Liverpool v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 25th October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Brighton 7 16 +18 DWWWW 5th Liverpool 7 12 +1 WDWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):