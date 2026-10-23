Crystal Palace v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 25th October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Newcastle 7 8 -4 DLWLL 14th Crystal Palace 7 7 -8 WLDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):