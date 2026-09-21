FPL notes: Semenyo + Brobbey 17-pointers, City’s suspect defence

Manchester City extended their perfect start to the season with a 5-3 win over Sunderland, with hat-trick hero Brian Brobbey (£5.7m) unlucky to finish on the losing side.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Etihad Stadium.

SEMENYO HAUL

Antoine Semenyo (£8.4m) netted a superb brace of goals and supplied an assist in this match, amassing 17 points.

Transferred out by over 200,000 managers last week, the Ghanaian winger has now produced five attacking returns in his last four matches.

Other City midfielders delivered on Sunday, too.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.9m) caught Robin Roefs (£4.9m) out with an early direct free-kick, while the impressive Rayan Cherki (£7.8m) later poked home with a lovely finish.

Iliman Ndiaye (£5.8m), in for the suspended Phil Foden (£6.9m), also banked a Fantasy assist, having won the foul for Enzo’s free-kick.

With Jeremy Doku (£7.4m) making his return from a calf injury as a second-half substitute, Enzo Maresca is clearly pleased with his wide options…

“[He was] very important but it’s not just because he scored two goals. Also, when he didn’t score, he was good. Palace away, assist for Erling [Haaland] and at home [against Coventry] too. It’s not just about goals. For sure, in terms of wingers at the end it’s the final product. Jeremy [Doku] played the balls inside and Iliman [Ndiaye] also played quite well.” – Enzo Maresca on Antoine Semenyo

HAALAND GETS HIS GOAL

The most captained player in Gameweek 5, Erling Haaland (£15.6m) left it late but finally got his goal when he tapped in Josko Gvardiol’s (£5.7m) delivery at the back post.

Initially ruled out for offside, the Norwegian has now scored against every team he has faced in the Premier League.

While owners may feel a bit short-changed with only one goal and six points from a 5-3 victory, Haaland has now produced five attacking returns in his last four matches, with his only blank in the season opener against Bournemouth.

CITY’S SUSPECT DEFENCE

Maresca will be really pleased with the goals his side scored, but much less happy with the defence.

City were all over the place here and never looked secure at the back, as Sunderland racked up a whopping eight big chances and generated 3.61 expected goals (xG).

Far from convincing at the back, the Italian was critical of his side’s defensive display in the aftermath, with nervous performances from both Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m) and Ruben Dias (£5.5m).

“To be honest, I prefer to win 1-0 than 5-3. Two of the goals we conceded were too easy. The second goal came from a quick free-kick by Xhaka, the third goal from another free-kick. Too easy. There are things we did good and could do better.” – Enzo Maresca

“I think we had three or four clean sheets in a row before today and today we conceded three goals, so it’s just a matter of finding a balance between what we can create and what we can do better to avoid conceding chances.” – Enzo Maresca

Gvardiol was poor from a defensive perspective, too, but did at least set up Haaland’s late goal for his fourth attacking return of the season. He’s yet to blank in the first five Gameweeks, with 37 points overall.

As for Nico O’Reilly (£6.4m), he was benched for the third successive Gameweek.

BROBBEY HAT-TRICK

Not many teams go to the Etihad and push City all the way, but that’s exactly what Sunderland did on Sunday.

Brobbey was the hat-trick hero with some quality centre-forward play.

In fact, the Dutchman alone generated more xG in Gameweek 5 than 17 other Premier League teams, with 2.53.

Above: Brian Brobbey’s xG shot map v Man City

Yes, two of his strikes were tap-ins, but Brobbey and Sunderland’s responses to going behind were superb, helped by some shambolic defending, of course.

“Brian’s performance was really positive. It was really clear he was going to score goals. It was just a question of time. His overall performance and three goals were really good today.” – Regis Le Bris on Brian Brobbey

The Black Cats have some okay fixtures over the next four Gameweeks (BHA, bou, LEE, cov), but also have a European campaign to contend with, playing twice a week, every week until the next international break in November.

Elsewhere, Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m) supplied an assist and created a match-high five chances, while Nordi Mukiele (£5.4m) and the ‘out-of-position’ Thomas Meunier (£4.5m) combined well down the right flank.

Dan Ballard (£4.9m) meanwhile was the only player from either side to bank defensive contribution (DefCon) points. The centre-back also hit the woodwork late on.