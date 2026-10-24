Scout Notes

FPL notes: More Gibbs-White frustration + Williams injury

24 October 2026 72 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Kicking off our Gameweek 8 write-ups, we look back on another frustrating day for Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees dominated large periods of their match against Ipswich Town but, having also merited more from recent games against Arsenal and Crystal Palace, they were again left feeling short-changed here.

Williams injury

GIBBS-WHITE DENIED AGAIN

Williams injury

Morgan Gibbs-White‘s (£7.9m) luckless run continued on Friday.

In previous weeks, it was the profligate finishing of teammates that mostly left him down. Here, while he did create his customary game-high number of chances (three), it was an opportunity of his own that left his Fantasy owners cursing their misfortune.

Doing well to stretch and connect with a Dan Ndoye (£5.5m) cross, his close-range shot bobbled towards goal – only for the toenails of Christian Walton (£4.4m) to take the pace out of the effort. Leif Davis (£4.0m) completed the job by hacking off the line, but it’s questionable whether the left-back would have got there without his goalkeeper’s intervention.

Brentford away isn’t going to be an easy test next week but Gibbs-White did, at least, deliver assists in both meetings with the Bees in 2025/26.

LACKING THE FINISHING TOUCH

Williams injury

Forest were dominant for large periods of this game, save for a brief spell in the first half. They might also feel aggrieved that they didn’t have a man advantage in the second half.

Ipswich didn’t have a single shot between their equaliser – which Forest gifted to Julio Enciso (£5.5m) – and second-half stoppage time, when Jack Clarke (£5.3m) nearly completed the smash and grab. A 25th-minute volley from Jaden Philogene (£5.4m) was the only time Matz Sels (£5.0m) was seriously tested.

At the other end, Ndoye and sub Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) should have done better with shots from in and around the edge of the six-yard box. Ndoye’s effort was hacked away by a backpedalling Davis but the shot was going wide anyway.

Forest posed a big set-piece threat, too, with eight of their 17 attempts coming from free-kicks and corners. Murillo (£5.5m) and Jair Cunha (£4.4m) both had efforts saved before the former nodded the best of the dead-ball opportunities wide.

Then there’s the ongoing woes of Liam Delap (£5.5m). Curling narrowly off-target with one effort from distance, he nodded over from close range late on – and Gibbs-White (below, right) was mightily miffed that he didn’t knock the ball down for him instead:

Gibbs-White, as much as anyone else, needs Forest’s forwards to be back firing soon. All those chances created mean little if the strikers ahead of you are fluffing their lines. Delap’s 12-goal season in 2024/25, and Chris Wood‘s (£5.7m) proven record of hitting 10+ goals in a campaign, suggest there is hope to hold on to, but long periods spent either warming the bench or the physio’s table in 2025/26 have perhaps messed with their rhythm.

“Our last two away games at Palace and today, playing so well in the attack and also defending so well today, especially today, and then really having just one point. It feels completely strange but again it’s what we have to accept. The only way, and I don’t know other ways, is to keep believing in the players, supporting them so that they don’t lose the confidence.

“I was asked before the game about the finishing and then we do some finishing exercises in training, and we need new nets because the players score goal after the other. And this is what we will do: support them and keep going.” – Oliver Glasner

WILLIAMS SCORES – BUT PICKS UP INJURY

A typically successful feature of Glasner-ball is the advanced wing-back play.

And both wing-backs combined for attacking returns here, with Daniel Munoz (£5.3m) crossing for Neco Williams (£5.0m) to score.

Williams, alas, came a cropper late in the game, picking up an arm injury. Glasner didn’t sound too positive.

“It’s the elbow. So, let’s see. We have to do further assessments, but now it’s huge pain. It doesn’t look really well or really good. Yeah, let’s see.” – Oliver Glasner on Neco Williams

MIDFIELD SKIRMISH

On DefCon watch, it was all about the middle of the park.

All four central midfielders delivered, with James McAtee‘s (£5.5m) total of 22 contributions the most by a midfielder in a match this season.

