Hull v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Hull City and Brentford.
The match at MKM Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 25th October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
HULL
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Brentford
|7
|10
|+5
|DDWDL
|9th
|Hull
|7
|9
|+1
|DDLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):