Scout Notes

FPL notes: Gibbs-White injury latest + two solid defences

19 October 2026 24 comments
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The kind of victory that champions grind out, both reigning and prospective.

Arsenal’s narrow win over Nottingham Forest was a tight, often tedious affair but the Gunners, as they regularly did in 2025/26, found a way to get over the line.

Manchester City may be the early-season hares but regardless of what happens with the courtrooms and the commissions, Mikel Arteta’s tortoises continue to chart their own highly effective course.

Here are our Scout Notes from the City Ground.

White Gibbs injury

GIBBS-WHITE INJURY LATEST

Before we get to the action, a word on one player who wasn’t even involved on Sunday.

The roughly 12% owned Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) didn’t feature, having struggled with a muscle injury in the lead-up to Gameweek 7.

It sounds very much like he’ll be fit for Friday’s clash with Ipswich Town, however.

“He was very close to playing today. He said he was fine, but he felt it a little bit in a few situations. He felt his muscle and then I decided not to play him. I didn’t want to take any risk, and we can’t [afford] to lose him, maybe because it was a reinjury, for four, five, six weeks. That’s why I decided not to play him.

“I expect him being back for Ipswich game.” – Oliver Glasner on Morgan Gibbs-White, in his post-match presser

“I didn’t want to take any risk. He felt it a little bit. I think if this is the final game of the year, he would have played, but we play in five days, we play at Ipswich, and I didn’t want to take any risk. So, I decided not to play him and, let’s say not rest him, but prepare him in the best way for the next games because we know then also that Morgan, in these kind of games, can have an impact to help us.” – Oliver Glasner on Morgan Gibbs-White, to in-house media

Gibbs-White is being sold at a fair old pace, and dropped in price on Sunday night.

However, up against an Ipswich side ranked 19th for goals conceded (15) and still without a clean sheet to their name, you’d question the wisdom of selling him now – even acknowledging the attacking limitations of this Forest side, as we’re about to do.

TWO SIDES BETTER AT THE BACK THAN GOING FORWARD

White Gibbs injury

Heading into this match, Arsenal and Forest were ranked 1st and 2nd for fewest expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2026/27.

Predictably, then, this game was a bit of a slog.

Goalmouth action was few and far between, with just one Opta-defined ‘big chance’ recorded. That was Gabriel Magalhaes‘ (£7.9m) set-piece header midway through the second half; even that wasn’t a bona fide sitter.

Arsenal, in fact, only had one shot on target all game – and that was substitute Noni Madueke‘s (£6.2m) deflected winner. Forest had just two, both comfortably saved by David Raya (£6.1m).

More praise for Arsenal’s defence, then (there were excellent late blocks from Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) and Declan Rice (£7.3m) to preserve the lead), and a doff of the cap to Forest’s backline, who while haven’t had much reward in terms of clean sheets in 2026/27, seem to be on the right track defensively.

“Top, top performance defensively. So, not just defending the set pieces but then how few shots we gave them. We really defended this well.” – Oliver Glasner

“The win was not possible without them, because [Forest] have so much quality and physicality, having to constantly deal with what we predicted to be 50 balls in the air. I don’t know how many they had, but it would’ve been very close to that. And it’s not only that, it’s what happens after that ball and the consequences from that. To be on it constantly, every action delivered is very tough.” – Mikel Arteta on Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes

OPEN-PLAY FC

Arsenal’s winner came from open play, extending the Gunners’ goalless drought from set pieces:

GW1-7 (2025/26)GW1-7 (2026/27)
Goals from set pieces70
Attempts from set pieces4221
Set-piece xG4.492.44

Still, Arteta isn’t too concerned, highlighting some near misses in the last week.

“Two nights [this week] we should have scored two. That’s it. Last year, those two chances, they were goals, but let’s keep generating that and they will come.” – Mikel Arteta

The best chance of the first half, indeed, was Kai Havertz‘s (£7.5m) off-target header from a set piece.

The German was otherwise quiet. As was Martin Odegaard (£6.8m). And so too was a shot-less Bukayo Saka (£9.6m), whose run of having a big chance in every match this season was finally ended.

More evidence of a solid display from the Forest rearguard, then.

Rice, incidentally, is now joint-second in the FPL table for assists (four) this term.

MURILLO UNFORTUNATE

On the subject of the Forest backline, Murillo (£5.5m) was unlucky.

Seeing a hard-earned clean sheet turn to dust via an unfortunate deflection, he nearly scored a superb equalising solo goal late on and finished just one contribution short of yet more DefCon points:

No defender can beat him for DefCon points (10) this season, nor can any positional peer better his 10 shots in the box.

A defender with real FPL potential, if the Tricky Trees can just start turning those decent stats into shut-outs.

DELAP DECENT

The only player to beat Murillo for shots at the City Ground on Saturday was Liam Delap (£5.5m). He was a real handful for Konsa and Gabriel.

The goalless run now extends to three, but the budget FPL forward continues to a) get chances (16 shots in the last four Gameweeks) and b) enjoy the support of his manager.

“Because we all, of course, judge the strikers by the goals they score but I think Liam Delap had an incredible performance today playing against Konza and Gabriel, potentially the best centre-back pair in the world at the moment, and he caused them really big problems.” – Oliver Glasner on Liam Delap

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24 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. HellasLEAF
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    First.

    Was thinking, might be time to look at steady eddy Odegaard right now.

    Thinking Barnes to Odegaard. Barnes disappointing and out wide.

    Could do Cherki back in but honestly Odegaard's likely 90 min is looking very sexy to me and he is in the middle of the action.

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  2. The Knights Template
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Has the site gone dead because of all the pop-ups?

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    1. The Philosopher
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Quite likely. The pop up creators must be put in the dungeons.

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    2. Holmes
      55 mins ago

      whats the alternative? Twitter?

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      1. The Knights Template
        15 mins ago

        Reddit maybe?

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        1. Brosstan
          7 mins ago

          Reddit is consensus hell

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  3. Barnaby Wilde
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    I can only keep 3 of these, as I’m bringing Isak back. Who gets the chop?

    Palmer
    Rogers
    Manzambi
    Mbeumo

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    1. Holmes
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Palmer

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    2. Brosstan
      28 mins ago

      Yep Palmer

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    3. One for All
      8 mins ago

      Palmer

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  4. Bavarian
    42 mins ago

    What to do with the useless Saka?

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    1. The Knights Template
      34 mins ago

      Send him pop-up ads until he leaves your team!

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    2. Azool
      27 mins ago

      According to the watchlist you should go for the in form Bruno Fernandes

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    3. Letsgo!
      27 mins ago

      Keep!

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  5. Letsgo!
    33 mins ago

    Knights template. Will u keep gvardiol and cherki?

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  6. Warby84
    20 mins ago

    Leno (Trafford)
    Konsa Muharemovic Califiori (Gvardiol De Cuyper)
    Manzambi Palmer Saka Gros Schade
    Pedro Haaland (Walle)

    Already used a transfer for Manzambi, plan is to move Gvardiol to Tarkowski GW9..

    Gtg?

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  7. Jet5605
    18 mins ago

    I might have to get NordVPN to raise a ticket to look at these pop ups they are supposed to be blocking.

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  8. Brosstan
    17 mins ago

    Anyone else looking at MGW (C) this week?

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    1. Jet5605
      2 mins ago

      Yes. With Haaland away to in form Villa it's definitely a good week to take him on

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  9. Brosstan
    15 mins ago

    Team locked in

    Raya (fodder)
    Cala - Gab - Munoz - Bogle- Hall
    Palmer - Rogers - MGW - Hinshelwood
    Haaland (Barry)

    This is the weekend for big Gabby 17 pointer

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  10. One for All
    14 mins ago

    Start:

    A) Hall
    B) De Cuyper

    Already starting Gross

    Thanks

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  11. Jet5605
    10 mins ago

    I've never understood why content creators talk about Saka as if he's in the same bracket as peak Salah or Haaland. Injury prone, inconsistent and has Europe. Even Rice who hasn't hit the FPL heights of last season is only 1 point behind him

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    1. Brosstan
      6 mins ago

      No one is talking about him in that bracket tbf. Hes at best considered in the bracket below with Bruno and Palmer

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    2. Holmes
      6 mins ago

      Nostalgia

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