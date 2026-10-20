Tavernier, Bruno, Isak, Wissa: Buy, keep or sell in Gameweek 8?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face some difficult decisions on who to ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ in Gameweek 8.

These are the players with the most transfers in/out ahead of Friday’s deadline…

Player Transfers in (round) Player Transfers out (round) Gross 167,426 Szoboszlai 261,687 Cherki 166,319 Semenyo 226,119 Tavernier 154,428 B Fernandes 183,949 De Cuyper 144,410 Wissa 161,577 Rogers 123,700 Gvardiol 92,276 Isak 110,764 Gibbs-White 91,829 Mbeumo 106,534 Cherki 70,339 Neto 96,945 Odegaard 63,137 Calvert-Lewin 94,358 Tzolis 46,632 Kostoulas 89,897 Barry 45,892

In this article, we’ll discuss the merit of some of these moves.

We’ll try to avoid repetition from previous weeks. For example, Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m) was a ‘buy’ last week and Rayan Cherki (£8.0m) a ‘keep’, so we’ll not cover those two again.

And in the cases of Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m), Christos Tzolis (£6.2m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m), these are obvious ‘sells’ due to their injury status. Semenyo won’t be back till December, indeed.

In better fitness news, Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.9m) should be fit for Gameweek 8 – so he’s very much a ‘keep’ so long as Oliver Glasner rubber-stamps that positive prognosis in his pre-match presser. Nottingham Forest face a clean-sheet-less Ipswich Town next.

MARCUS TAVERNIER

Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier (£6.2m) has scored four goals in seven matches.

He is subsequently up to third in the FPL midfielder points table, only behind Pascal Gross (£6.2m) and Cherki.

The 27-year-old’s 16 shots and 12 chances created are decent underlying numbers, and there are other parts to his appeal.

Firstly, Tavernier has started every league match to date despite Bournemouth playing in Europe, averaging just under 75 minutes per appearance in Gameweeks 5-7.

Taking a share of Bournemouth’s corners and free-kicks – from which the Cherries are fifth for set-play expected goals (xG) – offers him another route to points.

All in all, Tavernier presents a decent differential option (9.1% ownership) for FPL managers looking to back Bournemouth, whose fixtures – except for Gameweek 15 – are superb right the way through to the turn of the year…

One downside to Tavernier is that Justin Kluivert (£5.9m) is now back from injury. The Dutchman is potentially ahead of Tavernier on penalties. Bournemouth are also playing in Europe on Thursday, at home to AC Milan.

However, if Tavernier comes through that match unscathed, it’s Manchester United next. The Red Devils are one of just two teams who are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

So, if you are looking for a differential midfielder, Tavernier could be the one.

VERDICT: BUY

BRUNO FERNANDES

Bruno Fernandes (£11.8m) delivered a season-best 23-point haul in Gameweek 2, after scoring a hat-trick and supplying an assist against Ipswich Town.

But after five successive blanks, the ‘transfers out’ page shows the Portuguese playmaker’s FPL ownership is on the decline.

Part of that is the fixtures: Man Utd rank firmly towards the bottom of our Fixture Ticker over the next five Gameweeks…

Fernandes remains involved at United, but his form is poor, and there has been a drop in his underlying numbers, with just one big chance involvement in his last five matches.

In fact, in Gameweeks 3-7, he ranks 31st among all midfielders for non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI), with 1.32. In contrast, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.8m) is seventh (2.16).

Above: Bruno Fernandes (left) and Bryan Mbeumo’s (right) shot maps in Gameweeks 3-7

In light of his tricky upcoming fixture run, it could be a decent time to offload Fernandes. And if you do desire a United midfielder, Mbeumo is putting up the better numbers at present.

VERDICT: SELL

YOANE WISSA

Lots of FPL managers bought Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) ahead of Gameweek 3, with good reason.

Newcastle United should have held on to beat Liverpool on the opening weekend, before a deserved 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

But to say his subsequent five matches have been a disappointment would be an understatement.

In that time, he’s blanked against Bournemouth, Leeds United, Hull City (when he missed a penalty), Coventry City and Aston Villa, amassing only six points.

A move to a number nine role on Saturday did boost his shot count, with seven goal attempts registered against Unai Emery’s side, but there was a desperation to most of those efforts, with zero placed on target.

While it may be tough to ditch Wissa before he faces Crystal Palace on Sunday, there are no guarantees that he will continue in a number nine role at Selhurst Park, particularly with Will Osula (£5.8m) building his fitness.

You get the feeling that things could quickly unravel for Newcastle if they fall behind, too, so there are surely safer bets than Wissa for the upcoming period, like Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) and Nicolas Jackson (£6.6m).

As for Newcastle, it’s worth noting they rank 17th for xG in 2026/27 so far.

VERDICT: SELL

ALEXANDER ISAK

Alexander Isak (£9.0m) trails only Erling Haaland (£15.7m) for goals scored this season, and is very much thriving under Andoni Iraola.

The Sweden international’s route to points appears limited to goals, but he has five of those in six matches, and with Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m) out injured, he could be Liverpool’s first-choice penalty taker.

Isak is backing up his actual output with some decent underlying numbers: 17 shots and 16 shots in the box.

Under Iraola, he’s hardly involved in Liverpool’s build-up play. But from a Fantasy perspective, he’s exactly where we want him: in the box, making the most of the opportunities that come his way.

Above: Alexander Isak’s shot map in 2026/27 so far

The Gameweek 8 and 9 fixtures at home to Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal aren’t the best, meaning Isak is probably only a ‘buy’ right now if you’re in immediate need of a new forward.

However, from Gameweek 10 onwards, Liverpool’s fixtures improve considerably…

Hugo Ekitike (£7.4m) meanwhile is still injured and probably won’t be back until December/January.

VERDICT: BUY (IF YOU NEED A FORWARD) OR WAIT TILL GAMEWEEK 10

PEDRO NETO

Pedro Neto (£6.5m) was Chelsea’s match winner in Gameweek 7, with a brace of goals and five chances created on Merseyside.

His popularity in FPL has subsequently started to grow, with over 96,000 transfers in so far this week.

Playing as a right wing-back, Neto has now started six league matches in a row under Xabi Alonso, lasting at least 80 minutes in each of the last five…

Across those six starts, Neto has scored three goals and supplied an assist, averaging 5.5 points per match.

But in terms of his underlying numbers, it still feels like Cole Palmer (£9.7m), Morgan Rogers (£8.0m) and Joao Pedro (£7.9m) are the superior picks at Chelsea, particularly when you factor in Palmer’s penalties.

Player Price Mins per shot Mins per shot in box Mins per penalty box touch Mins per chance created Mins per cross Mins per xGI Palmer £9.7m 26.9 44.1 17.2 41 77.3 260.8 Rogers £8.0m 32.2 55.5 17.5 47 61.1 178.1 Pedro £7.9m 32.1 39.5 14.7 73 171.3 154.4 Neto £6.5m 42.2 56.2 16.9 46 20.2 242.1

Furthermore, Chelsea’s next three opponents – Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Sunderland – rank 3rd=, 7th= and 9th respectively for fewest crosses conceded from the left flank, which could potentially limit Neto’s assist potential.

Having taken just two corners over his last two matches, Jordan Henderson (£4.9m) is impacting Neto’s set play share, too.

So, while Neto’s owners don’t need to be in any rush to sell, he probably needn’t be a priority purchase.

VERDICT: KEEP, DON’T RUSH TO BUY