FPL

Best Arsenal triple-up + what to do with Man City players: FPL Q&A

8 October 2026 53 comments
avfc82 avfc82
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman hosts our weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A, answering your burning questions.

Q: Should we go with two Arsenal defenders, or Martin Odegaard (£6.8m) and Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) plus one defender?

What is the best Arsenal triple-up in FPL? 3

(via theodosios)

A: For quite some time, Arsenal have been the best defensive unit in the Premier League, so a defensive double-up with one midfielder is still my preferred choice.

Even without William Saliba (£5.9m) this season, the Gunners have still kept the joint-most clean sheets (three) and have the lowest expected goals conceded (xGC)…

Although they shipped three goals at the Amex Stadium prior to the international break, I still haven’t lost faith in the Arsenal defence, and think having at least two backline options is a sound decision.

I’d probably opt for David Raya (£6.1m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) on a Wildcard.

It’s still unclear if Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) will play in Gameweek 6, but if he’s passed fit to start, I don’t mind pairing him with Calafiori either. That said, Saliba will probably be back in November, so you might only get four/five matches from him.

Further forward, I’d pick Saka over Odegaard.

The winger has averaged 83 minutes per appearance in Gameweeks 1-5, and given that Odegaard and Christos Tzolis (£6.3m) have been the main creators, he’s been Arsenal’s primary goal threat, with 15 shots (see image below), including six big chances.

Even if Viktor Gyokeres (£7.1m) is more involved, impacting his penalty share, Saka is a really nice pick while playing so close to goal.  

Odegaard is definitely someone to consider. However, he’s only had four shots in the box so far this season (see image below), and there are plenty of other good options in his price bracket, like Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m), who could inherit more set-pieces after Alex Scott’s (£6.1m) injury.

Q: Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) or Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) as a captaincy punt this Gameweek?

FPL notes: Most-sold Mbeumo scores, Rashford + Garner injury latest

(via JBG)

A: According to the Rate My Team (RMT) projections, Cole Palmer (£9.7m), who faces Bournemouth at home, is this week’s best captaincy option…

Provided he is fit, I’d feel comfortable captaining Palmer, given that he’s averaging 3.46 shots and 2.24 chances created per 90 minutes, plus penalties.

However, captaincy does feel wide open this week, so I also think it’s fine to look beyond the top three in the above list.

From the two options you mention, I like Mbeumo the most, particularly if Amad Diallo (£5.7m) is back from injury. I always think the Manchester United attack functions better with him in the team, and if he starts, he could push Mbeumo into more central areas.

I don’t expect this to be an easy match for United, however – opponents Tottenham Hotspur are ranked second for xGC over the last four Gameweeks, with 4.02.

Gabriel isn’t a bad option, but if I were to rank them, I’d put him below Mbeumo. It’s just because I think that Leeds United’s direct approach, plus their physical attributes/set-piece threat, could cause Arsenal plenty of problems on Saturday lunchtime.

Q: What should I do with my three Manchester City assets, Josko Gvardiol (£5.7m), Rayan Cherki (£7.8m) and Erling Haaland (£15.6m)?

FPL Gameweek 3 early Scout Picks: Piling up on Man City 2

(via JBG)

A: Man City have won all five matches and sit top of the table, but the recent guilty verdict complicates the situation, as we just don’t know how it will impact the players from a Fantasy perspective.

One possibility is that the City team will be galvanised with an us-against-the-world mentality.

But they could also struggle on Sunday, given the expected hostile Anfield atmosphere.  

When you also factor in Wednesday’s Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain, plus a very busy upcoming schedule (see image below), it does raise a few question marks about the viability of owning their players, with the exception of Haaland.

Image from Legomane

I think you can sell Gvardiol this week. Although he is yet to blank, he hasn’t secured any defensive contribution (DefCon) points so far and has four attacking returns from three shots and three chances created, which isn’t sustainable.

I reckon City will concede at Liverpool, so while it isn’t urgent, I think Gvardiol can be sold.

As for Cherki, his minutes are far from guaranteed, but I’d probably keep him this week, then reassess ahead of Gameweek 7. In an ideal world, he’s benched against PSG in midweek, thereby boosting his xMins for Ipswich Town at home.

Q: Which one of my three Chelsea players – Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers (£7.8m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) – should I ditch?

Who are the best Chelsea players to buy in FPL? 5

(via ViperStripes)

A: We might enter Gameweek 6 without any idea about the availability of Joao Pedro or Palmer.

The early suggestion is that Palmer should be fit, however.

To be honest, I don’t think you need to sell any of your Chelsea attackers this week, unless we get concrete news from Xabi Alonso on Friday, which feels unlikely.

Palmer is a captaincy contender if fit, while Pedro should be back soon enough, even if he misses out on Saturday.

As for Rogers, with no Europe and five of Chelsea’s next eight Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, he’s definitely one of my favourite picks in his price bracket, with 2.95 expected goal involvement (xGI) across the first five Gameweeks…

If I had to drop someone when they are all fully fit, it would probably be Palmer; I just wouldn’t do it this week.    

Q: What do you think about using a Bench Boost without a second playing goalkeeper, if it effectively helps save a second transfer?

Transfer news: Confirmed January signings in FPL 1

(via Funkyav)

A: I’d personally try and get two playing goalkeepers, just to try and maximise the Bench Boost.

