FPL Gameweek 9: Which teams are projected to score the most goals?

After looking at the best clean sheet odds, we now turn our attention to projected team goals for Gameweek 9.

Using the projections from our Fixture Ticker, we can identify which Premier League attacks have the greatest scoring potential in the upcoming round.

PROJECTED TEAM GOALS FOR GAMEWEEK 9

SUMMARY

Manchester City are the only side projected to score more than two goals in Gameweek 9. Only their upcoming opponents, Brighton and Hove Albion, have scored more league goals this season. However, the Seagulls have also kept a joint-league-high five clean sheets, one of which was against Arsenal, so they may prove tougher opponents than the projections suggest.

Two sides follow closely behind, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur both expected to score 1.90 goals.

Chelsea host a struggling Manchester United side who have yet to keep a single Premier League clean sheet this season.

Meanwhile, Spurs will hope to build on their impressive victory over Chelsea last time out. They face Crystal Palace in Gameweek 9, with the Eagles having already conceded a league-worst 19 league goals, averaging more than two per match.

Brentford complete the top four with 1.69 projected goals. The visit of Nottingham Forest presents a potential challenge, although the visitors’ good underlying defensive data has so far translated into just one clean sheet.

Not far behind are Aston Villa, who continue to improve and impress under Unai Emery. Their recent 2-1 victory over Manchester City underscored their excellent form, and a home meeting with Fulham offers another opportunity to maintain that momentum.

Interestingly, every Premier League side is projected to score at least one goal this week, something we don’t often see. The relatively favourable fixtures for several promoted clubs could help explain that unusual trend, with the projections suggesting goals across the board.

LOOKING AHEAD

Looking ahead to Gameweeks 9–14, Bournemouth are the only side outside the traditional ‘big six’ to feature in the projected goals rankings. Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa both miss out.

Manchester City have some good opportunities to rack up goals over the next six Gameweeks, particularly at home.

There are also some promising fixtures for Chelsea. Their standout opportunity comes against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 13, one of four home matches in this six-game lookahead.

The highest individual projection belongs to Arsenal, who face Hull City at home in Gameweek 10.

Meanwhile, Liverpool‘s schedule improves after this weekend’s visit of Arsenal. Home matches against Manchester United and Sunderland offer opportunities to notch up goals, as does the trip to Crystal Palace just before the international break.

Manchester United‘s clash with Coventry City in Gameweek 14 does a lot of the heavy lifting for the Red Devils. In the next five Gameweeks, indeed, they fall out of the top six for projected goals. It’s probably best to give them a swerve until results improve and there’s more clarity on their manager’s future.

Finally, Bournemouth could provide an alternative to the traditional big-six sides. They are one of just three sides projected to score 1.4+ goals in all six upcoming fixtures.