Xaver Schlager (£5.0m) and McAtee now have eight and six DefCon points, respectively, in 2026/27. Kobbie Mainoo (£5.5m) is the only midfielder who can better Schlager’s tally.

Joining Schlager on eight DefCon points is the exquisitely named Exequiel Palacios (£5.0m). What makes the Ipswich midfielder’s achievement all the more commendable is that he’s only started five games. Looking at the ‘per 90’ stats, indeed, puts him in a very good light:

Above: Midfielders sorted by DefCons per 90 mins (minimum of one start)

Further forward, Enciso finally scored at the 23rd time of asking! 17 of those attempts have come from outside the area, including all four efforts here – even his one-on-one equaliser.

MATCH SUMMARY

  • More Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest stats and graphics are available in our Match Centre
72 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gazwaz80
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    What a horrible wet and windy day.
    May the chaos begin 😀

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  2. GoonerSteve
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Cherki, Gvardiol, Haaland all start

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  3. Lingardium Leviosa.
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Yas Cherki

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  4. JBG
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Hopefully Cherki pisses Maresca off before HT

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    1. Pariße
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Either that or a tight space double after 60th.

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  5. FOREST FOREVER 2
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    The title of this article seesm to be an insult to injury for the MGW cappers.

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    1. GENERATION X
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Didnt cap him but thought he did OK last night bar the bad miss. Bought him as a tick over guy with security of starts and minutes.

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      1. banskt
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        You were looking for Slater to tick on, security of starts and minutes. MGW is 3.5m more expensive for that role.

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  6. banskt
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Foden benched after a hattrick plus assist!

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    1. Lingardium Leviosa.
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Heyyy Macarena

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      1. banskt
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        who is macarena?

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        1. Lingardium Leviosa.
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          An endearing play on Maresca for when he makes an unpredictable rotation (i.e. Foden benched after midweek hattrick)

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          1. banskt
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Well, it's a tough job for Maresca tonight. City last won against Villa away in Dec, 2021. Since then it has been 1 draw, 3 losses.

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          2. el polako
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Temu Pep.

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  7. el polako
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Mansbambi !!!

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  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Bus

    Start one

    a) Mbeumo @ Chelsea

    b) Groß @ City

    c) O’Shea @ Hull

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    1. JBG
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      A

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    2. Bobby Digital
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      A

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  9. Ballito
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Flagpole Donnarumma going to struggle in this wind!

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  10. banskt
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Is Liverpool / Brighton still on or already cancelled?

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    1. el polako
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Why would it be cancelled?

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      1. JBG
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Because wind

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      2. banskt
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Due to storm.

        https://www.thisisanfield.com/2026/10/liverpool-vs-brighton-in-doubt-storm-warning/

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        1. el polako
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Oh ok.
          So it’s actually under consideration.

          I thought it was just fans panicking after being influenced by overly dramatic weather reports.

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    2. TheBiffas
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      It's sound here today, don't know about tomorrow

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      The game is on Sunday!

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  11. Supersonic_
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Would take a 1-0 city win with no Cherki involvement

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  12. TheBiffas
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    So Pedro is in the Haaland category now where if you don't cap you lose rank... Annoying

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      The whole game is generally annoying now.

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      1. JBG
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        It's gotten stale pretty quickly. Hopefully other teams start firing.

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        1. Moon Dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          We need Vinicius Jr to join in January and Bruno play like he's PFA Player of the Year. It's just too easy to buy all the best players atm...

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          1. banskt
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            I am on a WC. How can I buy all the best players? In other words, tell me who are the best ...

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            1. Moon Dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              Haaland, Pedro, Palmer, Rogers, Mbeumo, Groß, Calafiori, Konsa, Raya, Muharemovic, De Cuyper off the top of my head. Bruno, Gabriel, Thiago not worth the money atm. Saka injured. Isak no pens and dodgy mins. The premiums just aren't putting their hand up.

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              1. banskt
                2 hours, 56 mins ago

                Triple Arsenal defense against Liverpool?

                Mbeumo from a wreck of a team?

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          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Bet you don't make OR 1 for this Gw tho.

