FPL

Why hasn’t Pedro been auto-subbed out of my FPL team?

21 September 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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With the last match of Gameweek 5 now behind us, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers may be wondering why the game hasn’t finished updating, Gameweek scores aren’t yet locked – and why Joao Pedro (£7.8m) hasn’t been auto-subbed out.

That’s because of a new approach in 2026/27.

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LATER ‘LOCKDOWN’

The Gameweek “lockdown”, when FPL scores become final, is now later.

This will now happen the morning after the final match of the Gameweek. In this case, that’ll be Monday morning – so there shouldn’t be too long to wait now.

Previously, this happened one hour after the final whistle of the last match of the Gameweek.

WHY ARE FPL DOING THIS?

This should reduce the number of occasions when a player has missed out on/gained extra bonus/DefCon points due to the previously swift Gameweek cut-off.

Maxence Lacroix (£6.0m), for example, should have gained DefCon points from his Monday night fixture in Gameweek 3 last season, but the upgrade from nine contributions to 10 only happened after the Gameweek was locked.

The delay to ‘lockdown’ in 2026/27 should allow ample time for those Opta tweaks to filter through.

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