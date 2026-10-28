Scout Notes

FPL notes: Calafiori + Rice injury updates as Arsenal crash out

28 October 2026 45 comments
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There are 13 Premier League clubs in EFL Cup action this week – and we’ll be bringing you up to speed on the Fantasy talking points from each of their fourth-round ties.

We start, in this article, with Arsenal.

They were the only top-flight team playing on Tuesday night, and they probably wish they weren’t now. The reigning Premier League champions slipped to an embarrassing exit to League Two side Fleetwood Town, who prevailed on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Mikel Arteta rotated heavily for this clash so, as ever, the takeaways from the Carabao Cup are less about what happened on the pitch than who didn’t feature and what was said off it.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssistsLeading DefCons
ArsenalFleetwood Town (a)1-1 draw (lost 3-5 pens)GyokeresO’NeillZubimendi (12), Mosquera (9)

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW8Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Arsenal9Gyokeres (90), Lewis-Skelly (82)Meslier (90), Mosquera (90), Hincapie (90), Havertz (90), Dowman (85), Zubimendi (82), O’Neill (66), Timber (45), Salmon (45), White (45), Odegaard (45), Eze (24), Bruno Guimaraes (8), Konsa (8)

SCOUT NOTES

ARSENAL

  • First, the good news: most of the key FPL assets either didn’t feature at all or had second-half cameos. Viktor Gyokeres (£7.0m) and Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.4m) were the only Gameweek 8 starters who kept their places, and neither of those is guaranteed to be in the line-up come Gameweek 9.
  • Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.9m) and David Raya (£6.2m) had the night off completely, while Ezri Konsa (£4.7m) only appeared as an 82nd-minute substitute. Martin Odegaard (£6.7m) and Ben White (£5.4m) had a bit longer, coming on at the interval.
  • There were medical issues why Riccardo Calafiori (£6.0m), Declan Rice (£7.4m) and Noni Madueke (£6.2m) missed out, however. Calafiori had picked up a “light” issue (thought to be his hip/ribs) when coming off the bench against Everton, while Rice was nursing his hamstring in the same game. Arteta confirmed the trio weren’t able to feature against the Cod Army.

“Calafiori was out, Noni was out with an ankle, and Declan was feeling a problem the other day, which is why I had to substitute him.” – Mikel Arteta

  • Football London, interestingly, suggest that there is “genuine concern” that Calafiori could miss Sunday’s clash with Liverpool. Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie (£5.2m), the Italian’s two deputies at left-back, did both start this cup tie, however. Would Arteta have risked both, knowing that that Calafiori could sit out Gameweek 9? Football London also reports that Rice, who trained on Monday, and Madueke should be fit.
  • In more good news for the Premier League regulars, their understudies flopped. Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera (£5.2m) looked rusty, while Jurrien Timber (£6.5m) came off at the break. It’ll be interesting to hear if there was a reason (eg fitness) behind that decision.
  • Kai Havertz‘s (£7.5m) poor start to the season continued, meanwhile. Operating in the ‘hole’ behind Gyokeres, he had a succession of chances (seven shots in total), and fluffed his lines on each occasion. There were a couple of ’50p’ headed efforts, while more composure was needed to find an almost empty net – only for his smashed effort to deflect over off the head of a Fleetwood defender.
  • Gyokeres at least opened his account for 2026/27, turning in a scruffy equaliser.
  • Arsenal did have enough chances to win, in truth. As well as Havertz’s flurry of attempts, Gyokeres was inches away from tapping in a Max Dowman (£5.3m) cross-shot and White should have won the game from six yards. Odegaard was a creative spark after his introduction, carving out three chances. The game finished 26-3 on shots to the visitors!
  • Fleetwood, meanwhile, scored from their only shot of the first 82 minutes, when Aaron Loupalo-Bi rolled Marli Salmon to put the Football League side 1-0 up.

“I have nothing to fault the players for their attitude and intensity throughout the game, with 11 and with 10, but when you are playing in that superior way, you have to give nothing to the opponent. When we create the volume of shots and chances we did, you have to score three, four or five. You capitalise on it. If you don’t, there are no margins, and that’s the reality.” – Mikel Arteta

  • As Arteta alluded to there, Arsenal went down to 10 men in this match. A act of petulance saw Dowman see red for violent conduct, and the Arsenal boss fumed at the teenager on the touchline. Nevertheless, the Gunners are appealing that dismissal.
  • As for the penalty shootout, Odegaard, Havertz and Gyokeres all scored theirs. No surprise that those three got the nod, as they’ve all taken regulation-time spot-kicks for Arsenal in recent years. Bruno Guimaraes (£6.7m) missed his effort from 12 yards, however.
  • One other positive for FPL managers? Arsenal now have a free midweek between Gameweeks 15 and 16, while will be welcome after a run of eight matches in 23 days:
Calafiori Rice

Above image from Legomane

45 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. estheblessed
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    G2G for WC? Got £1.4m left over

    Kinsky
    Egan, Van Hecke, Gabriel
    Rogers, Manzambi, Schade, Tavernier
    Jackson, Haaland, Isak

    Verbruggen, Gross, Konsa, Cupyer

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    1. mrpink32
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Very similar to mine but I have kudus and belloumi raya currently vs schade and rogers and verbruggen, but with more ITB than you. Counseling ditching kudus for rogers but I think the sours fixtures have upside and rogers is not as good without Pedro

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    2. banskt
      13 mins ago

      Looks good. Think again about Schade given the tough run of fixtures.

