Calafiori, Rice, Madueke: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Arsenal trio Riccardo Calafiori (hip/ribs), Christos Tzolis (hamstring) and Declan Rice (hamstring) all trained on Friday.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9

“They all trained today. They will train tomorrow and if everything is okay, they will be available.” – Mikel Arteta on Riccardo Calafiori, Christos Tzolis and Declan Rice

Noni Madueke (ankle) isn’t ruled out yet either, with his involvement hinging on Saturday’s final training session.

“We don’t know yet. We have a training session tomorrow. [Let’s] see if he can complete that full session tomorrow and after, we will know whether he’s available or not.” – Mikel Arteta on Noni Madueke’s availability

Bukayo Saka (quad) and William Saliba (back) remain out.

“Probably [he will be out until after the international break]. He needed another scan to see the amount of fluid that was there resolving. Afterwards, we will know more about it. “Again, I don’t know [if he’ll miss England duty]. It looks like it but we’ll have to wait and see next week.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s appeal against Max Dowman‘s midweek red card has been rejected, so he begins a three-match ban.