Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

9 October 2026 179 comments
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After a bumper international break, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on specific players, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Chief Scout Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 6 team news: Friday’s injury updates

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

179 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Who to captain here??

    A- Palmer
    B- J-Ped
    C- Haaland
    D- Mbeumo

    Had been on D all week but with the Chelsea boys positive news having a rethink…

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. Harper_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      A

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

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    2. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      C

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Thankyou mate

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  2. Harper_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    What would you do with the 3m saved from Isak to Gonzalo here? Odegaard to Saka?

    Trafford Rushworth
    Calafiori Muha Hall Konsa Thomas
    Palmer Cherki Odegaard King Slater
    Haaland JP Gonzalo

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    1. Sfowl123
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Probably Ode to Saka yes. Or you upgrade Konsa and eliminate the injury risk there..

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  3. paulojdsc
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Best 4.5 defender to replace Konsa?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Affengruber, any Hull defender or Mitchell

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    2. Harper_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Gudmundsson

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    3. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Thomas and bank 0.5

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  4. Sfowl123
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Final WC6 team

    Raya Dubravka
    Calafiori Hall De Cuyper Gvardiol Davis
    Saka Rogers Gross Tavernier King
    Haaland JP Gonzalo
    £0.4 ITB

    Any glaring areas for improvement? Moves you'd make?

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    1. Harper_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      Can't see any apart from no palmer or route to bruno. Gonna be a benching headache a lot of the time

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    2. RICICLE
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      I like it although I’d probably leave a tad more flexibility to get to a more expensive premium mid like Palmer or Bruno but Bruno for me is overpriced anyway

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  5. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Please rate this FH
    Raya, Verbruggen
    Caliaflori, Vuskovic, Hall, Mykolenko, Egan
    Saka, Gross, Barnes, Gibbs-White, Schade
    Halland, Pedro, Wissa

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      You’ve used FH just to copy & paste a boring template WC6 team?

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  6. JBG
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    https://x.com/ChelseaFC/status/2108582833551741405

    Guess both are ready for start then

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  7. Flynny
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Good to go with this wildcard? 0.2mitb. Thanks

    Raya 4m
    Calafiori vuskovic thomas (muharamovic silva)
    Saka mgw rogers gros (belloumi)
    Haaland pedro gonzalo

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    1. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      yep no notes. that's basically the WC6 template (and for good reason, it's a great team).

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      1. Flynny
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Cheers. All set

        Actually gping de cuyper instead of vusko

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  8. Ballito
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Expecting a lot of players and teams that were in form first 6 games now to be off colour due to 3 week break! Almost like start of season again.

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    1. ebb2sparky
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yes. I'm tempted to put some money on Hull getting relegated.

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  9. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Barry or gonzalo for the next 2 gwks?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      If you don't have King, Gonzalez.

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    2. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      I went Barry last GW but from this GW hard to look past Gonzalo

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  10. ebb2sparky
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Why do people think mbeumo will play as a 9 whilst sesko is out? Won't Cunha play there?

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Probably wishful thinking.

      As a MU fan, I'd rather see Cunha-Mbuemo-Amad/Lacey this weekend.

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Bruno false 9 with Cunha/Mboom either side would be the smart play

        Tielemans 10 and a bit of physicality next to Kobbie, Licha maybe

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        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Won’t happen

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          1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            A man can dream of a world where United aren’t managed by a moron

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        2. JBG
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Just sick of seeing Cunha as false 9, also ruins Bruno

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  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Pick two to start here folks???

    A- Gross(Sunderland away)
    B- Barnes(Coventry away)
    C- Wissa(Coventry away)

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      AB easy

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Currently on A and B

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    2. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      A + B

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Thankyou mate

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    3. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Ab

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Thanks mate

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  12. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Think I’m done with Szoboszlai. I know consensus was season keeper and all that.

    Szoboszlai -> GroB FT ?

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    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Good move mate!!

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    2. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Makes total sense on paper. Szobo will haul the second you sell, I'm sure.

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  13. Hibbopotamus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    3 FTs, 0.0m ITB.

    Kinsky (Dubravka)
    Cala, Vuskovic, Konsa (Thomas, Muharemovic)
    Saka, Palmer, Rogers, MGW (Slater)
    Haaland, JP, Barry

    A. Roll to 4 FTs (play Thomas if Konsa is out)
    B. Konsa > Affengruber
    C. MGW, Konsa, Kinsky > Gross, Affengruber, Raya

    A seems obvious to me but curious if anyone feels differently.

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    1. how now brown cow
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      A

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  14. how now brown cow
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    A - Szoboszlai to Gross
    B - Szoboszlai to Barnes
    C - DCL to Gonzalo

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    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      C imo

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  15. Saka Potatoes 01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Hello! Should I make any changes to this WC Squad?

    Suzuki (Kinsky)
    Konsa Calafiori Hall Davis (Bogle)
    Rogers Sake Tavernier GroB Schade
    Haaland (Joao Pedro Gonzalo)

    Thank you!

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  16. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    All opinions appreciated!

    Isak out and Konsa flagged not ideal here. Just play Muharemovic and DCL if necessary or use a FT? 1 ITB

    Raya
    Tark, Konsa*, Munoz, Gvardiol
    Saka, Rogers, Palmer, Gross, MGW
    Isak*

    Muharemovic, DCL, Walle Egeli

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  17. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Schade or Tavenier?
    Cheers

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