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Crystal Palace v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

23 October 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 25th October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
11thNewcastle78-4DLWLL
14thCrystal Palace77-8WLDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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