Scout Notes

FPL notes: Thomas injury update + why he didn’t get a clean sheet

25 October 2026 70 comments
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Fulham secured back-to-back 1-0 wins over newly promoted opposition by edging out Coventry City on Saturday.

Here are our Scout Notes from the CBS Arena.

Thomas injury

THOMAS INJURY UPDATE…

Just when Bobby Thomas‘ (£4.0m) owners may have needed him, with Joao Pedro (£7.9m) missing out, the defender picks up an injury.

The 9.7%-owned centre-half was also suffering from an illness going into the Fulham game but Frank Lampard confirmed after the match that it wasn’t the bug that forced him off.

“We hope not. I don’t know the extent of the injury as such because the game was carrying on and I haven’t seem him yet. He played with some sickness as well but you wouldn’t have known it because he was playing well again.” – Frank Lampard on if Bobby Thomas’ injury is serious

“It wasn’t illness that brought him off.” – Frank Lampard on Bobby Thomas

Details are scarce, then, but the Coventry Telegraph reports that Thomas seemed to be afflicted by a “lower leg issue” and that he had “ice strapped to his left leg, just below the knee” after coming off.

…AND WHY HE DIDN’T GET CLEAN SHEET POINTS

Most of you know the answer to this: he didn’t make it past the hour mark.

The confusion is that many of the live commentary feeds had Thomas coming off at 60′. Here’s BBC Sport’s line-up page, for example:

Thomas injury

But, again, as a lot of you already know, the 60th minute is actually everything from 59:00-59:59. A defender has to make it past 60:00 in order to claim the shut-out points.

In this case, Thomas fell 48 seconds short.

BELATED KING JOY BUT MORE GARCIA MISERY

Fulham’s three-match run against the Premier League new boys is at an end, then, and Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) owners have a miserable six points to show from it.

Six shots, three big chances and 1.28 expected goals (xG) have come in Gameweeks 6-8 – but no goal.

This was perhaps his least threatening showing, too, and his earliest substitution of 2026/27 to date (73 minutes).

Fantasy managers who backed Joshua King (£5.6m) finally got some reward, at least. Having hit the woodwork in the first half, the midfielder’s luck finally turned with an assist for Oscar Bobb‘s (£5.5m) winner. Really, the goal was all about the Norwegian, who produced some nifty footwork and a superb curling shot to break the deadlock. It was King who gave him the ball in the first place, however, so an assist it is.

And King was probably the Cottagers’ most dangerous player overall, as he has been for much of the season.

Above: Players sorted by shots in Coventry v Fulham

NOT A GREAT WATCH

All in all, this was not a great advert for either team’s attack. A ‘last on Match of the Day’ game if ever there was one, the xG totals above betray a match lacking in much on-the-ball quality.

Most of Coventry’s efforts came from set pieces/headed attempts from crosses. Thomas had a couple of efforts before his early exit, taking him back joint-top of the FPL defender shot table (with 14) in 2026/27.

Brandon Thomas-Asante (£5.0m) flashed the best of Coventry’s attempts over – and yes, it was a header. Stephen Mfuni (£4.0m), who looks set to benefit if Thomas faces a spell out, also had a decent headed opening, but couldn’t get any power to seriously trouble a scrambling Bernd Leno (£4.5m).

Jack Rudoni (£4.9m) has picked up a little bit of FPL interest as a fifth midfielder, following his recent goals (one a penalty) and factoring in his set-piece duties and fixtures. He was again Coventry’s most threatening player here, creating a team-best three chances.

“Disappointed to lose the game. I think it was a very tight game. Not many chances for both teams. We had a little moments. They had their little moments. When it’s like that, you don’t want to lose. We didn’t create like we wanted to create.” – Frank Lampard

CONTRASTING FIXTURE RUNS AHEAD

These two sides have contrasting fixture runs ahead.

Coventry’s next five are decent, especially the three at home.

