Man United v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 25th October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN UNITED
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Man United
|7
|7
|0
|DLDDD
|15th
|Bournemouth
|7
|6
|-4
|DDLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):