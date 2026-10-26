Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 9?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we keep an eye on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are racking up the yellow cards and nearing a one-match ban.

The cut-off dates and thresholds for suspensions are also discussed in this piece.

Finally, we round up the individuals already suspended and who will be returning from a ban in Gameweek 9.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Matty Cash (£4.3m) was the only new addition to the list from Gameweek 8.

All five of the above players have to avoid a booking in their respective sides’ next 11 fixtures to avoid a ban.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 20 others on three bookings.

Among the 10 players joining the list in the Gameweek just gone is Morgan Rogers (£8.0m), who sits in one in two Fantasy squads.

Jayden Bogle (£4.7m), fourth in the defenders’ points table, did likewise.

The two top-scoring FPL midfielders, Pascal Gross (£6.2m) and Marcus Tavernier (£6.3m), are also among this group.

So too is Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m), the third-most-owned FPL forward.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 9

Yehor Yarmoliuk (£4.8m), Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.4m) will all complete three-match bans in Gameweek 9.

SUSPENDED IN MIDWEEK… BUT AVAILABLE IN GAMEWEEK 9!

Cole Palmer (£9.8m) was the only Premier League player sent off in Gameweek 8.

He was dismissed for two bookable offences in Chelsea’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, his one-match ban will be served in Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash with Liverpool. So, he’s available for action in Gameweek 9.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 9

Kevin Danso (£5.0m) and Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) return from one-match bans in Gameweek 9.