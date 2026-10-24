3pm team news: Calafiori + Havertz benched

There are only two 3pm BST Premier League kick-offs on a wet and windy Saturday in England.

Reigning champions Arsenal can take advantage of Manchester City’s lunchtime defeat and draw level with the Cityzens on points with a win over Everton.

And is it too early to be talking about six-pointers in the other match? Coventry City host Fulham as 18th meets 19th.

TEAM NEWS

There are some high-profile benchings at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta makes five changes to the side that drew with Bayern Munich in midweek.

One alteration was, of course, enforced due to Bukayo Saka’s injury.

“I think it will be weeks. The extent of the injury, I think we’re going to have to repeat the scans in a week, 10 days.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka, speaking ahead of kick-off

And no real shock to see Jurrien Timber and Bruno Guimaraes benched as the regular rotation continues at right-back and in central midfield.

But, for the first time in the Premier League this season, Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz drop down to substitute duty.

Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres all come into the side.

David Moyes is not one for unnecessary tinkering, so no surprise that two of his three changes are enforced.

Jack Grealish is ill and Jarrad Branthwaite is observing the concussion protocol, so both miss out.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles drops to the bench after a couple of rickety displays.

In come Brennan Johnson, Tyrique George and Jake O’Brien.

At the CBS Arena, Coventry are unchanged from Monday’s defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham make only one tweak, with Hugo Larsson in for Sander Berge.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Madueke, Eze, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Calafiori, Mosquera, Hincapie, Timber, Zubimendi, Guimaraes, Dowman, Havertz.

Everton XI: Pickford, Rohl, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Maitland-Niles, Keane, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham, Dibling.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Dasilva, Grimes, Yirenkyi, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Thomas-Asante, Cherif.

Subs: Bentley, Mason-Clark, Mfuni, Awoniyi, Onyeka, Kelser-Hayden, Torp, Gboho, Hamer.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson, Larsson, Charles, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Andersen, Palacios, Muniz, Cairney, Kevin, Berge, Angel.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 8 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.