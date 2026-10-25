FPL notes: Thomas injury update + why he didn’t get a clean sheet

Fulham secured back-to-back 1-0 wins over newly promoted opposition by edging out Coventry City on Saturday.

Here are our Scout Notes from the CBS Arena.

THOMAS INJURY UPDATE…

Just when Bobby Thomas‘ (£4.0m) owners may have needed him, with Joao Pedro (£7.9m) missing out, the defender picks up an injury.

The 9.7%-owned centre-half was also suffering from an illness going into the Fulham game but Frank Lampard confirmed after the match that it wasn’t the bug that forced him off.

“We hope not. I don’t know the extent of the injury as such because the game was carrying on and I haven’t seem him yet. He played with some sickness as well but you wouldn’t have known it because he was playing well again.” – Frank Lampard on if Bobby Thomas’ injury is serious

“It wasn’t illness that brought him off.” – Frank Lampard on Bobby Thomas

Details are scarce, then, but the Coventry Telegraph reports that Thomas seemed to be afflicted by a “lower leg issue” and that he had “ice strapped to his left leg, just below the knee” after coming off.

…AND WHY HE DIDN’T GET CLEAN SHEET POINTS

Most of you know the answer to this: he didn’t make it past the hour mark.

The confusion is that many of the live commentary feeds had Thomas coming off at 60′. Here’s BBC Sport’s line-up page, for example:

But, again, as a lot of you already know, the 60th minute is actually everything from 59:00-59:59. A defender has to make it past 60:00 in order to claim the shut-out points.

In this case, Thomas fell 48 seconds short.

BELATED KING JOY BUT MORE GARCIA MISERY

Fulham’s three-match run against the Premier League new boys is at an end, then, and Gonzalo Garcia (£6.0m) owners have a miserable six points to show from it.

Six shots, three big chances and 1.28 expected goals (xG) have come in Gameweeks 6-8 – but no goal.

This was perhaps his least threatening showing, too, and his earliest substitution of 2026/27 to date (73 minutes).

Fantasy managers who backed Joshua King (£5.6m) finally got some reward, at least. Having hit the woodwork in the first half, the midfielder’s luck finally turned with an assist for Oscar Bobb‘s (£5.5m) winner. Really, the goal was all about the Norwegian, who produced some nifty footwork and a superb curling shot to break the deadlock. It was King who gave him the ball in the first place, however, so an assist it is.

And King was probably the Cottagers’ most dangerous player overall, as he has been for much of the season.

Above: Players sorted by shots in Coventry v Fulham

NOT A GREAT WATCH

All in all, this was not a great advert for either team’s attack. A ‘last on Match of the Day’ game if ever there was one, the xG totals above betray a match lacking in much on-the-ball quality.

Most of Coventry’s efforts came from set pieces/headed attempts from crosses. Thomas had a couple of efforts before his early exit, taking him back joint-top of the FPL defender shot table (with 14) in 2026/27.

Brandon Thomas-Asante (£5.0m) flashed the best of Coventry’s attempts over – and yes, it was a header. Stephen Mfuni (£4.0m), who looks set to benefit if Thomas faces a spell out, also had a decent headed opening, but couldn’t get any power to seriously trouble a scrambling Bernd Leno (£4.5m).

Jack Rudoni (£4.9m) has picked up a little bit of FPL interest as a fifth midfielder, following his recent goals (one a penalty) and factoring in his set-piece duties and fixtures. He was again Coventry’s most threatening player here, creating a team-best three chances.

“Disappointed to lose the game. I think it was a very tight game. Not many chances for both teams. We had a little moments. They had their little moments. When it’s like that, you don’t want to lose. We didn’t create like we wanted to create.” – Frank Lampard

CONTRASTING FIXTURE RUNS AHEAD

These two sides have contrasting fixture runs ahead.

Coventry’s next five are decent, especially the three at home.

As for Fulham, the run that many of us looked forward to is over. There’s still Newcastle United at home to come in Gameweek 10, for perhaps one last hurrah with King. Garcia owners will no doubt have seen enough, though, and the sales are mounting:

A final word on Fulham’s defence, which has kept three clean sheets in five Gameweeks. They rank among the league’s best backlines in that time for minutes per xGC:

New signings have aided that upswing in displays. David Affengruber (£4.5m) has been a huge success at centre-half, while Shea Charles (£5.0m) has helped solidify the midfield.

However, the Cottagers have faced the newly promoted trio and an abject Manchester United in that time. A resurgent Aston Villa and free-scoring Manchester City will be the acid test of an improving backline in the next three weeks.