      I am also on WC this week but I have settled on a very different team. With the attackers, I am planning to go with Palmer, Cherki and Evanilson instead of Rogers, Schade and Jackson. Double Asron Villa attack might underperform given their poor xG over their past 8 games. With the back line, I am going Kinsky as the only keeper, plus Calafiori, Thomas, Silva instead of Gabriel, Egan, Konsa.

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  2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    a "hips/ribs" injury sounds like a fairly easy one to play through the pain barrier... predicting Cala starts vs Lpool personally.

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  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Not much of an update. Calafiori being "out" could mean for a couple of days or for several months.

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    1. Brosstan
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Arteta will tell us before the game, no worries

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      1. Funkyav
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        oh yeah and he wont leave his technical area in the next game either!

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        1. toerag
          54 mins ago

          hmmm

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          1. Bobby Digital
            52 mins ago

            It's called sarcasm, Sheldon.

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  4. Nespinha
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    2FT, 3.1 ITB, opinions needed

    Raya (bentley)
    Calafiori, Muharemovic, Hall (egan, de cuyper)
    Mbeumo, Rogers, Schade, Gross (king)
    Haaland, JP, Gonzalo

    A) Gonzalo + JP --- Jackson + DCL
    B) Gonzalo --- Jackson, keep JP and play King
    C) Gonzalo + King --- Jackson + Tavernier, keep JP

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    1. Bobby Digital
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      A but with Evanilson over DCL

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  5. RashFraud
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Benching headache. Please help!

    Bench one:
    A. MGW (bre)
    B. DCL (bou)
    C. Gross (mci)
    D. Barnes (EVE)

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    1. Brosstan
      53 mins ago

      B

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  6. Brosstan
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Is my run of captain fails likely to continue?7/7 fails so far.

    Its probably going to be Haaland this GW

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    1. Brosstan
      52 mins ago

      8/8, sorry

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    2. JBG
      52 mins ago

      Haaland has returned for you when you've captained him...

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      1. Brosstan
        51 mins ago

        It was a fail because he had over 200% EO and cappers wanted him to blank

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      2. x.jim.x
        51 mins ago

        His actual run is attention / seeking

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        1. Brosstan
          48 mins ago

          Another stellar take from you, that losing OR is a captain success

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          1. x.jim.x
            32 mins ago

            Caring about OR is friendless behaviour

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            1. Brosstan
              21 mins ago

              Its what the game is about... changing the goal posts as always when called out on your dumb takes

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              1. x.jim.x
                18 mins ago

                To me it's about having a laugh with my mates and making boring games potentially more watchable, but you do you sunshine

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                1. Brosstan
                  11 mins ago

                  Then why are you on here? Using FFS to gain an advantage is friendless behaviour.

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                  1. x.jim.x
                    10 mins ago

                    I like to chat about actual football and laugh at people who get genuinely upset by captain fails

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  7. Ohh1454
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Anyone considering Hinselwood now he’s fit again ?

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    1. JBG
      53 mins ago

      As soon as he gets his spot back in the XI.

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    2. Brosstan
      52 mins ago

      If he gets the starting spot back, yes

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  8. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Jakson Tavernier or Evanilson Manzambi

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    1. JBG
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      In the same boat... going for the first pair.

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    2. Brosstan
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Double Bournemouth for me

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    3. Bobby Digital
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I'm going Jackson Tavernier and Manzambi. I'd like to have all four tbh.

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      1. JBG
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Also this

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      2. banskt
        9 mins ago

        All four isn't possible if you also want Isak and Haaland. Actually, neither Jackson or Evanilson would last long in the teams after Pedro comes back. So, just go with Tavernier / Kroupi / Rayan and Manzambi.

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    4. banskt
      11 mins ago

      I am going Evanilson, Tavernier. Plus Manzambi. Jackson has to do significantly better for another 2-3 games to be anywhere near my team. Traumas last forever!

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  9. tuturututu
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Thinking of BB in gw11, is it better to go Tavernier and Evanilson that have Ipswich next, or spread a bit with Manzambi so that I have Villa cover. Manzambi having utd next I would more like to have Tav and Eva for gw10, but then I have them vs Forest while having no villa in gw11 for my BB. What's your view on this? For this week Im on FH so have all these attacking Bou and Villa assets.

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  10. Cojones of Destiny
    38 mins ago

    to get Tavernier , sell
    a. Mbeumo
    b. Odegaard
    c. roll

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    1. Bobby Digital
      26 mins ago

      b.

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    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      24 mins ago

      B

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  11. Si_Sinor
    29 mins ago

    What transfer do you prefer? Already done JP to NJ.

    A) Gonzalo to Evanilson (3-4-3)
    B) King to Tavernier (3-5-2) bench Gonzalo

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    1. Bobby Digital
      27 mins ago

      A

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  12. Stranger Mings
    26 mins ago

    Bench calfiori & cupyer right out of:
    A) konsa LIV
    B) egan COV
    C) calfiori LIV
    D) cuyper man c
    E) hall EVE

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    1. Bobby Digital
      24 mins ago

      Yes

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      1. Stranger Mings
        24 mins ago

        Cheers

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  13. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    18 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/10/28/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-8-3
    The latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head Leagues, the Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.

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  14. banskt
    4 mins ago

    Double Bournemouth is the way to go. Tavernier + Evanilson. Jackson is not the player all the experts envision to be.

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