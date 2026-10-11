Liverpool v Man City team news: Gvardiol benched, Szoboszlai absent

In their first match since the guilty verdict on their financial misconduct charges, Manchester City take on Liverpool at Anfield.

Prior to the international break, Enzo Maresca’s men secured a 5-3 win over Sunderland, a result that preserved their perfect start to the season.

Liverpool remain unbeaten, too, but have won only two of their first five matches, drawing the other three.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola makes three changes from Gameweek 5.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak miss out due to injury.

Szoboszlai has reportedly picked up a hamstring issue.

Ryan Gravenberch, Victor Munoz and Lewis Koumas come into the side.

As for Man City, Nico O’Reilly is in for Josko Gvardiol, who drops to the bench.

Antoine Semenyo is fit to start, despite his exit from the Ghana squad over the international break.

Phil Foden remains suspended.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola, Koumas

Subs: Mamardashvili, Tsimikas, Frimpong, Gomez, McConnell, Nyoni, Endo, Chiesa, Ngumoha

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly, Enzo, Anderson, Ndiaye, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Khusanov, Reis, Lewis, Gvardiol, Bouaddi, Kovacic, Allan, Doku

LIVE GAMEWEEK 6 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.