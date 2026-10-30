Grealish + Branthwaite: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

David Moyes’ Gameweek 9 press conference was filmed straight after Thursday’s EFL Cup win over Newcastle United, who Everton will coincidentally meet again on Monday.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9

He confirmed that Jarrad Branthwaite (concussion) “should” be fit for the rematch.

“Jarrad should have recovered from his concussion and also the timescale which we had to abide by.” – David Moyes

Vitalii Mykolenko was back from his own brief lay-off to play 86 minutes on Thursday.

Everton also appear to have come through part one of their double-header with Newcastle unscathed.

“I think so. I know we’re talking about Monday, so you never know exactly till you get them back in [on Friday] and see how everybody is, but hopefully things will be okay.” – David Moyes on if Everton came through their EFL Cup fourth-round tie without any fresh injuries

The big question, of course, is whether Jack Grealish will be available for selection. The midfielder was omitted from the cup squad “due to a breach of club discipline”, reportedly for missing a training session.

Moyes wouldn’t talk too much about it after the game, or expand on whether he’ll be available on Monday.

“You probably know I’m not gonna give any details, and it’s a club decision. So, I support the decision, but it’s a club decision.” – David Moyes on Jack Grealish’s omission