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            1. Moon Dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              I'm not saying the game is easy. I'm saying it's too easy to buy all the best players. Two very different things.

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              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 3 mins ago

                It's not easy to have all the right players though, in the right week.

                Clearly you can't just be guided by price.

                A £90m squad may the winning formula!

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          3. JBG
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            Vinicius Jr is struggling in LaLiga, what makes you think he'll do better here? Where it's more physical and less room on the field.

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            1. Moon Dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 42 mins ago

              I'll be honest, when I casually said it's too easy to afford the best players I didn't expect the details to get dissected so much.

              I just think tight budget constraints are good for the game is all.

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      2. Pariße
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Football you mean, can’t find a winger with 10 goals and 10 assists in the PL anymore. All of them are rotational and capped at up to 8 goals a season.

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        1. JBG
          2 hours, 53 mins ago

          This as well. I've said it for a couple years now tbf. Remember talking about their being no players atm, at least in PL, that we will talk about like we do about the 90s/00s or even the 10s players.

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    2. FDMS All Starz
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Miss the era of world class premiums like Hazard/Salah/Sterling/Bale/Mane/Lampard/Yaya Toure/Silva/Aguero/Suarez/RVP

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      1. x.jim.x
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Really struggle to even make a world class XI these days

        ?
        ? - Gabriel - Saliba - Gvardiol
        Bruno - Rice - Cherki
        ? - Haaland - ?

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        1. FDMS All Starz
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          And even Cherki/Rice/Gvardiol/Saliba havnt really had a productive fpl season yet

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  13. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    In the space of 15 days Villa play MCI, bou, FUL, bar, mun.

    Surely they rest players like Manzambi & Jackson against Fulham to be fresh for Barcelona at the Nou Camp?

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    1. FDMS All Starz
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      There is a risk yes

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    2. PogChamp
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      It would be unusual for players to be rested for league games.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Used to be the case when Champions League was a knock-out tournament.

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  14. FDMS All Starz
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Now that Manzambi is fit, who would you buy going forward?

    Tavernier or Manzambi

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    1. el polako
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Ask again on Monday.

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  15. Boomerang V
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    I have Manzambi 3rd sub. He will score for sure

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    1. el polako
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      You must have really strong team then.

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  16. Dynamic Duos
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Early thoughts?

    A) DCL to Jackson
    B) Cherki to Manzambi

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    1. GoonerSteve
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Why sell DCL and Cherki?

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      1. banskt
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        DCL is injured, and in general, Jackson has higher non-penalty xGI per minute than DCL. Villa also has arguably better fixtures over the next few weeks.

        Cherki is minutes concern.

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  17. Haa-lala-land
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Cherki starting is bad news for Haaland

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  18. SpaceCadet
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Capped Pedro over Haaland, benched gvardiol for de cuyper. Gw over before it began.

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  19. Sandy Ravage
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Saka to:
    A - Rogers
    B - Palmer
    C - Tavernier
    D - Schade
    E - Mbeumo

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    1. Bobbyg1
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      A

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      A
      E
      C

      For me

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    3. GoonerSteve
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Palmer

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    4. Sandy Ravage
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Cheers. Target double Chelsea attack

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  20. Sandy Ravage
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Wissa to:
    1 - Isak
    2 - Kostoulas
    3 - Evanilson
    4 - Thiago

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    1. g40steve
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      See how weekend plays out.

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      1. Sandy Ravage
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Fair point. Just wonder if your opinion will change after the weekend

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        1. x.jim.x
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          They might all break their legs while Wissa scores 5

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  21. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Didn't actually realise it was the early KO for Haaland when I put the armband on him, oops
    Battling Gandhi and the storms today!

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    1. el polako
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Air bending Gandhi.

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    2. banskt
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Is Gandhi still popular?

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  22. Bavarian
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Manzanbi or Tavernier to replace Saka?

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    1. Gazwaz80
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Manzambi

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  23. Gazwaz80
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Selfishly, I really hope the Liverpool v Brighton game is off as I have no interest in this match ( players) whatsoever…

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