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3pm team news: Calafiori + Havertz benched

24 October 2026 45 comments
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There are only two 3pm BST Premier League kick-offs on a wet and windy Saturday in England.

Reigning champions Arsenal can take advantage of Manchester City’s lunchtime defeat and draw level with the Cityzens on points with a win over Everton.

And is it too early to be talking about six-pointers in the other match? Coventry City host Fulham as 18th meets 19th.

TEAM NEWS

There are some high-profile benchings at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta makes five changes to the side that drew with Bayern Munich in midweek.

One alteration was, of course, enforced due to Bukayo Saka’s injury.

“I think it will be weeks. The extent of the injury, I think we’re going to have to repeat the scans in a week, 10 days.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka, speaking ahead of kick-off

And no real shock to see Jurrien Timber and Bruno Guimaraes benched as the regular rotation continues at right-back and in central midfield.

But, for the first time in the Premier League this season, Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz drop down to substitute duty.

Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres all come into the side.

David Moyes is not one for unnecessary tinkering, so no surprise that two of his three changes are enforced.

Jack Grealish is ill and Jarrad Branthwaite is observing the concussion protocol, so both miss out.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles drops to the bench after a couple of rickety displays.

In come Brennan Johnson, Tyrique George and Jake O’Brien.

At the CBS Arena, Coventry are unchanged from Monday’s defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham make only one tweak, with Hugo Larsson in for Sander Berge.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Madueke, Eze, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Calafiori, Mosquera, Hincapie, Timber, Zubimendi, Guimaraes, Dowman, Havertz.

Everton XI: Pickford, Rohl, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Garner, Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Maitland-Niles, Keane, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham, Dibling.

Coventry City XI: Rushworth, van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Dasilva, Grimes, Yirenkyi, Sakamoto, Rudoni, Thomas-Asante, Cherif.

Subs: Bentley, Mason-Clark, Mfuni, Awoniyi, Onyeka, Kelser-Hayden, Torp, Gboho, Hamer.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson, Larsson, Charles, Bobb, King, Iwobi, Garcia.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Andersen, Palacios, Muniz, Cairney, Kevin, Berge, Angel.

LIVE GAMEWEEK 8 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

Calafiori Havertz

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.

45 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    29 mins ago

    Such a relief, after lots of agonising, I played Davis over Gvardiol - I doubled my points! (2 instead of 1)

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    1. FOREST FOREVER 2
      just now

      Well played.

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  2. Jebiga
    28 mins ago

    Cherki injured?

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    1. tuturututu
      12 mins ago

      I believe only tactical masterclass by Maresca

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    2. Brosstan
      9 mins ago

      Maresca hates him. Takes every single opportunity to haul him early

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    3. F4L
      2 mins ago

      the second cherki picked up the booking just before HT, he knew what was coming. rarely see a player look so devastated getting a standard yellow

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    28 mins ago

    "I think Calafiori probably starts, especially as Piero Hincapie isn’t 100% guaranteed to be fit ..."

    Why oh why didn't I back myself rather than Scout on Calafiori? I said he would be benched, as did the Football London guys, but I listened to the line up experts instead. FML.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      20 mins ago

      Season over

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        It's been over for a few gameweeks now. Earlier than usual this year.

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    2. ZimZalabim
      19 mins ago

      I cant believe they've wronged you like this !!!

      I think you should leave the site in protest !

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        If you look at my comments history, I predicted this straight after the Bayern game.

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        1. el polako
          2 mins ago

          Black magic using blood of a virgin?

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  4. F4L
    21 mins ago

    stuck with no arsenal defence now. erm, can everton create a chance or 2? 😐 and then magically barry is suddenly clinical

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    1. el polako
      6 mins ago

      What you need is KDH take a shot from outside of the box and hit Barry so the deflection can confuse Raya.

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    2. Kroenius
      just now

      Barry 2nd sub on my bench so he will be clinical now, I can feel it. (1st Manzambi 1 pt so unless both Palmer & Pedro get benched)

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  5. Nightcrawler
    20 mins ago

    Unless calafiori stays on the bench his benching his irrelevant. Every serious team has him

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    1. el polako
      7 mins ago

      This.

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    2. FPL Emu
      6 mins ago

      Some have probably benched him. I was very close to, but decided against it in the end. Probably a fair choice, though could have been a chance to gain some rank too

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  6. Brosstan
    17 mins ago

    Califiori gtfo of my team

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    1. el polako
      16 mins ago

      Think you have other priorities to transfer out.
      Start with MGW.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        8 mins ago

        No, he will captain MGW next GW

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    2. x.jim.x
      4 mins ago

      Can’t wait for the sobbing about luck after an 18-pointer

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  7. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Have Pedro (C). I know it's gonna be Pedro bench, then 1 point cameo. This season is a shambles for me.

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  8. GENERATION X
    12 mins ago

    Starting to regret Wally Egg on my bench. If Liverpool game gets called off I might only have 7 contributing

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    1. TheTinman
      2 mins ago

      Won't be called off

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  9. TheTinman
    10 mins ago

    Erm I captained Calafiori

    Send help

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    1. el polako
      9 mins ago

      I started Timber.
      Brought him in 2 weeks ago on WC to be ahead of the curve…

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      1. TheTinman
        2 mins ago

        Going to rethink on the wildcard.

        This team selection from Arteta is really strange to me

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  10. SpaceCadet
    7 mins ago

    Will take it as as a Haaland non capper. Could have been worse.

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    1. el polako
      6 mins ago

      I can say the same as Haaland capper.

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      1. SpaceCadet
        1 min ago

        True

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  11. Thanos
    6 mins ago

    Really need a goal or two for Everton

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  12. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    gvardiol
    manzambi
    cherki

    2 points,between them,just awful selecting

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  13. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Leno, Gabriel, and King in these games. My Forest picks flopped. I really need something

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  14. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Konsa goal

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    1. GENERATION X
      1 min ago

      Thats like a punch in the stomach

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      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        It was like a nice tummy tickle for me

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    2. Josh.E
      just now

      Am sick, season over! COYG though

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  15. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Points for everyone

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  16. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Oh ffs!!! I had Calafior, Gabriel and Konsa since gw1 and the one defender I dropped on WC was Konsa of course.

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  17. Bobby Digital
    1 min ago

    Konsa you beauty!

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  18. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Lord Konsa

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  19. Jafooli
    just now

    Konsa owners unite…

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  20. SpaceCadet
    just now

    Do something King ffs!

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  21. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Will Gabriel get that assist or too many touches?

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