Scout Notes

FPL notes: Time to sell Wissa + Thiaw, Barnes goal, Palace woes

26 October 2026 68 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

Newcastle United climbed to eighth in the Premier League after a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Goals from William Osula (£5.8m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) secured the points, although the biggest FPL talking point came before kick-off, with Yoane Wissa (£6.1m) and Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) both benched.

Meanwhile, Palace remain 17th after another disappointing result, despite creating the better chances.

Here are our Scout Notes from Selhurst Park.

TIME TO SELL WISSA + THIAW?

Newcastle’s upcoming fixtures against Fulham and Everton look appealing on paper, but there are now some concerns over the minutes of their most popular FPL assets.

Matthias Jaissle made five changes to his starting XI, with Wissa, Thiaw and Sven Botman (£5.0m) among those dropping to the bench.

Thiaw’s afternoon was particularly frustrating. Having watched Newcastle keep a clean sheet from the sidelines, Thiaw eventually replaced Amar Dedić (£4.5m) in the 95th minute, blocking potential points from FPL benches.

Wissa was introduced slightly earlier, replacing goalscorer Osula in the 77th minute, but failed to make an attacking impact.

So, any owners who stuck it out with the above pair most definitely have a case for moving those two on, as you’d expect Jaissle to (mostly) persist with the side that secured Sunday’s victory. Fabian Schär (£4.9m) and Dan Burn (£4.8m) both started at centre-half and helped Newcastle keep a clean sheet, while Wissa’s replacement, Osula, took his opportunity by scoring.

For owners of Lewis Hall (£5.3m), there’s not the immediate rush to sell, particularly with Fulham and Everton up next. The left-back completed 90 minutes, secured a clean sheet and has now started Newcastle’s last seven league matches.

The same goes for Barnes, although they’ll both be on the chopping block from Gameweek 11:

Time to sell Wissa

GAME OF TWO HALVES

It was the proverbial game of two halves at Selhurst Park. Newcastle struggled to create anything meaningful before the break, but emerged with far more attacking intent in the second half.

Within two minutes of the restart, Jacob Murphy (£5.9m) delivered an excellent cross from the right, allowing Osula to finish from close range.

The fit-again Danish forward was making his first Premier League start since the opening day of the season and certainly made the most of his opportunity.

Barnes doubled Newcastle’s advantage in the 58th minute, converting Dedić’s low cross to score his fourth league goal of the campaign.

The £6.1m midfielder registered five shots, more than anyone else in the Newcastle side, although those attempts produced just 0.27 xG. It’s classic Barnes; he tends to make the most of low-quality chances.

Murphy, also returning to the starting XI, led the way for chances created (four) and expected assists (xA, 0.28):

Time to sell Wissa

Just to make predicting Newcastle’s attacking line-up even more difficult going forward, Anthony Elanga (£6.0m) and Jacob Ramsey (£4.8m) both returned from injury to feature as substitutes.

Not that many FPL managers will be considering Magpies attackers anew.

DEDIĆ HAULS AS NEWCASTLE RIDE THEIR LUCK

One of the biggest FPL winners from Sunday’s match was Dedić.

Restored to the starting XI at right-back, the £4.5m defender assisted Barnes’ goal and helped Newcastle secure a clean sheet. Two bonus points completed an impressive 11-point haul.

Schär and Nico González (£5.5m) also benefited from the victory, both securing an additional two DefCon points.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček (£5.0m) made four saves, earning eight FPL points. He was particularly impressive in the second half, denying Adam Wharton (£5.4m) and substitute Darío Osorio (£5.4m) with excellent stops.

But did Newcastle really deserve a clean sheet? Crystal Palace finished with 1.82 xG compared with Newcastle’s 0.95, while the hosts also registered 17 attempts on goal.

The rolling xG graphic shows just how much Newcastle struggled early on:

Time to sell Wissa

So, while the result was excellent for Newcastle’s defensive assets, the underlying numbers suggest it was far from convincing.

MATETA WASTEFUL, PINO CREATIVE

A wasteful Palace will feel they should have made more of their earlier opportunities.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£6.3m) was the main culprit. The Frenchman registered three shots and 0.80 xG in just 61 minutes, missing both of Palace’s big chances.

Elsewhere, Yéremy Pino (£5.5m) was one of Palace’s better attacking performers.

The Spaniard created four chances, recording 0.23 xA, and was heavily involved in the hosts’ promising first-half attacks:

PALACE WOES CONTINUE

Palace remain 17th in the Premier League and have now won just once in their last six matches across all competitions.

Balancing domestic football with European commitments may be taking its toll, with Sunday’s defeat coming just three days after a 2-2 draw against Beşiktaş in Istanbul.

The Eagles were unchanged from that midweek fixture and started brightly, but their performance dropped considerably after the interval.

“I think we missed 15 minutes in this game: the first 15 minutes in the second-half.

“We left a lot of things in the dressing room and didn’t come back on the pitch with that, and when you give space, when you give all the aggression to the opponent, at the end you pay for that, and that was the case today.” – Pierre Sage

There was some consolation at the back. Axel Disasi (£4.4m) recorded 17 defensive contributions, while Richards managed 13, earning both players DefCon points.

