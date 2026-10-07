Every FPL player’s minutes in the bumper international break

An extra-long September/October international break reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Well over 200 Premier League players have been representing their countries over the last fortnight or so.

In this piece, we tot up how many minutes each Fantasy asset clocked up while on duty.

Amassed game-time can be a concern in the Gameweek(s) after international breaks – and especially so after this bumper, three-week one.

HOW MANY MINUTES EACH PLAYER RECEIVED: A CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE