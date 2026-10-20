FPL

Tavernier, Bruno, Isak, Wissa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 8?

20 October 2026 70 comments
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face some difficult decisions on who to ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ in Gameweek 8.

These are the players with the most transfers in/out ahead of Friday’s deadline…

PlayerTransfers in (round)PlayerTransfers out (round)
Gross167,426Szoboszlai261,687
Cherki166,319Semenyo226,119
Tavernier154,428B Fernandes183,949
De Cuyper144,410Wissa161,577
Rogers123,700Gvardiol92,276
Isak110,764Gibbs-White91,829
Mbeumo106,534Cherki70,339
Neto96,945Odegaard63,137
Calvert-Lewin94,358Tzolis46,632
Kostoulas89,897Barry45,892

In this article, we’ll discuss the merit of some of these moves.

We’ll try to avoid repetition from previous weeks. For example, Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m) was a ‘buy’ last week and Rayan Cherki (£8.0m) a ‘keep’, so we’ll not cover those two again.

And in the cases of Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m), Christos Tzolis (£6.2m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m), these are obvious ‘sells’ due to their injury status. Semenyo won’t be back till December, indeed.

In better fitness news, Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) should be fit for Gameweek 8 – so he’s very much a ‘keep’ so long as Oliver Glasner rubber-stamps that positive prognosis in his pre-match presser. Nottingham Forest face a clean-sheet-less Ipswich Town next.

MARCUS TAVERNIER

FPL pre-season: Tavernier impresses, Muharemović defcon, Brobbey, Calvert-lewin + Gomez updates

Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier (£6.2m) has scored four goals in seven matches.

He is subsequently up to third in the FPL midfielder points table, only behind Pascal Gross (£6.2m) and Cherki.

The 27-year-old’s 16 shots and 12 chances created are decent underlying numbers, and there are other parts to his appeal.

Firstly, Tavernier has started every league match to date despite Bournemouth playing in Europe, averaging just under 75 minutes per appearance in Gameweeks 5-7.

Taking a share of Bournemouth’s corners and free-kicks – from which the Cherries are fifth for set-play expected goals (xG) – offers him another route to points.

All in all, Tavernier presents a decent differential option (9.1% ownership) for FPL managers looking to back Bournemouth, whose fixtures – except for Gameweek 15 – are superb right the way through to the turn of the year…

One downside to Tavernier is that Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) is now back from injury. The Dutchman is potentially ahead of Tavernier on penalties. Bournemouth are also playing in Europe on Thursday, at home to AC Milan.

However, if Tavernier comes through that match unscathed, it’s Manchester United next. The Red Devils are one of just two teams who are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

So, if you are looking for a differential midfielder, Tavernier could be the one.

VERDICT: BUY

BRUNO FERNANDES

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (£11.8m) delivered a season-best 23-point haul in Gameweek 2, after scoring a hat-trick and supplying an assist against Ipswich Town.

But after five successive blanks, the ‘transfers out’ page shows the Portuguese playmaker’s FPL ownership is on the decline.  

Part of that is the fixtures: Man Utd rank firmly towards the bottom of our Fixture Ticker over the next five Gameweeks…

Fernandes remains involved at United, but his form is poor, and there has been a drop in his underlying numbers, with just one big chance involvement in his last five matches.

In fact, in Gameweeks 3-7, he ranks 31st among all midfielders for non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI), with 1.32. In contrast, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m) is seventh (2.16).

Above: Bruno Fernandes (left) and Bryan Mbeumo’s (right) shot maps in Gameweeks 3-7

In light of his tricky upcoming fixture run, it could be a decent time to offload Fernandes. And if you do desire a United midfielder, Mbeumo is putting up the better numbers at present.

VERDICT: SELL

YOANE WISSA

Best Schade replacements, keep or sell Wissa + Thiaw? FPL Q&A

Lots of FPL managers bought Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) ahead of Gameweek 3, with good reason.

Newcastle United should have held on to beat Liverpool on the opening weekend, before a deserved 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

But to say his subsequent five matches have been a disappointment would be an understatement.

In that time, he’s blanked against Bournemouth, Leeds United, Hull City (when he missed a penalty), Coventry City and Aston Villa, amassing only six points.

A move to a number nine role on Saturday did boost his shot count, with seven goal attempts registered against Unai Emery’s side, but there was a desperation to most of those efforts, with zero placed on target.

While it may be tough to ditch Wissa before he faces Crystal Palace on Sunday, there are no guarantees that he will continue in a number nine role at Selhurst Park, particularly with Will Osula (£5.8m) building his fitness.

You get the feeling that things could quickly unravel for Newcastle if they fall behind, too, so there are surely safer bets than Wissa for the upcoming period, like Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) and Nicolas Jackson (£6.6m).

As for Newcastle, it’s worth noting they rank 17th for xG in 2026/27 so far.

VERDICT: SELL

ALEXANDER ISAK

FPL notes: Isak brace, Iraola on Gakpo + Barcola debut

Alexander Isak (£9.0m) trails only Erling Haaland (£15.7m) for goals scored this season, and is very much thriving under Andoni Iraola.

The Sweden international’s route to points appears limited to goals, but he has five of those in six matches, and with Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m) out injured, he could be Liverpool’s first-choice penalty taker.

Isak is backing up his actual output with some decent underlying numbers: 17 shots and 16 shots in the box.

Under Iraola, he’s hardly involved in Liverpool’s build-up play. But from a Fantasy perspective, he’s exactly where we want him: in the box, making the most of the opportunities that come his way.

Above: Alexander Isak’s shot map in 2026/27 so far

The Gameweek 8 and 9 fixtures at home to Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal aren’t the best, meaning Isak is probably only a ‘buy’ right now if you’re in immediate need of a new forward.

However, from Gameweek 10 onwards, Liverpool’s fixtures improve considerably…

Hugo Ekitike (£7.4m) meanwhile is still injured and probably won’t be back until December/January.

VERDICT: BUY (IF YOU NEED A FORWARD) OR WAIT TILL GAMEWEEK 10

PEDRO NETO

FPL notes: Neto brace, Chelsea clean sheet + Martinez injury latest

Pedro Neto (£6.5m) was Chelsea’s match winner in Gameweek 7, with a brace of goals and five chances created on Merseyside.

His popularity in FPL has subsequently started to grow, with over 96,000 transfers in so far this week.

Playing as a right wing-back, Neto has now started six league matches in a row under Xabi Alonso, lasting at least 80 minutes in each of the last five…

Across those six starts, Neto has scored three goals and supplied an assist, averaging 5.5 points per match.

But in terms of his underlying numbers, it still feels like Cole Palmer (£9.7m), Morgan Rogers (£8.0m) and Joao Pedro (£7.9m) are the superior picks at Chelsea, particularly when you factor in Palmer’s penalties.

PlayerPriceMins per shotMins per shot in boxMins per penalty box touchMins per chance createdMins per crossMins per xGI
Palmer£9.7m26.944.117.24177.3260.8
Rogers£8.0m32.255.517.54761.1178.1
Pedro£7.9m32.139.514.773171.3154.4
Neto£6.5m42.256.216.94620.2242.1

Furthermore, Chelsea’s next three opponents – Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Sunderland – rank 3rd=, 7th= and 9th respectively for fewest crosses conceded from the left flank, which could potentially limit Neto’s assist potential.

Having taken just two corners over his last two matches, Jordan Henderson (£4.9m) is impacting Neto’s set play share, too.

So, while Neto’s owners don’t need to be in any rush to sell, he probably needn’t be a priority purchase.

VERDICT: KEEP, DON’T RUSH TO BUY

70 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. theshazly
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Team is :

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Konsa Cala DeCuyper ( Thomas / Davis )
    Rogers Cherki MGW Barnes ( Gomez )
    Haaland JP DCL

    Is the bench ok ? And what would be the best order for it ?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I'm playing Davis and Thomas over DeCuyper and Groß

      Thomas Davis Gomez is the order I'd put them

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      1. tallboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Sounds like a proper name too!

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  2. PGR
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Which two out of Thomas, Hall, De Cuyper and Van Hecke would you start this week?

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    1. g40steve
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Probably Hall & DeCuyp

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      1. Gazwaz80
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Thomas and Hall

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Thomas and Hall

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  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Other than Gvardiol what would you change in this squad?

    Raya 4.0

    Gabriel Calafiori Gvardiol Thomas O’Shea

    Rogers Mbeumo Tavernier Groß Schade

    Haaland JP 4.5

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      2.2 ITB

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    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Get Saka for Bryan

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Not doing that, Saka hit or miss and means another transfer to sell an Arsenal defender.

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        1. brianutd-why always we? 20
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Ok

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    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      O'Shea could be Vusk/Muha, or a 4.5 for a better defence.

      Mbeumo could be Saka/Palmer, but he's an okay hold also.

      Not much else worth changing yet, would roll transfers otherwise.

      Aim for Mamzambi soon potentially. DCL is a good option also. Gabriel is obviously expensive.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I sold Palmer for Rogers, Palmer is a waste of money and doesn’t score enough goals.

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        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Dr. Tottenham up next

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Rogers + JP will suffice.

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          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            And look at what Neale said about how good their defence is ....
            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/10/20/fpl-notes-maddison-returns-injury-fears-eased-van-hecke-hits-defcon

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  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Is it not worth keeping Bruno for Bournemouth at home?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I am

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    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      How many fixtures this season could you have said the same for?

      Take out the IPS match and he's 1.66... points per match as it stands.

      Fixtures following it are also potentially rough.

      Would only hold if no good alternative or waiting until next GW to jump on a player.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        I'm not saying he's not a sell but surely Tom is wrong in the article above and he is a sell after Bournemouth at home.

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    3. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Depends how much you like 2 pointers

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  5. GCHILD2K16
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    WEEKLY REFLECTIONS OF Premier League Teams: WEEK 7

    KEY TO SUCCESS: PLAY THE FORM NOT PREMIUMS, PRICE OR FIXTURES EXCEPT HAALAND.

    MANCHESTER CITY [WWWWWWW]: Despite all the vilification by fans game after game and talk of point deductions and relegation hence these games do not matter, Man City have remained professional and resilient winning all their 7 games. Ipswich were lucky to escape with just a 3-2 win as VAR disallowed his Hattrick due to an Enzo Fernandez foul in the buildup. In week 5, I suggested people could triple captain Haaland this week, so you are welcome if you did. An injury concern to Erling Haaland was dismissed by both the player and manager who confirmed he was ok. After the PSG loss, Enzo Maresca said that many of his players deserve a rest after world cup, international break and playing every games. Cue benching for Antoine Semenyo, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and for the 2nd week Josko Gvardiol. All came on in the 2nd half after 70th minute bar Cherki with European commitments and tactical game plan responsible. No panic for Gvardiol and Cherki owner as this is just a short-term rotation to give them a rest. Phil Foden scored on his return and will take over for the injured Antoine Semenyo who is out for 8 weeks with a knee injury rather than sharing minutes with Illman Ndaye as subs for Cherki and Semenyo. Prefer Jeremy Doku over Semenyo. Concerns for Marc Guehi with City leaking 2 goals to add to the 4 against PSG. After hobbling off at the weekend, Haaland is available for Tuesday's game at AEK Athens but expect Enzo to rest him midweek and play him on the weekend against Aston Villa.
    BUY: HAALAND, CHERKI, GVARDIOL, DOKU SELL/AVOID: NICO O’REILLY, GUEHI, SEMENYO

    ARSENAL [WWWWLWW]: Let continue to be honest with you about Arsenal. For the 2nd consecutive week Arsenal were very poor, should have conceded and lost yet somehow managed to win thanks to an off target deflected shot from Noni Madueke and lack of finishing by Nottingham Forest particularly Rory Delap and due to the absence of the injured Morgan Gibbs-White. Arsenal are scamming wins now making the double or triple clean sheet look good, but I warn you that is a failed strategy. Their upcoming fixtures are against Everton, Liverpool and Hull with players like Thierno Barry, Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola and Mohammed Belloumi who can score, the reality of conceding and drawing or losses will set in. Arsenal with Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino as sub and Viktor Gyokeres on the bench has no attackers that any team should fear. Dare to go at Arsenal and they will fold. As per week 3 -5, avoid double or triple arsenal defence as they will start conceding more with clean sheets being sporadic. Furthermore, I said to avoid Odegard and Saka as both are inconsistent with odd GA every 3 -4 games if that and once again both blanked for the 3rd consecutive weeks. With Eberechi Eze not stepping up and being substituted by Noni Madueke who despite scoring is not the solution, Arteta still needs to buy Nico Paz in January.
    BUY: CALA HOLD: RAYA, RICE/BRUNO G, KONSA SELL/AVOID: HAVERTZ, SAKA, ODEGARD, GABRIEL, GYOKERES, EZE, WHITE.

    LIVERPOOL [DDWDWLW]: Despite being coy about the availability of Dominic Szoboslai, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak, both Szoboslai and Isak started. Isak score a clinical finish for the winner from a sublime assist from Bradley Barcola against 9 men Brentford city. That is 5 goals in 5 games for Isak and the Swedish train is gathering speed as predicted week 3 and 5. Szoboslai was substituted after 32 mins due to recurrence of his hamstring injury boosting the likelihood of more appearances for Florian Wirtz who got an assist for the Victor Munoz goal and created 9 chances after the sending off. Still not convinced by Florian Wirtz as a EPL player. With Szobozlai likely due out for a few weeks, Bradley Barcola prospect and need for him to step up increases drastically.
    BUY: ISAK, BARCOLA HOLD: JACQUET/ARAUJO AVOID: WIRTZ, VVD, GAKPO SELL: SZOBOSLAI, FRIMPONG

    BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION [WLDWWWW]: Good fixtures WK 10 – 18 [except LIV wk 8, MCI wk 9] Sold their best players in Jan Paul Van Hecke, Danny Welbeck and still performing with another win, a 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace and clean sheet in week 7. If Rayan Cherki’s goal last week deserved its own paragraph, Diego Gomez’s goal this week deserved its own article. DIEGO GOMEZ TAKE A BOW SON. Goal of the season contender from just past the halfway line, he sliced it beautiful dipping over the keeper and just under the cross bar. Pandemonium ensued and rightly so. Brighton are bang in form so with Liverpool and Man City next so I would avoid their defence except OOP Maxim De Cuyper and confidently play their midfielders and striker including Gross, Hinshelwood, Gomez etc. Must haves: OOP Maxim De Cuyper and Bart Verbruggen, both with another clean sheet and Pascal Gross. Consider Luka Vuskovic for defensive contributions. Charalampos Kostoulas as cheap striker if playing 3-5-2 could work also. Hinshelwood is back from injury and scoring too. SEAGULLS TO KEEP FLYING HIGH.
    BUY: GROß, DE CUYPER, HINSHELWOOD, GOMEZ HOLD: VERBRUGGEN, VUSKOVIC

    CHELSEA [WWLDLWW]: Back-to-back wins with 2 Pedro Neto goals and a clean sheet in week 7 shows Chelsea may finally be starting to cook, well at least their defence who kept a clean sheet without Reece James, out until January 2027. The best attack in the league, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro all blanked with Palmer and Rogers collecting yellow cards and Rogers fortunate to avoid a red card thanks to a woeful VAR decision. As per week 6, key to this performance was the return of Moises Caicedo who has the odd goal in him. Palmer is still inconsistent when it comes to GA, however, with historically good fixtures for him coming up and other premiums like Bruno Fernandes not in form, he edges as the premium over Saka. Still suggest you need 3 consecutive good performances from Palmer before you can consider him as a set and forget. Fixtures are easy until week 13 and their defence is looking more stable with the return of Caidedo so consider Josh Acheampong or Levi Colwill. With Emilio Martinez who was stretched off out for a minimum of 5-6 weeks following surgery for a fractured jaw I would avoid the defence as backup keeper Mike Penders is young and not reliable.
    CONSIDER: PALMER, COLWILL, HATO, PENDERS HOLD: ROGERS, J.PEDRO, LACROIX SELL: REECE JAMES, ESTEVAO

    ASTON VILLA [LLDLWWW]: In week 5, I said that Unai Emery is an elite manager and Villa were always bound to return to form once all their key injured players returned. Week 6, Unai Emery’s team are starting to cook and looking good and continued to cook in week 7 with 1-0 win at Newcastle. Once again, Johan Manzambi scored with J Gomes getting an assist and Zion Suzuki being excellent again at the back with some vital stops. The win could have been wider had Sven Botman been sent off for an obviously dangerous and reckless challenge on Nicholas Jackson but somehow, he managed to escape with a yellow. Their fixtures improve weeks 9 or 11 so consider Zion Suzuki and Matty Cash as options in addition to priority assets of Jackson as 3rd Striker and Manzambi who has a small injury but will most likely play at Man City on the weekend after a midweek rest in the CL against Viking.
    BUY: MANZAMBI, JACKSON HOLD: McGINN, BUENDIA CONSIDER: SUZUKI, CASH

    MANCHESTER UNITED [LWDLDDD]: As per week 4-6, the Man U legacy, Dynasty, Greatness is well and truly cooked, over and likely never to reach anywhere close to the heights of yester years. Following the collapse at Brighton from 2-0 up to losing 3-2, the hull loss and lucky draws at Fulham and 10 men Spurs. In week 7, a third consecutive draw at leeds ensued despite leading through a Bryan Mbeumo goal from a Youri Tielemen’s assist. Talks of Michael Carrick being sacked and end the season continue to gather pace. How he is still in a job only God and the Man U board know. Horrendous looking fixtures to come week 7 to week 14. All their players are poor and understandable sell or avoid until further notice. Bruno Fernandes has dropped from 12 mil to 11.8mil and is still a sell and not worth waiting to see if he improves. Bryan Mbuemo who scored is seeing some interest but there are better options out there.
    BUY: NONE HOLD: BRYAN MBEUMO SELL: BRUNO FERNANDES, SHAW, MAGUIRE, LAMMENS

    BRENTFORD [WDDDWDL]: Sepp Van den Berg returned in place of Aaron Hickey with Kristoffer Ajer keeping his place and Mikkel Damsgard only managing a 77th minute appearance as a substitute. Despite the return of Kevin Schade as 45th minute substitute and after a stable start to the season with 2 wins and 4 draws, Brentford suffered their first loss imploding with 2 red cards at Liverpool. Unlike Vitaly Janelt’s 92nd minute red card, Yehor Yarmoliuk 49th minute red card was crucial and changed the game as Brentford were leading 1-0 nil thanks to a Kean Lewis-Potter goal and a 32nd minute hamstring injury to Dominik Szoboslai. Igor Thiago followed up his assist in week 6 with another assist in week 7 making it 3 consecutive games with GA. For now, only hold Thiago and Schade until their fixtures turns in Week 15. You could also consider Mikkel Damsgard.
    BUY: NONE HOLD: SCHADE, DAMSGARD, I.THIAGO, AJER SELL: M.SANGARE

    LEEDS UNITED [WDDWDLD]: Following a first loss of the season to the Champions in week 6, Leeds salvaged a draw at Man United thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Again, this was a winnable game that they still did not win saving Michael Carrick’s blushes. Leeds have terrible fixtures until week 13 so would sell or bench any of their assets. If you must play an asset, Jayden Bogle [4.6mil] or Tarik Muharemovic [5 mil] for defensive contributions over Dominic Calvert-Lewin [DCL] are the only asset worth considering.
    BUY: NONE HOLD: MUHAREMOVIC, BOGLE, JUSTIN, DCL SELL: HARRY WILSON

    EVERTON [WDDDWDL]: A fuming David Moyes and Everton’s unbeaten run ended with a 2-0 loss at Chelsea thanks to poor header by Thierno Barry and good saves by Emilio Martinez from some Jack Grealish chances before he was stretchered off due to injury after a nasty collision with Jarrad Branthwaite. Their usual style of play of solid defending for much of the game [James Tarkowski and Jarrod Branthwaite getting defensive contributions] and promising attack [Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall] was not present in week 7. Outside of Coventry in week 10, they have tough fixtures until week 14 so don’t rush to pick their assets. Tarkowski (6.1mil) is immune due to likely def cons and GA potential and Barry as the main striker will get chances every game. Jarrod Branthwaite (5.5 mil) is a cheaper option that matches Tarkowski for Defcon but lacks GA potential.
    BUY: Branthwaite HOLD: TARKOWSKI, BARRY, KDH SELL: PICKFORD

    AFC BOURNEMOUTH [LDDDLLW]: Unlike week 6, Marco Rose returned to playing Evanilson [2G 4A] up front with Rayan and Tavernier in their usual positions. 2-0 win ensued with a goal and an assist for Evanilson and a goal for Tavernier both of whom I recommended buying last week. Both Rayan and Evanilson could have each got a hattrick had it not been for Robin Roefs’s fine display in the Sunderland goal. The fixtures turn good from WK 8 - 14 so they will start climbing the table soon enough. Last season’s solid defence without Senesi returned with Adrien Truffert and Antonio Silva collecting defensive contributions. Hill collected his 5th Defensive contributions and first clean sheet so comes into consideration along with Petrovich. Marcus Tavernier with 4 goals and Evanilson with 2 goals and 4 assists remain the priority picks.
    BUY: EVANILSON, HILL/SILVA HOLD: TAVERNIER,SCOTT, PETROVICH SELL: KLUIVERT

    NEWCASTLE UNITED [DWDLWLL]: Following the 4-1 battering by Coventry in week 6, Newcastle was lucky to avoid another battering thanks to the referee not sending off Sven Botman for an obvious red card challenge and heroics from Lukas Hornicek who saved chances from Nicholas Jackson and Ross Barkley. As per week 5 where I said leave Newcastle’s assets alone and in week 6 where I triple-down on it, now in week 7 I am quadrupling down on that recommendation. Tough fixtures ensue until the Tyne-wear Derby in week 14. Sell all, especially Wissa, Hall and Thiaw.
    BUY: NONE HOLD/AVOID: BARNES, DEDIC SELL: WISSA, HALL.

    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR [LLDDLDW]: Spurs finally have most of their key players back and Spurs are back with their first win beating Coventry 3-1. Mohammed Kudus got an assist, with Omar Marmoush and James Madison scoring on starting. Dejan Kulusevski came off the bench late with only Savio and xavi now out long term. Talks of the possibility that the Mateus Fernandez relegation curse could strike again for the 3rd straight year will take a few more wins to banish. This win will boast the appeal of Maddison and Marmoush whilst a clean sheet will boast the appeal of A Kinsky, and Jan van Hecke. Chelsea up next which is notoriously a loss for Spurs then good fixtures til the NLD in week 14. Until you see 3 consistent performances, avoid buying any of Spur’s assets. Antonin Kinsky can stay on the bench.
    BUY: VAN HECKE, MARMOUSH BENCH: KINSKY, Solanke SELL: PORRO

    HULL CITY (PROMOTED) [WWDDLDL]: Hull’s excellent start to the season came unstuck thanks to Konstantinos Tzolakis who was both a villain by letting Alex Iwobi’s shot trickle through is arms and a hero by making multiple saves including from Josh King and Gonzalo Garcia. The red card to Ryan Sessegnon in the 94th minute came too late to give them a chance to save the day. Signs that the earlier game’s solidity at the back won’t last forever is being proved right but expects enough wins to avoid relegation. Mohamed Belloumi [3G 2A] is still the standout player to have with the goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis as a good bench option.
    BUY: BELLOUMI HOLD: EGAN/MENDY, TZOLAKIS SELL: McBURNIE, SLATER

    NOTTINGHAM FOREST [LDDWLLL]: As per week 1-6, it is still a myth why Glasner left Crystal Palace to sign for Nottingham Forest especially after losing 3-1 in the Glasner derby in week 6. Despite being all over arsenal in week 7, they lost thanks to the absence of the injured Morgan Gibbs-White and lack of finishing by £50mil summer singing from Chelsea Rory Delap. Murillo went on a slalom run beating 4 defenders to only curl it narrowly wide of the far post. Nearly a goal of the season. Forest is in deep deep trouble. Their resilient defence and no goals could help you avoid relegation but now that resilient defence is failing is a perfect recipe for relegation. My suggestion to avoid Morgan Gibbs-White (MGW), Rory Delap and Daniel Munoz proved right for 2 consecutive weeks after they blanked again. Gibbs-White is due back for the week 9 game at Ipswich so is a hold if not free transfers but make place to sell him soon. Like week 6, this is definitely relegation form which feels very much like deja vu.. Horrid fixtures follow until Hull in Week 13. AVOID, AVOID, AVOID, Claro? Capish? Capiche? ;-P
    BUY: NONE BENCH: MUNOZ, IGOR JESUS, MGW SELL: N.WILLIAMS, DELAP

    SUNDERLAND [LWDLLLL]: 4 losses in a row, conceding and not scoring is worrying and relegation form. Some poor play led to a red card for Kevin Danso and Sunderland playing with 10 men for much of the match. The score could have been 5 or 6 nil had it not been for Robin Roefs’s making multiple saves to deny Rayan and Evanilson. However, they have enough good players like Xhaka, Ballard, Brobbery and Enzo Le Fee to win enough games to avoid relegation. If you must, hold their players for the next two fixtures at Leeds and Coventry before jettisoning them as their fixture turn horrid in week 10 to 21.
    HOLD: BROBBEY, LE FEE, BALLARD SELL: HUME, DANSO

    CRYSTAL PALACE [LLWLDWL]: Following their emphatic 3-1 win in the Glasner derby in week 6, Crystal Palace suffered a 5-0 demolition by Brighton despite the return of main striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta who was wasteful in front of goal due to rustiness from being out. Canvot score an own goal with the Richards and co not mustering up much of a defence. The Squad on paper should avoid relegation but lack of league form and Europa League commitments raises concerns. Outside of Coventry and Hull in week 11 and 12, their fixtures are horrible until week 22 so AVOID ALL including Canvot, Richards, Mitchell and Strand Larsen.
    BUY: NONE HOLD: KAMADA, MATETA,STRAND LARSEN SELL: CANVOT, RICHARDS

    IPSWICH TOWN (PROMOTED) [WLLWLWL]: As expected, Ipswich were beating 3-2 by Man City but they put up a good fight scoring through Daizan Maida and a late Zian Flemming penalty with Fatawu and Abdoul Ouattara claiming the assists. Only Leif Davis is still worth holding as the 3rd or 4th Defender rotating for their easier fixtures. Good fixtures to come week 8 to 17 so could also consider Emerson at Hull or Coventry as a 1-week punt.
    BUY OR HOLD: LEIF DAVIS SELL: DIOP

    FULHAM [LLLDDLW]: In week 3-6, I stated that to avoid relegation, you need to score and Fulham will get goals, but they concede far more including 2 goals in week 6 to lose the game. My recommendation in week 5 was to avoid king and Gonzalo and buy Iwobi who added to his assist in week 6 with the winning goal in week 7 to give Fulham their first win of the season lifting them out of the relegation zone. 94th minute red card rules Ryan Sessegnon out of week 8. Still avoid their defence and If desperate, consider Iwobi or Bobb as a 1-week punt for the 4th or 5th midfielder.
    BUY:IWOBI H OLD: BOBB, KING, SELL: LENO, CASTAGNE, GONZALO

    COVENTRY CITY (PROMOTED) [LLLLWWL]: Despite wins at Newcastle Utd and Nottingham Forest, Spurs was the test of whether those wins could be trust. In week 7, Coventry could not make it 3 wins in row suffering a 3-1 loss at Spurs. Normal service resumed perhaps? Not quite, with good fixtures including Fulham, Sunderland, Crystal and Ipswich from week 8 to 13 before meeting Man U in week 14, expect Coventry to get a few more wins giving them a real chance to climb the table. Sooner or later they will return to “conceding goals and not scoring goals” which is the perfect recipe to guarantee that they get relegated again. Jack Rudoni scored again for the 2nd game in a row thanks to Thomas-Asante assist. That said, after getting his 5th defcon in 7 games, Bobby Thomas for defensive contributions and odd clean sheet as 5th sub off the bench is still the only asset worth considering.
    BUY: RUDONI HOLD: THOMAS / VAN EWIJK

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Why not submit this as a community article mate?

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      1. EffPeeEll
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        It's AI generated by the look of it. Didn't this person post one like this last week.

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    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Far too long for here

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    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Dafuq I'm reading all that (lol)

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    4. Mr Turnip 1
      just now

      The City propaganda mill continues to operate in full swing

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  6. CoracAld2831
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Haaland benched.

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    1. CoracAld2831
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Foden and Cherki start.

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  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Haaland is fine.

    Donnarumma, Lewis, Khusanov, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernández, Allan, Cherki, Foden, Samba

    SUBS | Rulli, Bettinelli, Guéhi, Ndiaye, Haaland, Doku, Aït-Nouri, Reis, Bouaddi, McAidoo, Braithwaite

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  8. JBG
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    https://x.com/spbajko/status/2112601249283785034

    "Haaland on the bench for #mancity as Floyd Samba starts. Bold call from Maresca throwing the 17yo in.

    CITY: Donnarumma, Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Cherki, Allan, Foden, Samba"

    I guess Haaland was/is okay. But ffs, where are those muscle injuries etc he had during his time at Dortmund? So bored with him always being available and a obvious C option.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Man City have obviously implemented some kind of program since he joined to eliminate those muscle injuries. For someone with his unusual frame, he doesn't get injured a lot.

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  9. CoracAld2831
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Isak benched for Liverpool.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Nicely rested.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Gakpo starts

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    3. CoracAld2831
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Wirtz, Barcola also benched.

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  10. brianutd-why always we? 20
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Gvardiol needs to go for definite, won’t start now at the weekend

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    1. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yep. Who are you looking to buy?

      I could get anyone up to Gabriel if I use 2 FTs. Not sure I want the triple short term after Everton though, can't just find anyone I like for the next 2. Might just play De Cueper against liverpool.

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  11. CoracAld2831
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Confirmed Liverpool 11 vs Villarreal

    GK Alisson
    DL K. Tsimikas
    DC J. Jacquet
    DC V. van Dijk
    DR R. Araujo
    DMC R. Gravenberch
    DMC Trey Nyoni
    AML Rio Ngumoha
    AMC A. Mac Allister
    AMR Cody Gakpo
    FW Lewis Koumas

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  12. People in Preston
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    The article says Bruno is a definite sell.

    However, the Watchlist says Bruno is the top mid to buy. Form and fixtures.

    This site has really, really gone down hill. Or Donald Trump is now running it.

    The only thing holding it together is the community chat.

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    1. NoOneCares
      24 mins ago

      TDS and crying, what a combo.

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      1. Josh.E
        just now

        ikr

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    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Is the watchlist also Tom's opinion?

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  13. davewg59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    As i have lots in the bank and most premiums arent doin the business is it ok to have 5 defenders over 5m so i can rotate or even play 5 at the back??

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    1. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Why not? Play your own game.

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    2. Brosstan
      58 mins ago

      5 atb is the optimal strategy.

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    3. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      yeah but the benching headache will be bad

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  14. Tinfoil Deathstar
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Start one this week:

    a) Muhamerovic (sun)
    b) De Cuyper (liv)

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  15. Dynamic Duos
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Best mid upto 8.5m? Current mids

    Palmer Cherki Rogers Groß

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  16. Dynamic Duos
    53 mins ago

    (C)herki let's go

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  17. Dynamic Duos
    52 mins ago

    Who starts at LB v Villa for City?

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    1. Brosstan
      41 mins ago

      OReilly

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        22 mins ago

        Injured?

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          Looks so, not in the team. I think I might delay selling Gvardiol now. Need to be certain that it's not just a minor knock.

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 mins ago

            Seems to be same back issue he has been carrying. 66 minutes was too much, so he shouldn't at least start next one imo. More likely to be eased in before next start imo. So Gvardiol should e safe for now. But will we know for how long, dat is the question.

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  18. SM001
    36 mins ago

    Does Steve McManaman know he has a microphone in his hand?

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    1. Jafooli
      just now

      Hopefully not…

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  19. F4L
    34 mins ago

    iraola prioritising the league or lots of rotation incoming in that liverpool attack to the point its not worth considering?

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    1. Barnaby Wilde
      20 mins ago

      Surely Isak is worthy of consideration

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        19 mins ago

        When fixtures get better, possibly.

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      2. Ignasi M
        10 mins ago

        too injury prone.

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  20. Jafooli
    22 mins ago

    Gordon playing for Barcelona will never feel normal…

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  21. Jafooli
    20 mins ago

    Barcelona playing in their fourth highlighter pen strip…

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  22. Jafooli
    19 mins ago

    This game has 10 - 10 written all over it…

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    1. Jafooli
      12 mins ago

      Nearly 1 - 0 PSG…

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  23. My heart goes Salalalalah
    16 mins ago

    Bench Groß at your own peril

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  24. Jafooli
    13 mins ago

    Great start to the match, imagine if all games were like this…

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  25. Jafooli
    9 mins ago

    Anderson goal Man City…

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  26. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Do we think Cherki might start at the weekend ?
    Otherwise it might mean Foden playing 3 in a row

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