Aston Villa v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 24th October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

ASTON VILLA

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Man City 7 21 +12 WWWWW 12th Aston Villa 7 8 -4 DLWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):