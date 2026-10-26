FPL notes: Wirtz injury, Isak scores again + Brighton blanks

Liverpool secured their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday.

A Pascal Groß (£6.2m) own-goal and another strike from Alexander Isak (£9.0m) moved Andoni Iraola’s side up to fourth in the Premier League.

However, the Reds lost Florian Wirtz (£7.2m) to an ankle injury, while Brighton’s popular Fantasy assets blanked despite some encouraging underlying numbers.

Here are our Scout Notes from Anfield.

ISAK SCORES AGAIN – BUT ARE LIVERPOOL CONVINCING?

Isak’s excellent goalscoring form continued on Sunday, with the Swedish international finding the net for the sixth time in the Premier League this season.

His 21st-minute strike was a typical poacher’s finish, converting Bradley Barcola‘s (£8.1m) cutback after the Frenchman had won possession high up the pitch.

It means Isak has now scored in five consecutive appearances for club and country.

“He’s a striker if we can put him in those positions, we can provide him with crosses, good situations, he will score the goals.” – Andoni Iraola

There wasn’t much else from Isak in an attacking sense. His goal came from his only shot of the match.

Liverpool’s overall attacking numbers weren’t particularly convincing, either. Despite scoring twice, they managed just 1.20 expected goals (xG) from 13 attempts, compared with Brighton’s 1.32 xG and 17 shots. The Reds also had just 36% possession, with Brighton dominating the ball for long periods.

Of course, those statistics don’t tell the whole story. Liverpool were clinical when their opportunities arrived and defended their lead well, particularly in the second half.

“We needed a stronger start, be aggressive, recover the ball, win our duels, be dangerous in transitions. I think we’ve done it.” – Andoni Iraola

The fixtures also present an interesting dilemma for FPL managers.

Arsenal are next in Gameweek 9, which isn’t ideal for anyone considering an immediate Liverpool purchase. However, the schedule improves afterwards, potentially making Isak a more attractive target.

With the goals flowing, he’s certainly giving managers plenty to think about as an alternative premium pick.

WIRTZ INJURY LATEST

The biggest concern for Liverpool came in the 65th minute, when Wirtz was forced off after twisting his ankle.

The German had been involved in the opening goal, collecting a loose ball following Ronald Araújo‘s (£5.4m) cross and firing towards goal.

His effort deflected off Groß and into the net, meaning the Brighton midfielder was credited with an own goal rather than Wirtz receiving the points.

That was frustrating enough for owners, but the subsequent injury added to their disappointment. Thankfully, Iraola played down fears of a serious problem.

“Unfortunately, he had to leave the pitch with a small twist of the ankle. It doesn’t look very big but we are playing every three days so we need to see where he is.” – Andoni Iraola

Wirtz managed one shot and created two chances before his withdrawal, continuing to show signs of improvement in Iraola’s system.

GAKPO THREAT

Elsewhere, Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) was arguably Liverpool’s most encouraging attacking performer from an underlying numbers perspective.

The Dutchman played the full 90 minutes, had six shots and registered 0.60 expected goal involvement (xGI), the highest figure among his teammates.

Barcola, meanwhile, continued his good form by supplying the assist for Isak’s goal.

However, there wasn’t much else from the £8.1m midfielder, who failed to register a shot and created only one chance. He departed after 77 minutes, with Rio Ngumoha (£5.7m) taking his place.

Liverpool’s attack is certainly improving, but the underlying numbers suggest there is still more improvement needed. They remain a relatively low eighth for xG in 2026/27.

LIVERPOOL DEFENDERS DELIVER DEFCON

Liverpool recorded their fourth Premier League clean sheet in eight matches, with their defenders producing some impressive FPL returns.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m), Jérémy Jacquet (£5.1m) and Araújo all reached the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold, adding two points to their clean-sheet returns.

The trio were heavily involved as Brighton dominated possession and attempted to work their way back into the match.

Araújo was particularly impressive, both defensively and when getting forward. His involvement helped create the opening goal, while he also forced Bart Verbruggen (£4.6m) into a save with a powerful first-half effort.

“I think we all enjoyed watching Ronald fighting. I think he’s very good in the duels.” – Andoni Iraola

The Liverpool manager also highlighted the importance of his side’s defensive work after the break.

“You have to clear the ball very well, block shots very well, block crosses, win second balls. I think overall our defenders have been good doing those basics.” – Andoni Iraola

The clean sheet was certainly welcome, although Brighton’s 1.32 xG and 17 attempts show that Liverpool weren’t completely comfortable.

Alisson Becker (£5.5m) was also helped by some wasteful finishing, particularly from Yasin Ayari (£5.4m), who missed a good early opportunity and later struck the post.

For FPL managers, Liverpool’s defenders remain appealing over the medium term, although the upcoming Arsenal fixture may encourage prospective buyers to wait.

DE CUYPER + GROSS BLANK – BUT POSITIVES TO TAKE

Brighton’s nine-match unbeaten run came to an end at Anfield, but there were still plenty of positives for FPL managers to take from their attacking display.

Fabian Hürzeler’s side dominated possession with 64%, registering 17 shots and 1.32 xG. Those numbers were better than Liverpool’s, even if the Seagulls failed to find the net.

For owners of Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m) and Groß, the result was frustrating, but their attacking involvement remained encouraging.

De Cuyper completed the full 90 minutes and registered 0.33 xGI, producing two shots and creating three chances.

Operating in his advanced role, the Belgian was heavily involved in Brighton’s attacking play and came close to getting a shot away from inside the penalty area during the second half.

Groß also produced some promising numbers despite his unfortunate own goal. The £6.2m midfielder created four chances, including one big chance, and remained central to Brighton’s attacking moves.

His cutback presented Ayari with an excellent opportunity during the first half, but the midfielder blazed over from a promising position. Groß later supplied the pass for another Ayari effort, which struck the post.

Diego Gómez (£5.0m) also contributed, registering 0.35 xGI from two attempts and three chances created.

Meanwhile, Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.8m) produced 0.52 xG from four shots, with one effort on target. That was the highest xG figure among Brighton’s players, highlighting his involvement despite the blank.

Hürzeler felt his side deserved more from the match.

“It was a missed opportunity. I think everyone felt that we could definitely take something away from this game.” – Fabian Hürzeler

Brighton now face Manchester City in Gameweek 9, a difficult fixture that could leave managers debating whether to start the likes of De Cuyper and Groß.

However, the schedule improves considerably after that, making their longer-term prospects much more appealing.

Given Brighton’s attacking numbers at Anfield, there is little reason to panic over a single blank.

Indeed, with favourable fixtures on the horizon, holding their assets through the Manchester City match could prove a sensible approach.

BRIGHTON SUFFER DOUBLE INJURY BLOW

Brighton’s defeat at Anfield brought further frustration as Ferdi Kadıoğlu (£4.4m) and Chema Andrés (£5.5m) both suffered injuries.

Kadıoğlu lasted just six minutes before Costinha (£4.5m) took his place following a hip injury. Hürzeler couldn’t confirm the severity of the problem afterwards.

“It’s a hip but I don’t know yet [how serious] so hopefully nothing big but we have to go and see and wait for the scan before I say everything.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Ferdi Kadioglu

Andrés suffered a similar setback in the 54th minute, appearing to hurt himself while clearing the ball. Malick Yalcouyé (£4.5m) came on in his place.

“Similar. It’s a similar place where [Ferdi] had the injury so not our day. To summarise, not our day.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Chema Andres

Brighton’s medical team will now assess both players ahead of two trips to Manchester City this week.

On a more positive note, Yankuba Minteh (£5.8m) and Mats Wieffer (£4.8m) are nearing returns, which could provide a timely boost ahead of Brighton’s upcoming fixtures.