Man United v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 25th October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN UNITED

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Man United 7 7 0 DLDDD 15th Bournemouth 7 6 -4 DDLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):