Ipswich v Nottm Forest team news: Gibbs-White starts

Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Portman Road this evening.

Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest kicks off at 8pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

Ipswich make two changes from their 3-2 defeat at Manchester City last Saturday.

Abdul Fatawu and Jaden Philogene come in for Jacob Greaves and Daizen Maeda.

That’ll almost certainly prompt a change to a back four.

Oliver Glasner has also made two alterations from last weekend.

Morgan Gibbs-White returns from injury, while Nikola Milenkovic – a substitute last weekend – is back in the XI.

Ousmane Diomande drops to the bench, but Nicolas Dominguez isn’t in the squad at all.

LINE-UPS

Ipswich Town XI: Walton, Ouattara, O’Shea, Diop, Davis, Florentino, Palacios, Fatawu, Enciso, Philogene, Emmerson.

Subs: Scherpen, Furlong, Greaves, Matusiwa, Nunez, Clarke, Maeda, Akpom, Flemming.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Munoz, Jair Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, McAtee, Schlager, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap.

Subs: John Victor, Diomande, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Kalimuendo, Yates, Netz, Aina.