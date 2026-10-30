Semenyo, Ndiaye, Nunes: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 9

Except for medium-term absentee Antoine Semenyo (knee), Enzo Maresca has a fully fit Manchester City squad.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 9

“[Apart from] Antoine Semenyo, the rest, they are all available.” – Enzo Maresca

Therefore, Matheus Nunes returns after a brief absence. Iliman Ndiaye is also fine, after a cramp forced him off last weekend.

Maresca gave his support to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who didn’t have a great time against Aston Villa last Saturday.

“I think one thing is to say that, ‘In this moment, it’s Gigio plus 10’, and another thing is to say ‘undroppable’. They are two different things. There is no player that is undroppable but… in this moment, it’s Gigio plus 10.” – Enzo Maresca on Gianluigi Donnarumma

He was also asked whether Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki can keep playing in the same XI, as they did on Wednesday against Brighton and Hove Albion.