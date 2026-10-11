UCL Fantasy Matchday 2: Best Limitless Team

With Matchday 2 approaching, UCL Fantasy managers have the opportunity to activate their Limitless chip.

Whether it’s to navigate injuries, move away from difficult fixtures or target teams with favourable matchups, the chip offers plenty of potential.

Here, we put together our best Limitless team for Matchday 2, highlighting the standout players to consider ahead of the deadline.

BEST LIMITLESS TEAM

SUMMARY

This draft takes full advantage of the Limitless chip, sitting €7.0m above the regular €100m league phase budget.

Arsenal lead the way for projected clean sheets in UCL Fantasy Toolkit this week. Doubling up on David Raya and Gabriel Magalhães (both €6.0m) could therefore pay off against Lille at home.

Liverpool remain unbeaten this season, keeping three clean sheets across the Premier League and Champions League. That makes Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk (both €6.0m) appealing options.

Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano (€5.5m) completes the defence alongside two attacking options: Inter’s Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) and Stuttgart’s Maximilian Mittelstädt (€4.5m).

Barcelona and Bayern Munich top the projected goals rankings, making Lamine Yamal (€10.0m), Michael Olise (€9.0m) and Harry Kane (€11.0m) difficult to ignore.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (€8.5m) has already scored three goals this season, while Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0m) offers multiple routes to points.

Form and fixtures also make Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy (€8.5m) and Como midfielder Nico Paz (€7.0m) attractive picks. The latter could even go under the radar this week.

Finally, Slovan Bratislava’s defensive struggles have continued into the new campaign. Targeting them could pay off, making Stuttgart forward Deniz Undav (€7.0m) another strong option.