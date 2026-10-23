Liverpool v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 25th October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
LIVERPOOL
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Brighton
|7
|16
|+18
|DWWWW
|5th
|Liverpool
|7
|12
|+1
|WDWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):