I got lucky in Gameweek 5 when I played the chip, with Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) delivering an unlikely six points against Arsenal.

Rotating goalkeepers could be a good idea, too, simply because it provides a bit of insurance if your number one gets injured or suspended.

Yes, benching points is annoying, but if the rotation is properly planned out and you stick with it for a longer period, I think you’ll get the outcome right more often than not.

If you can pair two £4.5m options together, it won’t eat into your budget too much, either.

53 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Your help is needed please

    Who would you sell first if you are not WCing this week

    Szoboszial
    Pedro

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol De Cuyper Ajer Thomas
    Fernandes Szoboszial Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    0.5 ITB 1 FT

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Szobo

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I sold Szobo, keeping J P, he should start soon. If not this week, then next week, I believe.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Him not being back in pratice has me worried

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  2. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Is Gonzalo king and Affengruber too much

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    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yes, because realistically they are only really feasible short term.

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    2. Amartey Partey
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I'd say so. Fulham aren't very good. I know they have good fixtures, but I'm not keen on any of them.

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    3. SM001
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Good God man!

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  3. theodosios
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Thank you avfc!

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  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    A or B here?! Currently on A.

    A) Gabriel and Antoine Semenyo

    B) Jürrien Timber and Cole Palmer.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Palmer and Semenyo might not be fit

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Has there been ANY update on Semenyo at all?! Radio silence from what I can find!

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Nothing apart from him having a swollen leg

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  5. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Bryan Mbeumo - yay or nay?!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Yay!

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yay it is mate, thanks!

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    2. NoOneCares
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      He plays for Man U who are utter garbage so no.

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not enough players in the league to fill your team if that’s your criteria

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    3. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yay

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  6. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Appreciate the answers and reasoning @avfc82.

    Don't have any of the other top 3 options, hence why I'm considering Gabriel or Mbuemo, hell even Calafiori could be an option this GW. Will probably go for Mbeumo. Doubt Haaland does much.

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  7. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Harvey Barnes peeps?!

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Barnes

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  8. Gazwaz80
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Koustalos seems like a decent pick as a third defender. Two 10 pointers in his last two matches and one against Arsenal…

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    1. Gazwaz80
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Come on lads, wake up. It’s almost the weekend 😀

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  9. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    On a WC

    Would you go Semenyo or Saka?

    Had Semenyo since day 1 so a bit reluctant to ditch

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Neither... no other options you'd want?

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Both good options

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    3. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Saka

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  10. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Haaland seems up for it at least, money can buy "happiness" I guess.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/2108211822419460171

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  11. The Mighty Whites
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    On WC:

    A: Tarkowski / Schade / Barnes
    B: Van Hecke / MGW / King

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    1. Lallana_
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

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    2. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

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    3. Yank Revolution
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      A

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  12. Lallana_
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC? First draft

    Raya | 4.0
    Calafiori | Gvardiol | Vušković | Muharemović | Thomas
    Saka (C) | Rogers (v) | Barnes | Tavernier | Groß
    Haaland | Gonzalo | João Pedro

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  13. tim
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Verb
    Cala Tark Konsa
    Saka Gross Rogers Schade MGW
    Haaland Barry

    Kinsky DeCuyper Thomas JP

    GTG?

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  14. Simpix
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Read the rules but just confirming: I have 2 FTs this GW6. If I play my Free Hit chip this week, will I have 2 or 3 FTs for next GW7?

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      2

      Don't accumulate

      They roll now

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      1. Simpix
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thank you

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  15. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Who's the best £5.0m goalkeeper, I'm thinking Kelleher or Horniček?!

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  16. GE
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Timber om WC - yay or nay?

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  17. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    One or two Fulham players?

    BB next week...

    Leno, affengruber, king?

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Leno

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  18. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Guys and Gals

    Who to sell first?

    Havertz? £0.5m itb, switched off, don't know who to get installed.

    Pickford
    Calafiori Mukiele Mitchell
    BrunoF Palmer Mbeumo MGW
    Havertz João Pedro Barry

    Steele Ndiaye Gvardiol Aina

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  19. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    I have 2 ft atm

    If I use FH this gw will I have 2 ft next gw?

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  20. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Please rate this FH
    Raya, Verbruggen
    Caliaflori, Vuskovic, Hall, Mykolenko, Egan
    Saka, Gross, Barnes, Gibbs-White, Schade
    Halland, Pedro, Wissa

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  21. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Pick 3

    A. Tav
    B. Schade
    C. Barnes
    D. Gross

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bcd

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    2. Blueface
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I have the same dilemma. Currently on A, C, D. Only on Tav for a BB7.

      TMI!

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    3. Lost for Wirtz
      3 mins ago

      dba

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  22. Steavn8k
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    I'm not seing many drafts with Bogle. Is he not nailed in the long run?

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  23. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Calafiori DeCuyper Ajer
    Palmer Gibbs-White(C) Rogers Cherki Groß
    Haaland Barry

    4.0GK Pedro* Gvardiol Justin

    1FT 0.5ITB

    A) Cherki -> Schade
    B) Cherki -> Mbeumo
    C) Keep Cherki

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  24. Gudjohnsen
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    FH

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Calafiori, Hall
    Bruno (C), Saka (VC), MGW, Barnes, Palmer
    Thiago, N.Jackson

    Bench: Steele, Kostulas, Davis, Thomas

    Thoughts?

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