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Maddison + Udogie: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

30 October 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Despite being forced off last weekend, Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison (groin) is fit to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“James is available.

“This week, Maddison didn’t work like other players, but for tomorrow he is available. He is a special player for us because he has unique characteristics.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Meanwhile, Destiny Udogie (knee) is also available again after a recent absence.

“[Udogie] is available. He is another problematic player in terms of injuries because he can’t work consistently during the weeks. After Manchester United, he didn’t work with us with the group for a long time.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Lucas Bergvall (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), Savio (muscle), Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) remain out.

“Still out: Tosin, Bergvall, Mudryk. Savio is injured.

“Everyone else [bar Bentancur long-term absentees Simons and Odobert] is available.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Rodrigo Bentancur is still suspended.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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