Disasi also offered some attacking threat, registering four shots and 0.32 xG.

Not that Palace players, defensive or attacking, are anywhere near FPL radars at present. Struggling for form, they’ve also got a miserable fixture run ahead (bar Gameweeks 11, 12 and 16):

68 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. grooveymatt65
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    (Lost on the last page)

    Hey guys what do you think about this team?

    There is some big price changes tonight so I'll probably be forced to act, JP news is assuming he's out for a couple of weeks.

    Petrovic
    Konsa Calafiori* Gvardiol
    Palmer Rogers MGW Mbeumo Odegaard
    Haaland JP*
    Verbruggen Egan Thomas* Furo

    £0.0 itb 4ft

    1. Odegaard,JP, MGW and Furo to Tavernier, Jackson, Isak and a 4.5 mid.
    2. Odegaard and JP to Tavernier and Jackson
    3. Odegaard, JP and Calafiori to Tavernier, Jackson and Hall
    4. Odegaard, JP and Furo to Tavernier, Jackson and Evanilson
    5.Odegaard, MGW and JP to Mazambi, Tavernier and Jackson
    6. Other?

    Open Controls
    1. Teddy10
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      brother who TF is Furo

      Open Controls
      1. grooveymatt65
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        He's a forward for Brentford, 4.5 haha

        Open Controls
      2. Azool
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        He’s from Naples. He’s in this thing of ours.

        Open Controls
    4. Azool
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I think you should wait for more news and consider keeping JP if he only misses 2 games.

      Open Controls
    5. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      2 or 4

      Open Controls
    6. Brosstan
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      All those options and none of them involve selling your worst player

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Palmer

        Open Controls
    7. grooveymatt65
      just now

      Thanks for the advice guys!

      Open Controls
  2. Holmes
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Kept Saka on bench as I was not keen on Palmer and no other option standout. Still not clear who to go for.

    Is Tavernier the best? or wait one more week and get Gross?

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      I have already done this move yesterday before Tavernier rise in price

      Open Controls
    2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      3 hours ago

      No rush for either until next week imo. Both tough fixtures GW9, plus you already missed the price rise for Tav.

      Gross also fairly deep vs Lpool and less involved. iirc there was a FK on the edge of the box which Vuskovic ended up taking for some reason... only to sky it over the bar, which was bizarre.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Tav set to rise again tonight. Seems everyone jumping on that bandwagon

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      3 hours ago

      He’s getting constant stream of points & on set plays.

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I'd say so.

      Open Controls
    5. Azool
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I think rotation will hit Bournemouth too much to consider him, tempting as it is.

      Open Controls
  3. Shark Team
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Need to BENCH 1 of them this gw:
    A) Branthwaite - new
    B) Muharemovic - bou
    C) DCL - bou

    Currently benching DCL...

    Open Controls
  4. cruzex
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Would you rather play with GILES instead of Konsa and De Cuyper This GW?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Konsa more likely to give you defcons if they concede

      Open Controls
    2. The Tonberry
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I'm playing Egan ahead of Konsa and De Cuyper this week

      Open Controls
  5. estheblessed
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Planning to WC. How is this first pass looking?

    Raya
    Konsa, De Cuyper, Gabriel
    Cherki, Manzambi, Schade, Gross, Tavernier
    Haaland, Jackson

    Kinsky, Evanilson, Van Hecke, Egan

    Open Controls
    1. Conners
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Looks pretty good

      Not sure about doubling up on Spurs defence yet. If it were me, I'd have one of Muha, Jacquet or Silva over VH.

      Open Controls
    2. grooveymatt65
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Wouldn't have Cherki because of rotation, wouldn't have Shade because of recent form and minutes.

      Rogers is still a good pick and has Utd this week..or you could double up on Villa or Bournemouth and get Rayan/Mcginn.

      Open Controls
    3. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Wouldn't touch Cherki with a long pole after his combined 1 point over two last gw's and continuing to be a rotation risk. Also question mark on Schade's minutes and form. But then sadly not many good alternatives. Mbeumo, but one would want to wait a bit on United assets atm. Maybe Barcola worth a shout ?

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        .. and forgot about Rogers , dull but decent pick

        Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Best setup * or any changes?

    Raya,
    Calaf, Konsa, Hall,
    Tavernier, Mbeumo, Rogers, *Gross,
    Haaland, Jacko, DCL,

    Leno, *King, *Bogle, *DeCuyp,

    4m

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Man City defence seems so leaky that I’d almost play MDC over Konsa/Calafiori. Cala may be out anyway I guess

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        I think Bogle & DeCuyp both have good chances.

        United had chances against Bou so Leeds are more intense

        Open Controls
  7. antis0cial
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    I'm looking to bring in a Bournemouth attacker (probably Tavernier), I believe Kroupi is back fit again, who will miss out once he is match fit?

    Open Controls
    1. Azool
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      They all get reduced mins apart from Kroupi but he won’t be ready for a couple of weeks at least.

      Open Controls
  8. PartyTime
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    RP
    Still no news on Pedro? itchy fingers

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Wait!

      Read my response on your other post.

