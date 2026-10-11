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Liverpool v Man City team news: Gvardiol benched, Szoboszlai absent

11 October 2026 264 comments
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In their first match since the guilty verdict on their financial misconduct charges, Manchester City take on Liverpool at Anfield.

Prior to the international break, Enzo Maresca’s men secured a 5-3 win over Sunderland, a result that preserved their perfect start to the season.

Liverpool remain unbeaten, too, but have won only two of their first five matches, drawing the other three.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola makes three changes from Gameweek 5.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak miss out due to injury.

Szoboszlai has reportedly picked up a hamstring issue.

Ryan Gravenberch, Victor Munoz and Lewis Koumas come into the side.

As for Man City, Nico O’Reilly is in for Josko Gvardiol, who drops to the bench.

Antoine Semenyo is fit to start, despite his exit from the Ghana squad over the international break.

Phil Foden remains suspended.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola, Koumas

Subs: Mamardashvili, Tsimikas, Frimpong, Gomez, McConnell, Nyoni, Endo, Chiesa, Ngumoha

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly, Enzo, Anderson, Ndiaye, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Khusanov, Reis, Lewis, Gvardiol, Bouaddi, Kovacic, Allan, Doku

LIVE GAMEWEEK 6 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Palace v Forest/Hull v Everton team news:

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

264 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Which transfers make sense for this team?

    A) J.Cunha, Szobo —> DeCuyper, Enzo (2FTs)
    B) J.Cunha, Szobo —> Gvardiol, Schade/Tavernier (2FTs)
    C) Do only one transfer from above, which? (1FT)

    (5FTs, 0.6itb)
    Kinsky
    Konsa Calafiori J.Cunha
    Saka Palmer Rogers Gross Szobozlai
    Haaland Pedro

    (Dubravka Barry Muharemovic Egan)

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  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Getting a differential for Szoboszlai either Sarr or Savio

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Not interested in Enzo? Seems to start regularly and is in and around the box

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      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Good shout

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  3. One for All
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Hall, De Cuyper, Calafiori
    Grob, Gibbs White, King, Odegaard, Palmer
    Joao Pedro, Haaland

    Kinsky, Isak, Konsa, Egan

    2FT 0.2 ITB

    BB:

    A) Isak> Solanke/Jackson, Egan> Gvardiol
    B) Gibbs White> Cherki, Isak> Solanke

    Which option guys?

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  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    87 plus Hall and Wissa , love it, doubt they get 13 between them , but hoping for 100+ 🙂

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  5. Dynamic Duos
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Still recovering from selling Bruno gwk2 , but getting there 800k green

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  6. Ignasi M
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Thoughts on Bruno Fernandes? Keep for a little longer, surely?

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    1. how now brown cow
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      On the chopping board for me. He'll get points over time, but feels a lot better use for the cash.

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  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Christmas has already arrived… 805k to 248k (88 pts). Hopefully won’t wake to find I was dreaming

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