders
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Brutal GW. 28 points all out. 246th in the world to 13k. Desperate 🙁

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  22. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Meh week.

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  23. Under my Cucurella
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Time to WC this lot over the IB?

    Kinsky Verb
    Calafiori Maguire Konsa Ajer Davis
    Bruno Rogers Szob Tzolis Gomez
    Haaland JP DCL

    2FT 0.4ITB

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    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes

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  24. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    My defence is Calafiori Konsa Hall Muharemovic Mendy
    but……. I really want Tarko. What shld i do?
    Lots in bank

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  25. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Great week

    Thanks Joao Pedro 🙂

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  26. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Another GW of my expensive midfield doing f all. Bruno, Palmer, Rogers, MGW (C). Combined 10 points. F off.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Your own fault for taking punts on captains every week

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      1. Brosstan
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        In what world is MGW at home to Coventry a punt? One of the highest projected scores this week.

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  27. Brosstan
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sack Carrick already. Useless and utterly clueless manager.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      It is Ferdinand's turn to grab the wheel

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  28. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 mins ago

    The manager isn't the problem. The squad is garbage due to years of terrible planning. Maguire, Shaw and Rashford have failed for so long and are still somehow starting every week

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    1. Brosstan
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Manager's fault for allowing trashford not only back in the squad but in the first 11. Shouldnt even be allowed on the training ground after how he acted lastr season.

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Both things can be true at the same time. His subs are worse than OceanGate’s

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