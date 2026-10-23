Coventry v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Coventry City and Fulham.

The match at Coventry Building Society Arena kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 24th October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

COVENTRY

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 17th Coventry 7 6 -8 LLWWL 18th Fulham 7 5 -3 LDDLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):