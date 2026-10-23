Ipswich v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 23rd October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

IPSWICH

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Ipswich 7 9 -4 LWLWL 19th Nott’m Forest 7 5 -4 DWLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):