Coventry v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Coventry City and Fulham.
The match at Coventry Building Society Arena kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 24th October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
COVENTRY
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|17th
|Coventry
|7
|6
|-8
|LLWWL
|18th
|Fulham
|7
|5
|-3
|LDDLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):