As for Fulham, the run that many of us looked forward to is over. There’s still Newcastle United at home to come in Gameweek 10, for perhaps one last hurrah with King. Garcia owners will no doubt have seen enough, though, and the sales are mounting:

A final word on Fulham’s defence, which has kept three clean sheets in five Gameweeks. They rank among the league’s best backlines in that time for minutes per xGC:

New signings have aided that upswing in displays. David Affengruber (£4.5m) has been a huge success at centre-half, while Shea Charles (£5.0m) has helped solidify the midfield.

However, the Cottagers have faced the newly promoted trio and an abject Manchester United in that time. A resurgent Aston Villa and free-scoring Manchester City will be the acid test of an improving backline in the next three weeks.

70 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Play up pop ups!

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    1. Jafooli
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      FFPop-Ups

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    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      20 mins ago

      Chapeau. Wasted on these Johnny-Come-Latelies though.

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  2. Jafooli
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Probably just easier to list players who aren’t injured/flagged, risk of rotation or massively out of form. I’ll start:

    Haaland, Gross, Konsa, Raya….er, that’s all I got…

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    1. WVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Saliba back soon so may need to remove Konsa from that list soon

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      1. Jafooli
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        True, FPL will be 5-a-side in the coming weeks…

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    2. Monklane
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I've been playing for 18 years. I can't remember a time when the midfield has been so dire.

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  3. WVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Brought Thomas in on my WC this week, what a surprise!

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    1. FOREST FOREVER 2
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Good move, unfortunate result.

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  4. Karan_G14
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Cala Konsa Muhremovic
    Palmer Rogers Mbuemo King Gross
    Haaland Pedro

    (4.0 Hall Barry Mendy)
    3 FTs & 2.1m

    A) Barry to Jackson
    B) Barry & King to Jackson & Manzambi
    C) Anything else?

    Appreciate youyr thoughts! 🙂

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    1. PogChamp
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B is benching headaches? Probably doesn’t apply to you but I’m keeping King as even with horrible fixtures he’s still a decent 5th midfielder.

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    2. Dynamic Duos
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Barry, Palmer and Mendy to Jackson, Manzambi and Gabriel

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  5. PogChamp
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    So Pedro’s relatives sold him and not just benched him? That’s concerning. I prefer 3-4-3 this season and can’t really afford Pedro on the bench for the next 3 GWs.

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    1. The Philosopher
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Pedro -> Jackson locked.

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Done

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    2. JBG
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      One of the staffs(think it was staff), bought him for -4 and then sold him for -4. Might not be a minor injury.

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      1. el polako
        43 mins ago

        Might also be someone who’s not taking this game too seriously.

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        1. PogChamp
          1 min ago

          Yes of course. He’s still only yellow flagged so I’ll probably wait a few more days.

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  6. The Philosopher
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Liverpool game going ahead?

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    1. JBG
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes

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      1. The Philosopher
        50 mins ago

        Any chance of a Verbruggen no-show?

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        1. JBG
          41 mins ago

          Probably no

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  7. Bobby Digital
    59 mins ago

    Would you buy Isak or Barcola on WC?

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    1. el polako
      59 mins ago

      Isak.
      Still not convinced Barcola can do it on cold, windy night at Leeds.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        40 mins ago

        Just worried about Isak being so fragile

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        1. PogChamp
          32 mins ago

          Yes a big concern but it’s easy to switch Jackson. That was my thinking anyway.

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        2. el polako
          24 mins ago

          I get it.
          Isak and his spaghetti legs.

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    2. JBG
      56 mins ago

      Barcola is not good enough for PL imo, or at least not a good FPL asset. Isak proved it plenty times, just injury prone.

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  8. JBG
    51 mins ago

    "

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    1. JBG
      50 mins ago

      "Confirmed: Bruno Fernandes will not be in the starting lineup against Bournemouth today at Oldtrafford due to tactical reasons."

      https://x.com/OTPipers/status/2114244519101075887

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      1. Bobby Digital
        50 mins ago

        That's it. WC active.

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        48 mins ago

        Because he won't tackle?

        Wheels falling off

        They massively need a win to save Carrick

        3-2 classic?

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        1. JBG
          47 mins ago

          Will be a boring 1-0 to Bournemouth. If there's one thing Carrick and MU has done this season, it's make multiple matches boring.

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      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        24 mins ago

        "Tactical"?

