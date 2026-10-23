Sunderland v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Sunderland and Leeds United.
The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 25th October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The line-ups below could change after the pre-match pressers.
SUNDERLAND
LEEDS
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Leeds
|7
|10
|+3
|DWDLD
|20th
|Sunderland
|7
|4
|-8
|DLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):