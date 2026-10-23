Aston Villa v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 24th October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
ASTON VILLA
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Man City
|7
|21
|+12
|WWWWW
|12th
|Aston Villa
|7
|8
|-4
|DLWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):