Crystal Palace v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 25th October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
CRYSTAL PALACE
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Newcastle
|7
|8
|-4
|DLWLL
|14th
|Crystal Palace
|7
|7
|-8
|WLDWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):