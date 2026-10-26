Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 9?

26 October 2026 15 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In the Suspension Tightrope, we keep an eye on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are racking up the yellow cards and nearing a one-match ban.

The cut-off dates and thresholds for suspensions are also discussed in this piece.

Finally, we round up the individuals already suspended and who will be returning from a ban in Gameweek 9.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek 6 ban in ban Gameweek 9

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

ban Gameweek 9

Matty Cash (£4.3m) was the only new addition to the list from Gameweek 8.

All five of the above players have to avoid a booking in their respective sides’ next 11 fixtures to avoid a ban.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

ban Gameweek 9

There are 20 others on three bookings.

Among the 10 players joining the list in the Gameweek just gone is Morgan Rogers (£8.0m), who sits in one in two Fantasy squads.

Jayden Bogle (£4.7m), fourth in the defenders’ points table, did likewise.

The two top-scoring FPL midfielders, Pascal Gross (£6.2m) and Marcus Tavernier (£6.3m), are also among this group.

So too is Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m), the third-most-owned FPL forward.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 9

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Yehor Yarmoliuk (£4.8m), Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.4m) will all complete three-match bans in Gameweek 9.

SUSPENDED IN MIDWEEK… BUT AVAILABLE IN GAMEWEEK 9!

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Cole Palmer (£9.8m) was the only Premier League player sent off in Gameweek 8.

He was dismissed for two bookable offences in Chelsea’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, his one-match ban will be served in Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash with Liverpool. So, he’s available for action in Gameweek 9.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 9

Kevin Danso (£5.0m) and Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) return from one-match bans in Gameweek 9.

15 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Everyone's favourite alarmist article is BACK!

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    A nice rest for Simple Jack before the Man U game.

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  3. Old Wulfrunian
    46 mins ago

    Mitchell->Hill/Van Hecke and bench Konsa or save ft?

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  4. Bobby Digital
    35 mins ago

    Thinking about going Rudoni and Silva over Gross and Davis. Would mean I'd play 433 most GWs. Silly idea?

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  5. F4L
    27 mins ago

    honestly defence is winning atm in fpl with points, and will always be strong but man attacks in the league this year are so bad. like over half the league is currently on track to score quite abit less than 50 goals this season (which i guess is sorta the benchmark you aim for for mid/lower league teams). and its the 9s, such a lack of good strikers in the prem. like, from the teams struggling for goals:

    leeds, dcl - decent
    villa, jackson - decent
    hull, mcburnie - average
    everton, barry - average
    spurs, solanke - average
    fulham, garcia - average
    united, sesko - decent
    palace, mateta - decent
    forest, delap - average
    coventry, dont really know who is first choice but they're no better than average
    sunderland, brobbey - average/decent inbetween abit

    alot of onus on the attacking mids/wingers to get 25-30 goals nowadays between them for these sorta teams at the very least. where did all the good strikers go. still time though tbf for these attacks to turn things around

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    1. Bobby Digital
      3 mins ago

      Yeah I'm looking at getting five playable defenders (no fodder) and two cheap midfielders on my WC

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  6. Dynamic Duos
    23 mins ago

    Mainly green arrows gwk8. But is anything worth a hit gwk9 here, already did Pedro to Jackson. 1.8m itb

    Kinsky
    Gvardiol Konsa Hall
    Palmer Rogers Tavernier Cherki
    Haaland Jackson DCL

    Matthews Groß De Cuyper Calafiori

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    1. Bobby Digital
      11 mins ago

      Nothing worth a hit imo.

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      1. Dynamic Duos
        8 mins ago

        Cheers man. Start Groß or DCL?

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        1. Bobby Digital
          6 mins ago

          Tough one. DCL hasn't scored in an away game yet this season and Bou have been pretty solid lately. So based on that play Gross.

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          1. Dynamic Duos
            4 mins ago

            Cheers mate. Just hate playing def v att

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  7. Pedersen
    21 mins ago

    I just realized I have no league called last man standing this year. Is there a code or is that not a thing anymore?

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    1. Pedersen
      2 mins ago

      Ahh currently closed. Anyone know when it opens next window?

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  8. banskt
    19 mins ago

    Which Villa assets worth considering?

    Jackson could be the one, but Haaland, Evanilson and Isak are possibly the 3 best forwards for the next run-in of Bournemouth.
    Manzambi was playing too deep in the City game.
    Which defender to consider? Maatsen, Cash or Lindelof?

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  9. Bobby Digital
    1 min ago

    Silva or Muhamerovic on WC?

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