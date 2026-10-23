Ipswich v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Portman Road kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 23rd October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
IPSWICH
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|10th
|Ipswich
|7
|9
|-4
|LWLWL
|19th
|Nott’m Forest
|7
|5
|-4
|DWLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):