      Probably no harm in going early but a lack of news, it's only Monday.

      Open Controls
  9. Gommy
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Hi all, I've never needed to pay attention to this before but I'm part of a mini-league where a manager of the prize is up for grabs.

    Can anyone confirm if GW9 will count towards October's scoring, with the first games starting Saturday 31st October, but the Game week ending 2nd November, thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Gommy
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      month*

      Open Controls
    2. Azool
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Yes it’s the start of the GW that counts

      Open Controls
      1. Gommy
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
  10. GW8 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, GW8.

    Auto-subs have now been processed.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. Djerbil
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      7th Green Arrow in a row up to 30k. Tavernier, Konsa and Muha holding up a solid week

      Open Controls
      1. SM001
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Ban

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      6 blankers on the field, Kinsky benched, Pedro captain subbed off.

      For a total of 65 points and a big 1.2m green arrow.

      Tales of joy with Jackson, Tavernier and Konsa all in place and doing the business.

      Big man as VC.

      Things are looking up.

      Until people buy up the next set of differentials on a wildcard etc.

      Open Controls
      1. SM001
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Ban

        Open Controls
    3. Conners
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Rough: Benched Kinsky, having played him almost every week prior. At the kick-off of the 4:30pm game yesterday, my rank had gone from 473k to 717k.
      Smooth: Had double Leeds defence and ended up on 307k.

      Open Controls
    4. Warby84
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Benched Leno but played Trafford
      Captain Barcola
      Double Leeds defence

      Open Controls
    5. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Smooth:
      Goals from promoted vice-captain Haaland and new recruit Tavernier.
      Defcon points from auto-sub Ajayi, and save point from Tzolakis.

      Rough:
      The other 7 players amassed a pathetic total of 3 points between them.
      36 points, down 400k places to 1.6m, red arrows in all but one of my mini-leagues.

      Remarkably, I think I've survived another week in LMS.

      Open Controls
    6. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Rough : Total of 4 points from midfield with Cherki, Gross 0-pointers. Missing out on al lot of highly owned big hitters in goal and defence. Big red arrow, but still a better start than last year. Looks like wc time
      Smooth: Konsa. And dodged a bullet by not getting in Palmer(c), as close as it was

      Open Controls
    7. PogChamp
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Rough no Konsa.
      Smooth I used my Saka money to buy Isak and Tavernier.

      Open Controls
    8. FOREST FOREVER 2
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      60 pints. Nice Green. 405k withonly BB played.
      smooth got Kinsky / verb selection rigtht.
      Konsa, Muha, Robot (c)
      Only disappointment: after wasting loads of points in the bench in previous GWs (specailly from Gomez and Davis) only got 2+2 from Tark and DCL when it mattered. (For Pedro and Bruno) .

      Open Controls
    9. Brosstan
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Inspired week - Bruno and Gvard out for Tav and Silva

      7th captain fail in a row with MGW (who was both among the top expected points and the best underlying numbers in GW8...)

      Open Controls
    10. Haa-lala-land
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Rough, not owning Haaland or any Arsenal defence
      Smooth, still managed a high 62

      Open Controls
    11. waltz761
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Rough: Palmer, Rogers, and JP combining for a brilliant 0 points. Silva on the bench with 8 points. Down 132k.
      Smooth: Haaland VC & Tav saving my week from being utterly horrendous.

      Open Controls
    12. snow pea in repose
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      3rd slim green arrow in a row, who would've thought that starting Sangare would save my GW?

      Open Controls
    13. Kroenius
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Smooth: green arrow to 2,2 mil by Konsa,Silva & Barnes. 51 pts total
      Rough: (last week Bruno -> Saka),this week Saka -> Palmer Captain. Thiaw benched for Toon CS. GroB + Guéhi 0, Van Hecke 3rd sub

      Open Controls
    14. Captain Robert Hatch
      54 mins ago

      Woohoo a green arrow with 75pts!

      However, I now have 5 injury flagged players, 4 of which are defenders and my Tricky Trees ain’t it yet this season.

      Bah!

      Open Controls
  11. Djerbil
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Game updated

    Open Controls
  12. Warby84
    2 hours ago

    Would you keep Schade for one more or get rid??

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Sell I think. Their fixtures are horrible.

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Lots of other fires to put out, would otherwise sell for Tav I think

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      NFO are horrendous, give him this GW

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Yeah.
        Even Arsenal managed to score a goal from open play against them.

        Open Controls
    4. Conners
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Surely keep him for this week.

      Fixture-wise, things look unpredictable. I'm expecting another low-scoring GW.

      Open Controls
  13. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Lots of lucky Joao Pedro captainers who had Haaland as vice captain.

    We who went with captain Palmer instead were badly punished. Just survived thanks to Konsa and Barnes.

    Hate this game.

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Luck is where preparation meets opportunity.

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Palmer’s been rubbisj for ages, can’t blame luck on this one

      Open Controls
      1. Three Pints of Schlager
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I haven't.

        I said the JP captainers were lucky.

        Just read the book!

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          If Pedro captainers were lucky, what were Palmer captainers

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            36 mins ago

            Naive.

            Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.