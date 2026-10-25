2pm team news: Bruno, Wissa + Thiaw benched, as Schade + Sangare start

Sunday’s Premier League football begins with four matches, all kicking off at 14:00pm GMT:

TEAM NEWS

Without doubt, the headline is seeing out-of-form Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes get benched for tactical reasons. Lacking a win in seven matches across all competitions, Michael Carrick really needs this ‘Hail Mary’ to pay off.

Bryan Mbeumo is fit to start, as the Red Devils make two changes from last weekend’s draw.

Opponents Bournemouth bring Justin Kluivert in for Ryan Christie.

Another under pressure to deliver big calls is Newcastle United’s Matthias Jaissle. He’s taken out five players – Yoane Wissa, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Miley and Matias Fernandez-Pardo – and given the nod to Will Osula, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy and Amar Dedic.

Their hosts, Crystal Palace, start Dwight McNeil, Axel Disasi and Jean-Philippe Mateta rather than Honest Ahanor, Quinten Timber and Jorgen Strand-Larsen.

Owners of Mamadou Sangare and Kevin Schade will be pleased to see them make Brentford’s XI. Aaron Hickey also comes in, as Jaidon Anthony and the suspended pair Vitaly Janelt and Yehor Yarmoliuk go out.

Hull City also alter three names: Ryan Giles, Elliot Stroud and Tim Iroegbunam are replacing Matt Crooks, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Sorba Thomas.

At Anfield, injured duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz‘s spots go to Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo. Visitors Brighton and Hove Albion are unchanged.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Benitez; Canvot, Richards, Disasi; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, McNeil; Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Lerma, Mingueza, Hughes, Doucoure, Chilwell, Osorio, Guessand, Nketiah

Newcastle United XI: Hornicek; Dedic, Schar, Botman, Hall; Nico, Joelinton; Murphy, Willock, Barnes; Osula

Subs: Pope, Botman, Thiaw, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Elanga, Ramsey, Wissa

Hull City XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles; Belloumi, Slater, Iroegbunam, Stroud; McBurnie

Subs: Phillips, Morita, Thomas, Gelhardt, McNair, Norton-Cuffy, Crooks, Vaz, Cho

Brentford XI: Kelleher; Kayode, van den Berg, Ajer, Hickey; Sangare, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Dango, Thiago, Schade

Subs: Valdimarsson, Collins, Diouf, Nunes, Schuster, Fredrick, Wilson, Anthony, Damsgaard

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Chiesa, Tsimikas, Nyoni, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Andres, Gross; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Costinha, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Promise, Osman, O’Riley, Yalcouye

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Heaven; Andrey Santos, Baleba; Amad, Tielemans, Mount; Mbeumo

Subs: Darlow, de Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Fernandes, Cunha, T Fletcher, Lacey, Zirkzee

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Antonio Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Rayan, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

Subs: Di Gregorio, Diakite, Adli, Soler, Brooks, Christie, Gannon-Doak, Kroupi, Rodriguez

LIVE GAMEWEEK 8 PAGE + MATCH CENTRE

You can follow all the day’s action via the Live Gameweek page, which you can find in the FPL Toolkit section.

Here you can track the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out.

And there’s also the all-new Match Centre to explore. Here, you’ll find stats, heatmaps, rolling xG graphs and more on every Premier League fixture.

A lot is free for all, with Chief Scout Members getting full access.