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  9. g40steve
    46 mins ago

    Any news on DCL?

    How many players you got left to play,

    6 including DCL with King coming in for Pedro - 25 points 🙁

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    1. JBG
      45 mins ago

      Someone on twitter saying he won't start, but maybe benched. Not a source I've seen before so, don't kill the messenger. All I've seen.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        45 mins ago

        He's out

        That's a reliable source

        He's an Arsenal fan

        Used to leak a few seasons ago

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          44 mins ago

          Sorry, I'm talking about Bruno.

          I'd say DCL is 50-50.

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        2. JBG
          43 mins ago

          Wasn't talking about the teamnewsx whatever, guy. Someone else underneath his post. That team teamnews guy is just hinting at stuff.

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        3. g40steve
          33 mins ago

          His wife posted a comment but unsure if true?

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  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    45 mins ago

    Carnage weekend

    That will mix it up

    Carrick has done Bruno owners a favour there

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    1. el polako
      41 mins ago

      Just checked my two main ML (one cash and one work) and only found 2 teams above with him still in a squad.

      So wonder how many engaged players still own Bruno?

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Hopefully he gets 10 mins off the bench

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  11. Letsgo!
    45 mins ago

    Saka to rice or ode for -4?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      43 mins ago

      Nahh

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    2. JBG
      42 mins ago

      -4? GW not even done and you made a transfer? Must be having a stormer of a GW.

      Also no.

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      1. Letsgo!
        6 mins ago

        Really is stormer of a gw. I thiught i am playing antifpl.
        My this week 16 points up till now hahahah

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    3. g40steve
      32 mins ago

      Rice holding hammy before subbed

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    4. el polako
      29 mins ago

      Nah
      Arsenal looks impotent in attack.

      Relying on set pieces again.

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      1. Letsgo!
        7 mins ago

        But i really need to sell saka but unsure for who

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        1. g40steve
          1 min ago

          Rogers, Grob, Mbeumo serving me well, still early days & points moving everywhere.

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  12. Bobby Digital
    31 mins ago

    Would you hold Mbeumo on WC or get someone else like MGW?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      24 mins ago

      ManU fixtures are quite dire...

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    2. Touré De Force
      13 mins ago

      Mbiemo is a season hold. Never nench, never captain

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      1. Touré De Force
        13 mins ago

        *bench

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    3. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Sesko is out, he should be good with counter attacks. I expect him to reliably score in every other game. New manager bounce expected soon. I think he is closest to a set and forget mid atm. Haaland would be first name on WC, Mbeumo first midfielder if I were on WC atm.

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  13. Shark Team
    30 mins ago

    Bruno’s downfall this year from being the best FPL option to this in some months time reminds me of Palmer’s a few yrs ago…

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    1. The Philosopher
      17 mins ago

      People were tearing up their teams to get Bruno after GW2. Funny.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        Let us see what happens after Carrick first. I am not writing him 100% off yet.

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    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      16 mins ago

      Don't even need to look that far back

      He's speed ran Sarah's full season of decline from last season and condensed it into 5 weeks

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        7 mins ago

        Salah**

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    3. Jacquet or chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Look at his FPL points for the first 8 games for the past few seasons. It’s nothing new.

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  14. tuturututu
    19 mins ago

    what combo is best?

    A) Manzambi and Evanilson
    B) Tavernier and Jackson

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    1. Bobby Digital
      17 mins ago

      I'm going with B

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    2. ignado
      9 mins ago

      B

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    3. The Tonberry
      8 mins ago

      I'm likely to do B as well

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    4. The Sociologist
      1 min ago

      Think it’s a coin flip. Going with B though

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  15. Tonyawesome69
    11 mins ago

    Bruno Fernandes dropped to the bench by Michael Carrick for Bournemouth visit.

    https://x.com/lauriewhitwell/status/2114329890149511257

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    1. Jacquet or chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      This is when Carrick has to start to manage players in the true sense. It easy to be a manager when things are going well, players aren’t quite so easy to manage when they turn against them.

      I think he’s rubbish.

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  16. Ballito
    3 mins ago

    Bruno dropped! Correct decision.

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