Maddison + Udogie: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

Despite being forced off last weekend, Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison (groin) is fit to face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9

“James is available. “This week, Maddison didn’t work like other players, but for tomorrow he is available. He is a special player for us because he has unique characteristics.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Meanwhile, Destiny Udogie (knee) is also available again after a recent absence.

“[Udogie] is available. He is another problematic player in terms of injuries because he can’t work consistently during the weeks. After Manchester United, he didn’t work with us with the group for a long time.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Lucas Bergvall (knee), Tosin Adarabioyo (calf), Savio (muscle), Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle), Xavi Simons (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) remain out.

“Still out: Tosin, Bergvall, Mudryk. Savio is injured. “Everyone else [bar Bentancur long-term absentees Simons and Odobert] is available.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Rodrigo Bentancur is still suspended.