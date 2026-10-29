Stach, Elvedi, Rodon: Leeds injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

At Thursday’s press conference, Daniel Farke confirmed that Nico Elvedi has recovered from illness and is fit for Gameweek 9

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9

“Nico is way better. He is back in training and is available for this game.” – Daniel Farke on Nico Elvedi

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor, initial Gameweek 8 doubts who recovered to take part, have also had a positive week.

“Also a good training week for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor. They had a normal training week. It seems, if nothing happens, that they are also fully available.” – Daniel Farke

Anton Stach (foot), limited to a second-half cameo at Sunderland, is still “struggling”, however.

“Anton Stach is struggling still a bit with his foot injury. So, let’s see. I hope it will get better in the next 48 hours but it’s a question mark.” – Daniel Farke

Centre-back Joe Rodon (hamstring) is partly back in team training. Although there’s still some distance to go before he troubles the first team.

“Also some good news with Joe Rodon. First time, yesterday, part-integrated back in team training. It’s the next steps in his rehab. Right now, he just needs session after session after being out for so long but a way better situation that it was last week. “Yes, that’s right [that it’s too soon for this weekend].” – Daniel Farke

Mateo Joseph (knee) remains out.